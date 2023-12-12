7 Unexpected Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do On Alabama’s Beaches

Paid PostPosted on Dec 12, 20237 Unexpected Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do On Alabama’s BeachesSoar through the air, dive under the surface, or cruise across the waters of Alabama's beaches.by Gulf Shores & Orange Beach TourismBrand PublisherLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Dive Into A Sunken Vessel Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Explore the depths of the gulf like never before! Families and beginners can embark on a group diving trip through 32 Charters. But if you're a more experienced diver, you can journey through the Fairfield New Venture — a 250-foot-long former research vessel that was sunk 20 miles off the coast of Orange Beach. You might get to see sea turtles and dolphins! 2. Go On A Swashbuckling Adventure Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Your little ones can't miss this pirate ship experience! After boarding the American Star, they'll get to meet pirates, learn how to talk like them, and defend their ship in a thrilling battle. 3. Kayak After Sunset Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Grab a kayak from Pure Aloha Adventures to journey through the local waterways on your own, and keep a lookout for ospreys, pelicans, and rays! You can also brighten the night with a neon vessel from Sea View Tours. The crystal-clear kayaks will take your marine life exploration to the next level. 4. Foil Board Across A Stunning Coastline Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism If you've ever wanted to learn how to foil board, now is your chance! Foil Gulf Coast takes you surfing across the coastline and islands of Orange Beach while teaching you how to stay safe and up the fun. 5. Speed Through The Gulf Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism You could cruise across Alabama's clear blue waters with a Jet Ski rental from Top Tier Watersports, or you could up the thrill this spring by taking a ride on the fastest boat on Orange Beach — the Screaming Eagle! 6. Cruise With Dolphins Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Want to see marine life up close? Enjoy a drink or two at the bar on the double-decker Southern Rose, or get the whole family together for an unforgettable Cold Mil Fleet Dolphin Cruise. 7. Trek Through A National Historic Landmark Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism Put on your walking shoes and explore Fort Morgan! Because it has been standing since 1834 and was active during four wars, it has a rich history — and a few ghost stories — that are waiting to be uncovered. Ready to keep the adventure going? Explore even more exciting things to do at AlabamaBeaches.com.