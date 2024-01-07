9 Extra-Long Charging Cords That Are Doing The Most

It’s a familiar predicament: after a long day, you and your phone are both on 1% but the only outlet in your living room is far away from the couch. How, then, are you to recline while mindlessly scrolling through food videos and images of unlikely animal friends?

The answer? A long cord. Like, really long. From 6–10 to even 20 feet, these extra-long phone charger cables will give you power from afar. They’re perfect for car rides, hotel rooms, offices or living rooms with outlets in unfortunate places.

To help you stay charged from wherever you are, we found cables for Apple phones and Androids alike in an array of colors and styles. Each cord listed has a ton of positive reviews from long-cord lovers who will never go back to the short-tether life.