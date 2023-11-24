Merrell's Best-Selling Shoes Will Be Up To 60% Off For Black Friday

Treat your feet this winter with some Black Friday deals from Merrell . Whether you’re looking for a new pair of hiking boots, warm winter slides or just a comfortable high-quality pair of shoes you’ll never want to take off, Merrell has it — for up to 60% off.

Now through Dec. 1, Merrell is offering a selection of their comfortable and cozy winter-ready hiking boots, shoes and slippers for up to 30% off, including best-selling options like the timeless Jungle Moc or the extremely comfortable Moab 3 boots (for the latter, Gore-Tex styles are excluded), and more discounts of up to 60% off are forthcoming on Black Friday.





