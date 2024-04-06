BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    The Best Desk Chairs, According To Gamers And Streamers

    As people who spend a lot of time at their desk, these gamers know their stuff when it comes to comfy and supportive chairs.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    If you’re looking for a supportive, comfortable seat to keep at your work desk as you email for days, ask a gamer. Whether they’re going live on Twitch or finding Easter eggs in League of Legends, streamers and gamers spend a lot of time in front of the computer. They know the importance of adjustable armrests, ventilated seat backs, and solid lumbar support to keep your back, neck, and shoulders strong and pain-free after hours online. (And many of them love to share all their desk chair ticks and tricks — just check out the gaming chair Reddit.)

    A quick Google search will show you there are tons of options for “gaming chairs,” some with flashy decals and contrast piping. But YouTuber and Twitch streamer Qcknd warns against picking a chair solely on looks. If you’re seeking a comfortable and durable chair to keep at your desk, high-quality “office chairs” are likely your best bet. 

    “I’ve heard a lot of the ‘gaming chairs’ on the market are more aesthetic-focused over function,” Qcknd, who goes by her online alias, told HuffPost. 

    Function for Qcknd means a chair with a tall back, adjustable arms, and solid lumbar support. Yet it also means looking into the chair’s longevity. A quality desk chair will generally cost you a pretty penny, so Qcknd recommends getting a chair that will fit in different settings, has available replacement parts and, potentially, a high resell value if you move or eventually get a new chair. 

    If you’re revamping your home office or just looking for a more supportive desk chair, we spoke with Qcknd and other gamers, along with consulting reviews on Reddit and Amazon about the best chairs for support when sitting for a long time at a desk or computer.

    1. Herman Miller Embody

    Promising review: “Early in my streaming career, I always thought the chair I sat in was the least of my concerns. As long as it served its purpose and looked cool, I was good. Turns out, I was completely wrong! For the past few years, I’ve been in love with my Herman Miller Embody. It’s not only comfortable, but it supports my back and posture, especially for those extra long gaming sessions.” — Storymodebae, a story-based game Twitch streamer and YouTuber

    Get it at Herman Miller for $1,915+ (available in four frame/base colors, eight upholstery colors, and three caster types).

    2. Secretlab gaming chairs

    Promising review: "We have gaming chairs in our office, and most of our team are gamers. Our favorite gaming chairs are Secret Labs chairs; we have six for long hours in the chair. They're not just comfy but practical and look the part, they are customizable and very popular with the team. They assist with good posture, which is important for office workers and gamers alike. They come in very cool packaging with easy-to-put-together instructions and branded tools and guarantees." —Danielle Holmes, managing director of Black Nova Designs, an IT and web company based in Wiltshire, U.K.

    Get it from Amazon for $659 (available in four colors).

    3. Razer Iskur gaming chair

    High-density memory foam and adjustable lumbar support make this another favorite among gamers on Reddit. Reddit users love how individualized this chair can be, with 4D adjustable armrests and support through the neck and shoulders. Reviewers on Amazon say it's easy to put together and is great for folks with chronic back pain or neck issues.

    Get it from Amazon for $498.66.

    4. Steelcase Leap office chair

    Steelcase is another popular chair brand across gaming Reddit, with the "Leap" style getting lots of love. While it's not a budget option, users say it will last forever and keep its support and shape for years. Additionally, they report that replacing the arm pads or other parts doesn't break the bank and that the chairs tend to hold their value over time. Lots of users say they got their chairs used, indicating that there's a market out there if you eventually want to sell it.

    Get it from Amazon for $498 (available in nine colors).

    5. Ikea Järvfjället

    Promising review: "The chair I currently have is an Ikea office chair, the Järvfjället. It has a tall mesh back with an adjustable head and lumbar support, but I picked this chair because it was an unassuming furniture piece that blended well with my home decor and style. I've had the same chair for almost three years now, and it cleans up very well, blends nicely with its environment, has replacement parts available through Ikea, and still has a strong resale value on the secondhand market if I decide to upgrade anytime soon. It was a very no-brainer investment for the initial cost, and I would buy the exact chair again if I found myself needing... two chairs for some reason." —Qcknd

    Get it from Ikea for $369.99 (available in two colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.