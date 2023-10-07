27 Things Reviewers Absolutely Raved About Last Month

1. A TikTok-famous, machine-washable microfiber spin mop that represents what I would call true *MOP MAGIC.* With a hands-free wringer, splash guard, and millions of microfiber strands that can cut through dirt *without* harsh chemicals, I'm not sure what else you could ask of a mop. This thing is the GOAT of cleaning house.
2. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker equipped to serve up everything from a single espresso shot to your fave coffee drinks with milk (think: lattes, cappuccinos, etc).
3. A copy of Circe — a New York Times bestseller that reimagines the iconic goddess's story in an epic that spans thousands of years. AKA you won't be sleeping until it's finished!
4. A versatile bag that can take on as many lives as you'd like to give it: gym duffel, weekender, work bag, you-name-it.
5. A silicone baby-led weaning set to make the process as smooth and mess-free as possible. The beautifully neutral-colored sets include a suction plate, suction bowl, bib, drinking cup, as well as three chewable spoons.
6. A smart weighted fit hoop you can adjust to fit you like a glove while swinging it 'round and 'round to work up a sweat and tone your abs. Low-key seems kinda fun??
7. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — the TikTok-famous clouds that'll have you feeling like you're sleeping at the Ritz every time you go to get some shut-eye.
8. A garbage guard to prevent any gross and annoying insects from hosting a get-together in and around your home.
9. A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum that will make your skin look radiant! It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage, and increase skin firmness and elasticity.
10. A glimmer glow lipstick designed to adjust according to your specific pH level — giving you a perfectly complementary shade of pink. (Plus it's vegan and free of parabens, alcohol, and oil!!)
11. A dark spot-removing soap bar packed with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier with a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric — working to brighten and soothe along the way. Have sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation? This is for you.
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this Kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this Kojic acid soap for anyone looking to achieve healthier, more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA, 9/18/2023
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A hairbrush cleaning tool, because who wants to run a dandruff-laden brush through their clean hair?? This thing'll get all that gunk out so you can detangle with confidence.
13. A pistachio and salted caramel body spray everyone is raving about because it smells like the brand's "Bum Bum" cream. In short, it smells like vacation. And no matter who you are, that's a pretty awesome smell.
14. A pancake batter bottle you can use to make perfect pancakes every 👏 single 👏 time 👏. Gone are the days of using a measuring cup and dripping batter all over your stove top.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "It’s perfect how you can rest the bottle upside down while filling with batter. I know it instructs you to mix batter in bottle, but I use a homemade recipe for pancakes so it’s a bit more than powder and water. But because of the blender ball it keeps it clump free and perfectly mixed, I can’t imagine making pancakes any other way. I was pretty skeptical about it at first, another thing I like but then put away and never use again but it seriously cut out majority of the mess of making pancakes! I mean I still have bowls and measuring spoons dirty but no messy counter tops or extra stuff to scoop batter! Absolutely love this product! 10 out of 10! Maybe even 11! My two year old asks for pancakes all the time and now it’s not that hard! It’s still a task to do but monumentally easier to accomplish!" —Emma bailey, 9/13/23
Get it from Amazon for $13.30.
15. A bottle of "Carpet Miracle" shampoo solution that can truly do it all — by which I mean it can remove stains from pets, dirt, grime, food, you-name-it, and restore your carpet to like-new in no time.
16. A Souper Cubes freezer tray so you can make a huge batch of soup and then freeze the leftovers. Each section holds exactly one cup, so when you're ready for a quick and easy lunch, just pop one out, heat it up — and it'll taste just as fresh as when you made it. Yummmmm.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Promising review: "My souper cubes in my house had legs and walked off. I searched my whole house and couldn't find them so therefore, I am here ordering more. These are the best. Anything I make and have leftovers go into these cubes and I freeze. Makes my life a whole lot easier. I make 1.25 gallons of queso and freeze. It takes three containers. After they freeze, I pop them out, put in microwave and now we're ready for game day which of course is football. Glad I got these in time. If you're hesitating in buying these. Don't. These are awesome!!!!!" —Teresa Grinter, 9/7/2023
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (also available in three colors and also in a pack of two).
17. A nourishing cream to restore hydration and nutrients to your nails to help prevent splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. Plus, reviewers swear this stuff smells amazing!!
18. A compact treadmill you can fold up and store away neatly in your tiny apartment. Nothing like a quick cardio sesh between WFH calls.
19. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that basically gives you a little setup for your own little Apple Store. After you unfold it from its space-saving little square, you'll be presented with a spot to charge your essentials: iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch.
20. A unisex mini belt bag with an adjustable strap that's giving Lululemon for a *much* lower price. I mean, come on — this thing is FIRE!
21. A litter mat to help prevent litter-covered paw prints from dotting your home every time your cat has to use the bathroom.
22. A bottle of Verb Ghost Oil — a vegan hair oil specifically formulated to revitalize hair by nourishing it and promoting shine.
23. A pack of two-tier slide-out storage baskets that'll help you maximize the space in cabinets sans shelf, like under your bathroom sink.
24. An Oxo silicone drain cover so you can prevent clogs before they start, and stop spending so much money on chemical de-cloggers that are like literally ~pouring money down the drain.~
25. A box of Temptations cat treats, because your cute lil' kitty deserves nothing but the best (and the yummiest).
26. A pack of Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots that'll zap away zits overnight and help prevent picking, which can lead to scars or even more acne. You literally apply the patch and when you wake up the next morning, *poof* — the sebum has been sucked right out.
Peach Slices is a small business!
Promising review: "I’m not over-exaggerating when I say this is the best pimple patches ever. I’ve tried so many pimple patches and none of them seemed to work they wouldn’t stick, wouldn’t remove any of the pimple but these I will only use from now one. The different sizes are helpful for the pimple size, they stick on very good and they get that pimple out. Every time I’ve used one they got the pimple out and helped with the red marking best pimple patches ever you should get them." —Lilly, 9/21/2023
Get it from Amazon for $4.88.
27. A Dawn Powerwash spray formulated to cut through the toughest grease and grime to leave your dishes, countertops, and glass looking better than when you bought them. PLUS, it delivers all that with essentially no back-breaking scrubbing required.
