There is no question about it — Julia Fox knows how to make a fashion statement.
Here's just a few of her daring looks to jog your memory:
Well, recently, Julia attended the premiere of Something You Said Last Night, a film she served as an executive producer on — and, of course, as one would expect, Julia's outfit of choice was definitely on the daring side.
Julia chose a steely corset-like top and a crinkled black satin full-length skirt topped with a pair of sheer lace gloves.
But that's not all. If you look closely, she also included a very special, feathery accessory.
This bird.
Historically, Julia has had a thing for very spectacular and unique accessories. Like this organ-like purse:
Or this frightening, straight-out-of-a-movie-scene body bag tote: