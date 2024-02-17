Skip To Content
    These Legendary Quilters Are Offering A Rare Collaboration At Target

    The quilters of Gee’s Bend, Alabama, have been creating their singular designs for centuries. Now you can get them at Target.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    The tiny town of Boykin, Alabama, has a rich history of textile artistry. Better known as Gee’s Bend, the hamlet of a few hundred residents is home to a community of artisans who have been creating remarkably designed quilts by hand for centuries.

    For over 200 years, a collective of Black women — whose ancestors were enslaved cotton farmers on the land — developed a distinct style of quilt-making in the face of systemic oppression and geographic isolation. While you can find some original handmade quilts from the makers online, you can now also adorn yourself and your home with their new collaboration at Target.

    Created with the quilters of Gee’s Bend (and support from the nonprofit Nest), Target is offering a limited-edition collection inspired by the collective’s mesmerizing designs as part of the company’s Black History Month assortment. And it’s sure to sell out fast.

    From clothing to pillows, the Gee’s Bend collection consists of household goods and accessories that are bright, exciting, and inventive. In the product description of every piece, you can read a bit about the artist or artists who helped design it.

    We hope you find a vibrant piece to cherish for years to come, and take a moment to read about the remarkable history of Gee’s Bend.

    Target

    Every colorful throw blanket needs a decorative pillow to match. Measuring 18 inches by 18 inches and featuring a bold colorblock design with stitch detailing, this piece will look great on any armchair or couch.

    Promising review: "I really love this pillow. It looks handmade of assorted color blocks. I'd highly recommend this. I have it on a chair in my living room." —Cathy B.

    Get it from Target for $20.

    Target

    For a Gee’s Bend-inspired design you can take with you everywhere, this unisex chore coat will be your new favorite thing. Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this jacket is great for layering in the colder seasons or giving you a little color in the warmer ones.

    Promising review: "I’m so in love with this jacket! It’s unique, super soft, and absolutely beautiful. I love the work of the Gee’s Bend quilters, and am thrilled to be able to wear this collab jacket. I usually wear a women’s size M, and the XS fit me well in this, still a little oversized." —Jaie

    Get it from Target for $35 (available in sizes XS–XL).

    Target

    Jot down your feelings, a poem or your grocery list with this cheery notebook cover. It comes with a gridded notebook, which you can remove and use on its own, as well as space for two pens. The reusable zipper cover is great for students, office workers or anyone who likes to keep their papers in order and still have a little fun.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing. I was looking for a journal cover for a new journal and came across this cover showcased for Black History month for Gee’s Bend. The quilted material is high quality, the zipper is strong, and the colors are beautiful. You can also fit another small notebook inside or replace it when the paper runs out. I love this product. I would highly recommend." —Turtlegirl

    Get it from Target for $15.

    Target

    With structured sides, a flat bottom and an inner pocket for your cellphone, this chic tote bag will keep you organized on the go. It has padded straps that feel good on your shoulder, and measures 14 inches by 14 inches to hold all your daily essentials.

    Promising review: "Great tote bag! I love the overall design and spaciousness of the bag. I hope to see other products from this brand in the future!!" —Meep

    Get it from Target for $25.

    5. A geometric pullover with a hood

    Models wearing the pullover
    Target

    For something cozy and colorful, grab one of these stylish and heavyweight hooded pullovers. Made from recycled polyester with spandex, it's stretchy and comfy to wear whether you're lounging at home or running around town.

    Promising review: "Super comfy and the quality is great, just like another commenter mentioned I almost don’t want to wear it because it feels so special! But it’s so cute I’m gonna wear it constantly!! Loose fit as designed, so size down 1 if you want it more fitted. I ordered my normal Target women’s size and it’s perfect." —Sara

    Get it from Target for $30 (available in sizes XS–3XL).

    6. A hypnotizing tumbler you'll always take with you

    Insulated tumbler with a black and white checkered pattern and red stripes, including a lid and straw
    Target

    Quench your thirst and look cool doing it with this 18.5-ounce stainless steel tumbler. It's made with double walls to keep your drink cool, and it has a clear top and straw for easy drinking on the go.

    Promising review: "I was so thrilled to get this tumbler. From the moment I saw it, I could feel the love and detail that went into designing its quilt-inspired pattern." —Sekert

    Get it from Target for $10.

    Target

    Get the whole family in on the quilt fun with this pocket T-shirt. Style it with jeans or slacks, or amp up the color by wearing it with other quilt-inspired clothes.

    Promising review: "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS T-shirt. The quality is good, and that quilt patch on the pocket to match the jacket is EVERYTHING!!" —Timoney

    Get it from Target for $12+ (available in kid sizes XS–XL and adult sizes XS–3XL).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.