Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These Winter Boots Are Comfortable Enough To Actually Wear All Day

    "My husband said that these were like wearing slippers," one reviewer wrote.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    In the cold of winter, you want boots that are warm on your toes and stable on the ice. Yet, ideally, you also want them to not feel like giant cinderblocks as you slog through slush.

    Whether you’re schlepping to work or shoveling snow, your chilly piggies deserve to feel good on the go. To help you score the best shoes for the snow, we rounded up good-looking, high-quality winter boots that reviewers say are comfortable. Like, really comfortable.

    From sports snow boots to waterproof leather pull-ons that you can wear from day to night, we compiled a variety of styles to keep your feet dry and happy even on the gloomiest winter days. Every pair we suggest is either unisex or comes in both men’s and women’s options, which we’ve linked for you. We hope you snag a pair for yourself — and for everyone else in your house who needs to keep their feet comfy. (It may even inspire them to shovel snow for you.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Sporty and durable without breaking the bank, these insulated winter boots have a nonstick strong grip on the sole and toggle at the top to keep in heat and keep out water and snow. They're waterproof and are said to keep your feet warm in weather up to 25 degrees below zero. They're classic snow boots that you won't hate to wear when shoveling or moving around in the snow.

    Promising review: "My husband said that these were like wearing slippers. They are that comfortable. Well made and stylish. These were the perfect gift." —Epiphany

    Get them from Amazon for $59.98+ (available in sizes 7–13, and five colors).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Another budget-friendly option, these hiking boots will work on the trail and in the city. They have removable fleece insoles to keep your feet toasty on cooler days. They're made from water-resistant leather with a nonslip sole that will keep you supported even in terrible weather. The sharp lace-up style looks great with jeans or slacks and won't make you feel dowdy when you're wearing them all day.

    Promising review: "Actually surprised by the quality and how comfortable they are. So warm with the lining. Definitely recommend if you’re looking for nice boots with a great price point." —Kristyn

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–13.5 and 10 colors).

    Native

    If there's one thing I'm always looking for, it's adult shoes that look like they could be in the kids' section — that and anything that looks like the iconic Danner hiking boots for less than $300. You can imagine my excitement then when, earlier this winter I snagged a pair of these colorful EVA booties with eye-catching laces. The brand says they're water-resistant, but as of this week, I have worn them in pretty severe snow, and my little piggies were perfectly dry, even after walking for a while. The inner part sucks your foot in and really keeps snow and slush from getting in there, and the round toe shape gives your feet tons of room.

    Promising review: "So far so good. They're comfortable and kept my feet dry when walking on wet pavement." —Avis C.

    Get them from Native for $50 (available in women's sizes 5–12, men's sizes 3–13, and five colors).

    4. Timeless, versatile, waterproof, all-terrain Blundstones

    waterproof leather uppers with double stitching
    REI

    A brand that needs little introduction, Blundstones are the Australian lug-sole Chelsea boots you've probably seen everywhere. They're incredibly comfortable, last for years, and look amazing dressed up or down. While I can attest the regular leather does well in the snow, the specific all-terrain, waterproof pair has weatherproof soles, removable sheepskin footbeds, and double stitching for more durability.

    Promising review: "Very comfortable, very well made. Great, easy everyday use shoe." —Bob

    Get them from REI for $279.95+ (available in women's sizes 10–15, men's sizes 8–13, and two colors).

    5. Shearling-lined insulated Bean boots

    L.L Bean, L.L. Bean

    Another age-old classic, L.L. Bean boots are made in Maine from high-quality leather and waterproof rubber bottoms. This pair comes lined with their extra-soft and warm shearling, making them feel like slippers whenever you put them on. They're stylish enough to wear during the day without sacrificing function and warmth.

    Promising review: "I waited three months on back-order — totally worth it! Comfortable from the first wear, and now I don't have to worry about what Mother Nature throws at me. I wear a 7.5, and I ordered a 7 reg. as advised because I don't intend to wear incredibly thick socks — perfect fit. Couldn't be happier!" —Lepadouen

    Get them from L.L. Bean for $209+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 7–14, two colors, and two widths).

    6. Columbia Bugaboot boots

    Columbia

    Columbia is a strong name in the outdoor gear game and their winter boots are no different. The Bugaboot gives you ample support through your ankle, with lightweight insulation and midsole cushioning keeping you dry and stable. The traction outsole keeps you stable on the slush and ice.

    Promising review: "Love my Bugaboots! I have the pleasure of living in Colorado and love to hike, so I do so quite often in snowy conditions. Bugaboots are super comfortable and very warm, with great traction and high ankle support. Love 'em so much I got two pairs, so I don’t have to haul them back n forth." —JJ

    Get them from Columbia for $77+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, men's sizes 7–17, and three colors).

    7. Muck Boot arctic tall sport boots

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    On the sportier end of the spectrum, Muck Boots are great for wet, muddy climates or super snowy and slushy areas. The neoprene upper is comfortable and flexible while still keeping you warm and comfortably compressed. The high-quality rubber exterior can stomp in puddles and piles and snow, and the fleece lining will always keep you toasty.

    Promising review: "Comfortable, durable, right fit, feet stay warm in negative weather, no slipping on ice… I love them more than I thought I would." —Ahyoka

    Get them from Amazon for $87.95+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 5–15, and six colors).

    8. Merrell waterproof Moab 3 boots

    Merrell

    Merrell's waterproof Moab 3 is a longtime fan favorite here at HuffPost for hiking, outdoor time, and anything in the snow or slush. Sturdy and comfortable, the mid-rise gives you ankle support in bad weather, and the protective rubber toe cap keeps your toes dry and comfortable. Though they're made for hiking, they're not too bulky, and they look great when styled with trousers or denim, in addition to hiking gear or snow pants.

    Promising review: "Comfortable, fits well, goes anywhere. I wear them for school to use for recess duty on messy winter days. I can trudge through the snow and not worry about the cold or getting wet feet." —DaniG

    Get them from Merrell for $119+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 7–15, three colors, and two widths).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.