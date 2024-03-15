Skip To Content
    The Outdoor Shoes That Hikers Over 50 Swear By

    Make sure you have some supportive, comfortable kicks before you tackle the trail.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    Caring about your hiking shoes doesn’t make you a stick in the mud. Whether you’re a trail runner, backwoods trekker, or just a novice hiker who enjoys spending time outside, you want to ensure you’ve got some supportive, comfortable kicks before you tackle the trial.

    Sturdy hiking boot with a waterproof label, designed for rugged outdoor use
    Amazon

    Engaging with the outdoors is an uplifting and invigorating pastime to be enjoyed at all stages of life. But, if you’re hitting the trails with a few more years on planet Earth under your belt, you’re probably thinking a little more about joint support and traction than younger hikers. 

    To help you find the best outdoor shoes for hikers over 50, we asked a hiking blogger and some outdoorsy folks from HuffPost’s Facebook audience to share their current favorite hiking shoes.

    All of these hiking shoes came recommended from people past the 50-year mark who love to move (on) mountains.

    1. Salomon X Ultra 4 low hiking shoes

    Pair of Salomon hiking boots with laces, designed for outdoor activities
    Zappos

    For Diane Spicer, creator of Hiking For Her, the best hiking boot is the Salomon X Ultra 4, a lower-cut shoe. "The outsoles grip so well, an important feature for hikers like me who explore varied trails, from sand to loose rocks to wet mud," Spice told HuffPost. "They are lightweight, supportive yet supple. All this adds up to less leg and foot fatigue on a long hike."

    Get them from Zappos for $140 (available in women's sizes 6.5–10 and two colors) and Salomon also for $140 (available in men's sizes 7–14 and four colors).

    2. Keen Targhee waterproof hiking boots

    Hiking boot featuring durable upper design with secure lace-up system
    Amazon

    The most common brand we heard? Keens, baby. Per HuffPost reader Sarah Demers, "They are wide enough for my orthotics and my super comfy Sockwell compression socks," and Kris Roden added that they have a "nice big toe box and they stay waterproof even after years of use."

    While no one suggested a specific Keen style, we love the Targhee 3 mid-height waterproof hiking boots that reviewers say give you ample room for your toes and good support for your hips and back.

    Get it from Amazon for $64.39+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 10 colors).

    3. Danner Mountain Light boots

    A pair of Danner hiking boots with red laces
    Zappos

    "Danner Mountain Lights," said Facebook user Michael Metzger. "Been using them for 30 years. They are full leather, sturdy and though a bit pricey, last for decades if you take care of them."

    Get them from Zappos for $214.83 (originally $429.95; available in women's sizes 5.5–9) or REI for $429.95+ (available in men's sizes 7–13 and two colors).

    4. Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking boots

    Merrell hiking boot with lace-up front and Vibram sole, suitable for outdoor activities
    Amazon

    Another reader-favorite brand is Merrell. Ruth Dubinsky Heffes said "Merrells. Lightweight, strong bottoms for rock balancing and water resistant." Lynn K. Brown echoed the lightweight sentiment, adding that Merrells are "very comfortable."

    If you're looking for a specific style, we love the Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking boot that comes with a removable contoured insole and extra heel cushioning. They boast a 4.6 overall rating on Amazon, with reviewers saying the Moab 3 style gives you more arch support and cushion than previous models.

    Get them from Amazon: in women's sizes for $90+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and six colors) and in men's sizes for $97.08+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and five colors).

    5. Hi-Tec waterproof hiking boots

    A sturdy hiking boot with laces, designed for outdoor activities
    Amazon

    Reader Susan Mayle recommended boots from Hi-Tec, saying they have a "good fit" and are comfortable. We like the Hi-Tec Black Rock waterproof hiking boots (available only in men's sizes) for their reasonable price point and sock liner made with recovery foam. One reviewer said these boots are the most comfortable shoes they've tried since they started hiking mountain trails in the '70s. Who can argue with that?

    Get them from Amazon for $59.95 (available in men's sizes 7.5–14 and two colors).

    6. ALTRA Lone Peak 6 trail running shoe

    A single trail running shoe with distinctive sole pattern and dynamic design, suitable for off-road terrain
    Amazon

    If you're looking for a trail running shoe or something lightweight and lower cut, Facebooker Anita March recommended the Altra Lone Peak 6 for its "wide toe box!" This style has an overall rating of 4.6 on Amazon, with reviewers even deeming these babies the "Holy Grail of comfort all terrain walkers." 

    Get them from Amazon: in men's sizes for $100 (available in sizes 8.5–13 and four colors) and in women's sizes for $99.99+ (available in sizes 6–12 and five colors). 

    7. Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex boot

    Hiking boot with high ankle support, sturdy sole and lace-up front, designed for outdoor activities
    Zappos

    While you may already know and love Hoka for their running and walking shoes, many HuffPost readers recommended their hiking kicks, with Nađa Hadžić Čučak calling them "durable, comfortable, light." 

    We love the Anacapa mid-Gore-Tex for their cool look, but also for their ankle support and strong traction. Zappos reviews say they barely have break-in time and are comfortable on their first wear, right out of the box.

    Get them from Zappos for $194.95 (available in men's sizes 7–15 and five colors).

    8. Salomon Quest 4 GTX

    Pair of Salomon hiking boots displayed on a white background
    Zappos

    Goody Lindley likes the Quest 4 GTX, a high-top Salomon style, noting they're "lightweight, supportive and madly comfortable." Reviews say they're great for trekking, wearing in the snow or general use in extreme weather, giving you support and coverage through your whole ankle.

    Get it from Zappos: in women's sizes for $218.45 (originally $230; available in sizes 7–11) and men's sizes for $229.95 (available in sizes 8.5–13 and two colors).

    9. Columbia Newton Ridge waterproof hiking boot

    Hiking boot with ankle support and contrasting laces, ideal for outdoor activities
    Amazon

    Columbia shoes were another brand named multiple times, with reader Peggy La Point saying "they are solid and supportive on even the most challenging trail." We like the Newton Ridge Plus waterproof hiking boot, which has a 4.7 overall rating on Amazon with hikers in their 70s calling them "attractive" as well as "supportive, functional, waterproof and breathable, they provide excellent stabilization and support."

    Get them from Amazon for $57.58 (available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 17) or Backcountry for $70 (available in men's sizes 7–14 and seven colors). 