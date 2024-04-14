These Hotel-Like Pillows Are Somehow Under $25 Each

Unless you're an independently wealthy travel influencer, you likely don't spend every night sleeping at a luxury resort. Yet, if you've been looking to upgrade your home bedroom, we found a set of pillows that reviewers say they went looking for online after sleeping on them at hotels around the world — and they turned out to be as comfortable as the ones they encountered on their travels. And best of all? They cost around 20 bucks each.
Promising reviews:
Get a set of four from Amazon for $60+ (originally $80; available in four sizes).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.