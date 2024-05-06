Dankie Sounds Is Bringing Amapiano To City Splash One More Time

Olanrewaju chimes in saying “Dankie Sonds was originally James’ idea, although we were both doing events before Dankie. Everyone in the Dankie team loves house music but James had the idea of making Amapiano events.”

When Anyiam started researching potential names for the brand, he stumbled on the word 'Dankie' which means thank you in Afrikaans. “Pair that with 'sounds' it’s like we’re saying thank you for the music, thank you for the sounds,’ Anyiam says.