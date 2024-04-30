These 5 Comfortable Slip-On Shoes Can Really Help Folks With Limited Mobility

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
A few weeks ago, my mom dislocated both her shoulders, leaving her with severely limited mobility in her arms. This has been excruciating for her, both the literal pain and the emotional distress of not being able to do things for herself. In thinking about how I could help, I soon remembered the ads I’d seen for the hands-free sneaker brand Kizik and decided to get her a pair of lace-up sneakers she could put on herself.
In the meantime, here are some of my favorite Kizik styles, including the ones I got my mom and the ones I thought about getting her (and, frankly, still may).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.