This German Laundry Detergent Is Worth Every Penny

If you want the whole experience, the captivating smell that will make you bury your face into your clothes like you’re in a commercial, you have to get the powdered German version, which, as my friend told me, you can score on Amazon.

As with many international Amazon products, there are a bunch of different Persil sellers offering different sizes and options. Many have positive reviews in German, singing the praises of this good-smelling, super-effective laundry soap. It’s not a budget item, but you’ll see that hundreds of reviews share how worth it this powder is, pledging never to use any other detergent.



Treat yourself to the freshest, brightest scent that will stay on your clothes and linens for days, without sacrificing seriously clean clothes that stay soft and fresh.