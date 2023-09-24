  • Viral badge

Julia Fox Stepped Out Onto The Red Carpet In A Cutout Corset Top And A Very, Um, Unexpected Feathery Accessory

But I don't hate it. I think it's actually kind of...cute. 🐦‍⬛

There is no question about it — Julia Fox knows how to make a fashion statement.

Here's just a few of her daring looks to jog your memory:

She is fearless.

Well, recently, Julia attended the premiere of Something You Said Last Night, a film she served as an executive producer on — and, of course, as one would expect, Julia's outfit of choice was definitely on the daring side.

Julia chose a steely corset-like top and a crinkled black satin full-length skirt topped with a pair of sheer lace gloves.

But that's not all. If you look closely, she also included a very special, feathery accessory.

This bird.

 (Is it a raven? A crow?)

Historically, Julia has had a thing for very spectacular and unique accessories. Like this organ-like purse:

Or this frightening, straight-out-of-a-movie-scene body bag tote:

Or this clutch made out of real human hair.

Yeah...

What is it thinking? Is it happy? Is it alright?

So. Many. Questions!

This truly marks another memorable fashion moment for the Julia files. But I honestly don't hate it — it's kind of cute?

I just hope it's not taxidermy...