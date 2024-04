The Best Desk Chairs, According To Gamers And Streamers

If you’re looking for a supportive, comfortable seat to keep at your work desk as you email for days, ask a gamer. Whether they’re going live on Twitch or finding Easter eggs in League of Legends, streamers and gamers spendof time in front of the computer. They know the importance of adjustable armrests, ventilated seat backs, and solid lumbar support to keep your back, neck, and shoulders strong and pain-free after hours online. (And many of them love to share all their desk chair ticks and tricks — just check out the gaming chair Reddit .)