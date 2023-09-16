    Bad Bunny Called Out The Grammys For Failing To Provide Proper Captioning For His Performance, Even Though They Knew He “Was Going To Be There”

    "It’s ugly to say that I saw it as normal."

    Haein Jung
    by Haein Jung

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Bad Bunny has addressed the "Non-English" caption controversy stemming from his performance at the 2023 Grammys earlier this year.

    closeup of bad bunny
    Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    A quick refresher: Bad Bunny, who hails from Puerto Rico, made history when his album, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at this year's Grammys.

    bad bunny singing with a band on stage
    Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

    Harry Styles ultimately took home the award (which became another hotly debated topic).

    Bad Bunny also performed a mash-up of the Spanish-language songs “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa” at the event, in which both songs are sung in Spanish — but instead of providing proper closed captions for the performance, the live broadcast captioned his singing as “[SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]” and “[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH].”

    Twitter: @armietinoco

    Rep. Robert Garcia of California addressed the incident with Variety and spoke about how Bad Bunny's performance and speech were supposed to "highlight a point of historic inclusivity" but instead, the lack of properly closed captions was a "disappointing failure" on the network's end.

    taylor and bad bunny posing together
    Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Bad Bunny also took home ​​Best Música Urbana Album at the 2023 Grammys. 

    It was a fiasco. (Even 50 Cent gave his thoughts.)

    Twitter: @AccessBadBunny Gary Gershoff/WireImage

    Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny addressed the faulty broadcast and even referred to it as "so fucked up."

    bad bunny accepting an award on stage
    Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

    “It’s ugly to say that I saw it as normal," he said. "Then, it was like, wow, wait a minute, what the hell? Why don’t they have someone? Knowing that I was going to be there...”

    bad bunny backstage
    Stewart Cook / CBS via Getty Images

    Bad Bunny concluded his thoughts on the incident with a forgiving approach: “I sing for those who want to listen to me and those who understand me.”

    bad bunny on stage with dancers
    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    You can check out the full interview here.