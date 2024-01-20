These Highly Rated Portable Power Stations Are Lifesavers During A Winter Storm

In the middle of a winter storm, the last thing you want is to lose power. But when your electricity does go out, having a personal portable power station can help you keep your phone charged and electric kettle running.

To help you stay connected and prepared in an emergency or routine power loss, we rounded up some of the highest-rated portable power stations that reviewers have used in winter.



Whether you’re just looking to charge your iPad or hope to keep a space heater running, these options have a variety of sizes and power levels to work for you and your home this winter. And when the weather makes a positive turn, all of them are great options for camping or spending time in the outdoors as well.



If you know your area is due for some major storms this winter or just like to be prepared in every season, we think grabbing a portable power bank is a bright idea.