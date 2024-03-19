Skip To Content
    Comfortable Walking Sandals That Reviewers Wore On Vacation

    "I bought them for a vacation to Hawaii," wrote a reviewer of one pair on our list. “I wore them nearly every day."

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    Few things can ruin a vacation like blisters — and we’re here to help you not tear up your feet as you explore a new destination or walk along the beach. To keep you looking and feeling good on your next trip, we found the highest-rated and most beloved walking sandals to take on vacation.

    Person wearing black strappy sandals, shown from the shins down, standing on grass by water
    Amazon

    Wear them to the lake or the mountains, down old city cobblestone streets and even to fancy dinners you’ll be recounting for the rest of your life — and enjoy every moment, without foot pain or chafing. 

    From waterproof vinyl slides to espadrille wedges, these are shoes for all sorts of trips and all sorts of travelers. But best of all, each pair comes highly recommended by people who wore them on vacation.

    1. A pair of Merrell leather sandals that you can dress up or down

    Women&#x27;s Merrell outdoor sandal with ankle strap and floral footbed design
    Amazon

    The Merrell slingback walking sandal gives you all the comfort and support of a sneaker or hiking boot with the breeziness of a strappy sandal. The leather upper makes them a little more elegant than sportier shoes, while the contoured footbed provides all-day comfort. 

    Promising review: "I received these only a couple of days before our big trip to Central America. I was worried about not breaking them in beforehand and them being the only shoes, apart from my hiking boots that I was taking. However, I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they were from the first wear. There was no pinching, rubbing, or band tightness while wearing them. The heel padding was super comfortable and the style worked well for wear with pants and dresses. I wore them almost daily in the eight days of the trip. I'm now looking for a different color as these will be my go-to vacation shoes from now on." —Carmelita

    Get them from Amazon for $48.95+ (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors).

    2. A classic pair of Tevas with adjustable straps

    A sandal with multicolored straps and a thick black sole
    Amazon

    If you're looking for a comfortable walking shoe that comes in stylish prints and really chic colors, you'll find everything and more at Teva. Its timeless, adjustable strappy shoes are a beloved fave for people of all genders and ages. Grab a patterned pair to give your suitcase a little zest, or pack a neutral for an extra versatile pair of comfortable kicks. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes! I bought them for a vacation to Hawaii, where we planned to do some hiking. I knew that hiking boots were not what I wanted in the warm humid climate of Kauai, so I purchased these shoes. I could not have been happier. I wore them nearly every day! They were comfortable and allowed me to be active when we were out and about exploring the island. They hugged the rocks, were great on trails, and I could easily tromp through puddles. I usually get blisters when I hike with any other shoes, but not with my Tevas...they give my toes and feet plenty of room and air, which makes them oh so happy. Now I wear them whenever I hike near my sunny Southern California home. I am a true Teva convert. I am a true 7 in shoes, and these fit perfectly. I also loved that I could adjust all the straps to get the perfect fit." —Carissa K

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 44 styles).

    3. A pair of lightweight Z-strap slides that come in a bunch of colors

    A pair of red sandals with a textured insole and patterned outsole, no persons present
    Amazon

    Lightweight and waterproof, these Z slides are the perfect sandals for beaches, lakes and pools. The thick sole gives you more arch support than classic flip flops, while the odor-resistant vinyl material is easy to clean. 

    Promising review: "Got these to go on vacation to the Caribbean. I have really picky feet and have to be very selective about my shoes, or my plantar fasciitis will flare up, and I'm miserable and can hardly walk. These shoes were wonderful, ended up wearing them most of the time, and even frequently chose them over my Keens. They looked great with whatever I chose to wear from swimming gear, shorts, dress, or pants. Often got compliments on them. Would definitely buy again. Now I just wish they passed dress code for work." —Country girl

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 31 colors/styles).

    4. An affordable take on a popular footbed-style sandal

    Side view of a pair of buckle-fastened sandals with a contoured footbed
    Amazon

    With the same look and comfort of the big "B" brand, you'll never believe these strappy sandals are only $30. They have a super supportive footbed to keep you stable during long days and a triple buckle that's a little daintier than other styles. 

    Promising review: "Vey comfortable. Wore them during my vacation at the Keys. Lots of walking and shoes were very comfortable." —Ana DeCarlo

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11, wide sizes, and 16 colors).

    5. A totally eye-catching pair of sandals with a braided decor

    Black strappy sandal with a textured footbed and logo on the strap
    Amazon

    Who said walking sandals had to be boring? These colorful, unique sandals are made with hand-woven nylon cord, giving each pair some extra character. They have an adjustable top strap to keep you supported and good arch support that the brand says "massages" your foot as you walk. 

    Promising review: "Bought these to wear on a vacation in a warmer climate, and they are perfect. They fit perfectly with no rubbing or chafing straight out of the box and are very comfortable. The sole is cushiony, and the shoe fits a narrower foot like mine, with an adjustable strap over the top of the foot. I get so many compliments on these, and I will get a lot of wear out of them." —Kathy Rogers

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and 12 colors).

    6. A classic pair of Keen sandals with a toe protector

    Close-up of a single purple Keen sandal with straps and a protective toe cap
    Amazon

    Waterproof and machine washable, these Keen sandals will go wherever you go. They have a thick support sole with multi-directional lugs for extra grip on slippery surfaces if you're beach combing or hiking. They dry quickly and will protect your toes from point rocks or other elements. 

    Promising review: "The sport sandals were recommended to me to use on a vacation to a very hot, humid climate, where we planned to be in and out of the water. The sandal performed beautifully! I wore these sandals every day on the trip; we walked, hiked, and kayaked without any issues at all. As far as sizing goes, I have some style shoes I wear in a 71/2 and others in an 8; for the sandals, the size 8 fit best. I HIGHLY recommend this sandal!" —Wilbert P.

    Get them from Amazon for $63.40+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 25 colors).

    7. A pair of buckle wedges you can wear sightseeing or out to dinner

    Black espadrille wedge sandal with ankle strap on a white background
    Amazon

    These espadrille wedges are the perfect mix of stylish and comfortable. If you're packing super light, this is a great option for a versatile shoe you can walk in during the day and then dress up for dinner or events. They come in a bunch of fun colors with a supportive ankle strap and a trendy buckle. 

    Promising review: "This is a good pair to add to your wardrobe. The color is as I expected and very versatile. It works for all sorts of outfits (dresses, jeans, and skirts). It's very comfortable and provides adequate support. I had brought it on a recent vacation and was able to walk around for hours comfortably." —Wolfsbane

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, toddler and kids sizes, and 50 styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.