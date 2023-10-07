27 Things Reviewers Absolutely Raved About Last Month

The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.

Promising review: "It’s perfect how you can rest the bottle upside down while filling with batter. I know it instructs you to mix batter in bottle, but I use a homemade recipe for pancakes so it’s a bit more than powder and water. But because of the blender ball it keeps it clump free and perfectly mixed, I can’t imagine making pancakes any other way. I was pretty skeptical about it at first, another thing I like but then put away and never use again but it seriously cut out majority of the mess of making pancakes! I mean I still have bowls and measuring spoons dirty but no messy counter tops or extra stuff to scoop batter! Absolutely love this product! 10 out of 10! Maybe even 11! My two year old asks for pancakes all the time and now it’s not that hard! It’s still a task to do but monumentally easier to accomplish!" —Emma bailey, 9/13/23

