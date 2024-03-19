Comfortable Walking Sandals That Reviewers Wore On Vacation

Few things can ruin a vacation like blisters — and we’re here to help you not tear up your feet as you explore a new destination or walk along the beach. To keep you looking and feeling good on your next trip, we found the highest-rated and most beloved walking sandals to take on vacation.
From waterproof vinyl slides to espadrille wedges, these are shoes for all sorts of trips and all sorts of travelers. But best of all, each pair comes highly recommended by people who wore them on vacation.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.