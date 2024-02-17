These Legendary Quilters Are Offering A Rare Collaboration At Target

The tiny town of Boykin, Alabama, has a rich history of textile artistry. Better known as Gee’s Bend , the hamlet of a few hundred residents is home to a community of artisans who have been creating remarkably designed quilts by hand for centuries.

For over 200 years, a collective of Black women — whose ancestors were enslaved cotton farmers on the land — developed a distinct style of quilt-making in the face of systemic oppression and geographic isolation . While you can find some original handmade quilts from the makers online, you can now also adorn yourself and your home with their new collaboration at Target.

Created with the quilters of Gee’s Bend (and support from the nonprofit Nest ), Target is offering a limited-edition collection inspired by the collective’s mesmerizing designs as part of the company’s Black History Month assortment. And it’s sure to sell out fast.

From clothing to pillows, the Gee’s Bend collection consists of household goods and accessories that are bright, exciting, and inventive. In the product description of every piece, you can read a bit about the artist or artists who helped design it.

We hope you find a vibrant piece to cherish for years to come, and take a moment to read about the remarkable history of Gee’s Bend.