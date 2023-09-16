    Selena Gomez's Fashion Game Is So Chic And Not Talked About Enough, So Let's Take A Poll Down Memory Lane

    Slay, Sel! Her daytime looks are actually a fave.

    Haein Jung
    by Haein Jung

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all know Selena Gomez, the multi-hyphenate-hyphenate.

    closeup at a rare beauty event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    She sings, acts, cooks, and launches successful businesses — plus, she's not afraid to share her vulnerabilities along the way.

    Over the years, the former Disney star has cultivated her own innate sense of style, which frankly, I don't think is talked about enough.

    So why don't we take a scroll for her best looks on and off the red carpet and see what you think?

    Here we go!

    @doctorwho / Via giphy.com

    A celebrity must — your favorite airport look:

    Favorite day-time look:

    Favorite on-set look:

    Favorite morning show look:

    Favorite radio show look:

    Favorite red carpet look:

    Favorite music awards show look:

    Favorite fashion show look:

    Favorite night-out look:

    Favorite workout look:

    Favorite on-stage look:

    And of course, we can't forget her recent 2023 MTV Video Music Awards look:

    Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

    There you have it!

    BLACKPINK / Via giphy.com

    What do you think? Did we miss any of your favorite looks? See you in the comments!