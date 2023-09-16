Celebrity·Posted on Sep 16, 2023Selena Gomez's Fashion Game Is So Chic And Not Talked About Enough, So Let's Take A Poll Down Memory LaneSlay, Sel! Her daytime looks are actually a fave.by Haein JungBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink We all know Selena Gomez, the multi-hyphenate-hyphenate. Cindy Ord / Getty Images She sings, acts, cooks, and launches successful businesses — plus, she's not afraid to share her vulnerabilities along the way. View this photo on Instagram @selenagomez / Via instagram.com Over the years, the former Disney star has cultivated her own innate sense of style, which frankly, I don't think is talked about enough. View this photo on Instagram @selenagomez / Via instagram.com So why don't we take a scroll for her best looks on and off the red carpet and see what you think? Here we go! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF @doctorwho / Via giphy.com A celebrity must — your favorite airport look: Favorite day-time look: Favorite on-set look: Favorite morning show look: Favorite radio show look: Favorite red carpet look: Favorite music awards show look: Favorite fashion show look: Favorite night-out look: Favorite workout look: Favorite on-stage look: And of course, we can't forget her recent 2023 MTV Video Music Awards look: Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic There you have it! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BLACKPINK / Via giphy.com What do you think? Did we miss any of your favorite looks? See you in the comments!