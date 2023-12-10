Skip To Content
    Surprise! These Nice-Looking Throws Are Also Weighted Blankets

    These throws provide the comfort of a weighted blanket while still looking chic.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    At the risk of sounding like an insufferable person hearing a now-popular band playing on the radio at a Starbucks: I liked weighted blankets before they were cool. As a person with anxiety and sensory sensitivity, I find the added support of a heavy fabric both physically and emotionally comforting. Whether I’m falling asleep or just watching TV, being tucked in extra snuggly helps my body and mind relax.

    Amazon

    However, as an early adopter of the weighted blanket, I can also fondly say that my first-ever weighted blanket was...ugly. She (the blanket) served me well and did her job providing sensory support, yet she looked like something from a doctor’s office. She was clinical, sterile, and rendered in a sad shade of gray with an awkward-fitting cover. She stood out from the rest of my boho-style bedroom decor, screaming, “I’m basically a medical device!” whenever you looked at her.

    As weighted blankets become more popular, I’m overjoyed to see them available in much cuter styles. These days, there are weighted blankets that don’t even look like weighted blankets — they just look like elegant throw blankets you’d get at a cool home decor store. It’s an item meant to make you feel cozy, so it’s only natural that it should be easy on the eyes, too.

    If you’ve never used a weighted blanket and don’t know which weight to look for, the Sleep Foundation recommends using a throw that’s 5% to 12% of your body weight, noting that most people like a blanket around 10% of their weight.


    To help you catch some z’s or feel super comfy on the couch while still looking stylish, we rounded up our favorite weighted blankets that just look like nice blankets.

    Brooklinen

    Known and beloved for high-quality, good-looking sheets and duvet covers, it's not surprising that Brooklinen makes a sharp-looking cotton weighted blanket. At 12 pounds and 48 inches by 72 inches, this blanket gives light support and is perfect for your living room or bedroom. It's smooth on one side with a soft texture on the other and comes in four earthy colorways.

    Promising review: "I'm so pleased with how helpful and cozy this is as a throw. I'm autistic and have been looking for a long time for the right-weight blanket for me and this definitely drew me in. It's a great weight for me and I find myself able to very deeply relax pretty quickly." —Courtney A.

    Get it from Brooklinen for $126.75 (available in four colors).

    2. An extra supportive chic sherpa blanket

    amazon.com, Amazon

    If you're a sucker for anything super soft and fluffy, say hello to this effortlessly chic shaggy faux fur-weighted blanket. It's warm and fuzzy while still looking elevated. Check the size chart to see which size the brand suggests for you. It's luxe, comfy and extra supportive, so you'll never want to take it off.

    Promising review: "I love it! It IS heavy, but I like it that way. SO soft. I take the best naps under this thing. I put it on and it really is like being hugged. Definitely calms me down when I am anxious. I am certain I am going to get many years of use out of this blanket" —Sandra F Schehl

    Get it from Amazon for $50+ (available in four weights and six colors).


    3. A Bearaby velvet knit weighted blanket

    Bearaby

    Hand-knit from silky and smooth velvet polyester, it's hard to believe this Bearaby blanket is weighted. It comes in six eye-catching colors in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options, all 40–48 inches wide by 72 inches tall. It's snuggly but chic and looks nice laid out on a bed or draped over a couch or chair.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my other teen. He loves this blanket. It's so soft and velvety feel. He says it's great and sleeps better. Downside for him is it makes it hard to get up for school" —Josette L.

    Get it from Bearaby for $249+ (available in three sizes and six colors).

    4. A breathable tight-knit weighted blanket

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the light grey blanket
    amazon.com

    A smaller, tight-knit makes this weighted blanket look like your grandma made it for you (in a good way). The knit makes it breathable and evenly distributes the weight over your body, keeping you super supported and snuggly without being too hot.

    Promising review: "I'm all wrapped up in this thang and I gotta say, I feel amazing. My body has been carrying so much tension lately and this blanket feels like it just swooped in and took it all away. You can really wrap yourself up like a burrito, it’s the perfect weight and aesthetic. I'm in heaven." —Dani

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in eight sizes and 12 colors).

    5. A jersey chunky-knit blanket that feels like your favorite T-shirt

    Blanket in grey
    Brooklyn Bedding

    If you love the feeling of your favorite worn-in band tee, you'll drool over this stuffed jersey hand-knitted blanket. The open knit makes it breathable and easy to sleep with.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my husband who has health issues that cause muscle spasms so we thought a weighted blanket might help. But, I didn't want him to overheat. This blanket is great! Air gets through but it is nice and heavy. He is sleeping a bit better. Thank you!" —Sarah W.

    Get it from Brooklyn Bedding for $149.30+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.