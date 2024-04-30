BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    These 5 Comfortable Slip-On Shoes Can Really Help Folks With Limited Mobility

    These stylish sneakers offered my mom comfort and a sense of normalcy as she recovered from an injury.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    A few weeks ago, my mom dislocated both her shoulders, leaving her with severely limited mobility in her arms. This has been excruciating for her, both the literal pain and the emotional distress of not being able to do things for herself. In thinking about how I could help, I soon remembered the ads I’d seen for the hands-free sneaker brand Kizik and decided to get her a pair of lace-up sneakers she could put on herself.

    The Kizik sneakers in different colors
    Kizik

    Scrolling through the brand’s website, I was immediately impressed with how stylish and subtle the shoes were — a departure from the typical silhouettes of comfort footwear that tend to prioritize function over form. Kiziks come in styles for menwomen and kids that look just as fashionable as those of mainstream sneaker brands — they just also happen to have a patented spring-back heel that lets you get them on without having to bend over.

    Once she got her feet in the shoes, my mom reported that they really were easy to get on and off and comfortable to wear for long hours. And when I went back home to help her out last week, I could see how getting lace-up shoes on herself made a difference in her mood.

    Unlike slides, flip-flops, or clogs (which are kind of hands-free by nature), Kizik’s offerings look like traditional laced tennis shoes. Wearing them gives her a sense of normalcy and autonomy, and it lets her still wear attractive lace-up shoes — like she would wear before this accident — without having to ask someone to tie them for her. 

    My dad, a certified prosthetist and orthotist, gave a more clinical understanding of how a simple pair of shoes could help my mom’s emotional well-being in the wake of her injury, saying “It’s the activities of daily living (ADLs) that are most frustrating when they are unattainable. The independence and ability to do what individuals without mobility limitations would consider simple tasks, such as getting on your own shoes, is so important and empowering for those with mobility challenges.” 

    On the Kizik website, I saw that Nike has invested in and started a licensing partnership with Kizik’s Handsfree Labs and has launched its own collection of easy on-and-off shoes. I can only hope this means there is a growing market for modern, trendy sneaks that utilize universal design to be more accessible for all wearers.

    In the meantime, here are some of my favorite Kizik styles, including the ones I got my mom and the ones I thought about getting her (and, frankly, still may).

    1. The '90s-inspired Prague sneakers

    Reviewer wearing the navy shoes
    Katie Wynne

    In deciding which style to get for my mom, I debated between the Madrid style (which to me look a lot like Allbirds) or the Prague, which I thought looked like Vans, (especially in the blue color with white laces). I went with the Prague, as my Peloton-riding mother already has Allbirds.

    The sole is thick and supportive without being too platform-y, and the suede touches on the canvas body give them a little something-something while still being low-key and easy to wear. You can really style these up with slacks or a dress, rock them with jeans, or wear them with comfy sweats or leggings for a little retro edge.

    Get them from Kizik for $109 (available in sizes 4.5–15 in men's and seven colors or sizes 6–13 in women's and eight colors).

    2. The minimalist, sporty Madrid style

    The green sneaker
    Kizik

    These knit sneakers, the ones I almost ordered for my mom, are made from recycled materials and are breathable and stretchy, promising to keep your feet dry and comfy. The monochrome is so chic and makes them either a fun pop of color or a really low-key neutral addition to your outfit. I think these would be a great option for someone who is always on the go or who just likes the look of running sneakers (even if you're only running errands).

    Get them from Kizik for $99 (available in sizes 4.5–13 in men's and eight colors or sizes 6–12.5 in women's and eight colors).

    3. A stylish pair of fashionable but sporty Milan sneakers

    The naval academy sneaker
    Kizik

    These low-profile sneakers with the side graphic instantly reminded me of Saucony Jazz shoes or the Onitsuka Tigers. They're kind of a European sporty style, which you can easily dress up with linen pants or wool slacks to really feel sophisticated while still wearing sneakers. They come in nylon and all-suede options, both with some of my favorite colors and combos offered on the site. (The chocolate brown? Um, amazing!)

    Get them from Kizik for $119 (available in sizes 4.5–15 in men's and nine styles or sizes 6–13 in women's and 10 styles).

    4. The ever-classic low-top lace-up Irvines

    The white sneaker
    Kizik

    If you're looking for that classic pair of low-top lace-ups, Kizik has those, too. Like Adidas Stan Smiths or Superga's 2725 silhouette, they're a super wearable, minimalist sneaker with a roomy, rounded toe box that promises to be comfy for all-day (and all-night) wear.

    Get them from Kizik for $99 (available in sizes 4.5–15 in men's and six styles or sizes 6–13 in women's and six styles).

    5. The water-resistant and rugged Wasatch style

    The tumbleweed sneaker
    Kizik

    A little rugged while still being wearable in the city, these hiking sneakers have a lug sole for stability on uneven terrain and are water-resistant. I really like the eye-catching laces and think these could be a great statement shoe.

    Get them from Kizik for $149 (available in sizes 4.5–15 in men's and four colors or sizes 6–13 in women's and four colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.