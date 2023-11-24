Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Merrell's Best-Selling Shoes Will Be Up To 60% Off For Black Friday

    This is the perfect time to get a new pair of hiking boots, warm winter slides, or a high-quality pair of kicks you’ll never want to take off.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Treat your feet this winter with some Black Friday deals from Merrell. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of hiking boots, warm winter slides or just a comfortable high-quality pair of shoes you’ll never want to take off, Merrell has it — for up to 60% off.

    Now through Dec. 1, Merrell is offering a selection of their comfortable and cozy winter-ready hiking boots, shoes and slippers for up to 30% off, including best-selling options like the timeless Jungle Moc or the extremely comfortable Moab 3 boots (for the latter, Gore-Tex styles are excluded), and more discounts of up to 60% off are forthcoming on Black Friday.


    To help you find the ultimate deals on their bestselling shoes, we rounded up the the most popular discounted options from Merrell to shop now through Cyber Monday:

    1. Merrell Jungle Moc (Up to 40% off)

    Merrel, Merrell

    A timeless classic, the Jungle Moc is a fuss-free slip-on shoe that works in all seasons. They have a strong sole that gives you support and absorbs shock, and stretch on the sides to make them super easy to kick on and off. They're comfortable enough to wear on nature walks or when sending time outside, but are sharp enough to wear to work or in the city.

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly, comfortable, can wear just about anywherel I needed shoes for the fall winter season with good support. These are perfect. I can take long walks without changing to my sports shoes, they're good in weather. I wore them ona trip to Hawaii for hiking. Easy slip on slip off. Great quality. I would recommend these shoes to almost anyone." —Shmvy

    Price: $59.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, two widths, and six colors; or men's sizes 7–15, two widths, and four colors).

    2. Merrell Encore Ice 5 (30% off)

    Merrell

    For more of a clog look, the Encore Ice 5 envelops your toes in warm and soft fuzz material, while still offering a thick supportive outsole that you can take outside. They're designed to be easy to kick on and off, giving you warmth and comfort all winter.

    Promising review: "I have a problem with my feet 🦶 and so I need to wear a great pair of shoes indoors. These shoes are so comfortable and they don’t hurt my feet. I have lots of support wearing them." —Kathyrn

    Price: $97.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, two widths, and 11 colors; or men's sizes 7.5–14 and two widths).

    3. Merrell Moab 3 Mid (30% off)

    Merrell

    My personal hiking boots, the Moab 3 are sturdy, comfortable and will last for years. The mid-rise gives you ankle support on rugged and rocky terrain and the protective rubber toe cap keeps your feet safe.

    Promising review: "First hike in my Merrells was a hike around Zion National Park in Utah. The Moab 3 Mid's did so great! Very supportive, yet comfortable for a full day of hiking, climbing, etc. Love them!" —Lois Lane

    Price: $90.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and two widths; or men's sizes 7–16, two widths, and four colors).

    4. Merrell Men's Chameleon 8 (30% off)

    Merrell

    This lightweight hiking boot is made for moderate trails. The elastic cord toggle won't come untied as you're moving and will give you the perfect amount of support and stability. It's made from a breathable mesh and strong nubuck leather upper, with a “bellows” tongue that’s tethered to the upper’s interior sides to keep dirt and rock out of your shoes.

    Promising review: "I had foot surgery and these shoes were recommended. They have good arch and overall foot support. They go on and off easily. I wear them daily for walks on trails. The sole has excellent grip. I highly recommend this shoe." —Cindy W.

    Price: $90.99+ (available in men's sizes 7–15, four colors, and two styles).

    5. Women's Bravada 2 (30% off)

    Merrell

    If you prefer a light hiking boot that's essentially a sneaker, the women's Bravada 2 is the one. They're made for lighter trails, with a high-traction outsole and breathable knit upper. The attached tongue gives you extra security and helps keep outside debris from getting into the shoes.

    Promising review: "These are great! Was looking to replace a pair of Merrell walking/running shoes that I had wore out. Decided to try these and really like them. True to size. Comfortable from the beginning." —Walking Girl

    Price: $76.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, two width and four colors).

    6. Merrell Women's Antora 3 (30% off)

    Merrell

    Made for trail running but comfortable and stylish enough to go everywhere else, these Antora 3 sneakers will be the ones you reach for whenever you leave the house. They're made with a light air cushion that feels great on the feet and won't weigh you down, and have a lined footbed that promises odor resistance.

    Promising review: "I’m a huge Merrell fan. I have Antora 2’s in every color so when the Antora 3 came out, I had to try them! I have been wearing them for about two months. I am a home care nurse and wear these daily. Will be ordering more colors and trying the gortex version for winter." —Mary

    Price: $74.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, two width and nine colors).

    7. Merrell Trail Glove barefoot sneakers (30% off)

    Merrell

    Giving you an almost barefoot feel on the trail, these Trail Glove sneakers are light. They're made to keep your feet in a natural position, with an extra-traction sole that works on wet and dry surfaces.

    Promising review: "I wore these out of the box for all three days we were in Chattanooga with our school age boys. We walked everywhere possible, then drove and walked some more: the Aquarium, pedestrian bridge and shops, on the river cruise, Ruby Falls, the Incline RR, Rock City, and everything in between. No tired feet. Excellent shoes! I bought my sons each a pair, too." —Caryn

    Price: $83.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and six colors; or men's sizes 7–15, two styles, and seven colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

     