The Outdoor Shoes That Hikers Over 50 Swear By

Caring about your hiking shoes doesn’t make you a stick in the mud. Whether you’re a trail runner, backwoods trekker, or just a novice hiker who enjoys spending time outside, you want to ensure you’ve got some supportive, comfortable kicks before you tackle the trial.
To help you find the best outdoor shoes for hikers over 50, we asked a hiking blogger and some outdoorsy folks from HuffPost’s Facebook audience to share their current favorite hiking shoes.
All of these hiking shoes came recommended from people past the 50-year mark who love to move (on) mountains.