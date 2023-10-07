BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things Reviewers Absolutely Raved About Last Month

    They loved 'em in September, so maybe you'll love 'em in October.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A TikTok-famous, machine-washable microfiber spin mop that represents what I would call true *MOP MAGIC.* With a hands-free wringer, splash guard, and millions of microfiber strands that can cut through dirt *without* harsh chemicals, I'm not sure what else you could ask of a mop. This thing is the GOAT of cleaning house.

    O-Cedar/YouTube

    Promising review: "This is probably the best purchase I’ve ever made. I cleaned all my baseboards without breaking my back and my doors. I absolutely love this mop don’t know why it took me so long to buy it." —Connie Awdish, 9/30/23

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97

    2. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker equipped to serve up everything from a single espresso shot to your fave coffee drinks with milk (think: lattes, cappuccinos, etc).

    Amazon

    Promising review: "First, I'd like to say that I absolutely love this machine! In the jungle of single serve brewers, this one stands out. It's easy to use, even my technophobe grandma could make a latte with it. The large water tank is a lifesaver, especially on those Monday mornings when coffee is a matter of life and death. And can we talk about the quick heat up time? It's faster than my toaster, and that's saying something! This machine has earned a permanent spot on my kitchen counter." —Courtney M, 9/25/23

    Get it from Amazon for $169 (available in two colors).

    3. A copy of Circe — a New York Times bestseller that reimagines the iconic goddess's story in an epic that spans thousands of years. AKA you won't be sleeping until it's finished!

    The cover of circe by madeline miller
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I do not simply read Madeline Miller's books, I sink into them. The prose is so beautiful and, here, Circe so fascinating that even though you know grief is coming, you welcome it because it's part of the story. I did not weep like I did after The Song of Achilles, but I did cry. And I marveled. I really need to get back to Ovid's Metamorphoses. Madeline Miller is writing Persephone's story presently. I look forward to it." —Amazon Customer, 9/26/23

    Get it on paperback from Amazon for $10.22.

    4. A versatile bag that can take on as many lives as you'd like to give it: gym duffel, weekender, work bag, you-name-it.

    reviewer photo showing the bag in maroon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was in a pinch and after struggling to borrow yet another travel bag or try my one from home I SWORE to the rubbish (but hadn’t yet). This arrived so quickly and perfect for my trip to Spain. I couldn’t believe the amount of room ( for the medium), the durability of the material was phenomenal. I was only taking a a carry on and this bag (plus rollerskates). I could have easily fit my skates in the lower compartment but chose to shoulder those as I use them in a pinch at the airport (shhhh don’t tell). Full as it could comfortably be, it fit under the seat in front of me as I was flying with the chickens this round, in coach (never again, but that’s a story for another day). The usb port (battery pack not included) was VERY helpful as I didn’t have to fish for a charger. Needless to say, it was a perfect bag for travel and folds up nicely in my carry on when not needed!" —shannon churchwell, 9/27/23

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 34 colors).

    5. A silicone baby-led weaning set to make the process as smooth and mess-free as possible. The beautifully neutral-colored sets include a suction plate, suction bowl, bib, drinking cup, as well as three chewable spoons.

    reviewer photo showing the set in pink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Suction on this is great, super easy to clean & I love that the utensils are easy for my 6mo to use. I’ve already recommended to other moms, oh & I LOVE the little weighted cup." —Felux, 9/8/23

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 10 colors). 

    6. A smart weighted fit hoop you can adjust to fit you like a glove while swinging it 'round and 'round to work up a sweat and tone your abs. Low-key seems kinda fun??

    the blue fit hoop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I Loooove this product! It's so much fun to use. The ability to change its size is great- my kids like using it too. Yes it is a bit noisy but that's what loud fun music is for lol. I'm very happy with my purchase." —Erica, 9/26/23

    Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in six colors). 

    7. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — the TikTok-famous clouds that'll have you feeling like you're sleeping at the Ritz every time you go to get some shut-eye.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am super picky and when this tiny box of TWO pillows arrived, I was very skeptical! I opened them and then tried them out and LOVED them! They have the perfect amount of puffiness and enough support for my neck." —LGGheen, 9/30/23

    Get them from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in queen or king sizes).

    8. A garbage guard to prevent any gross and annoying insects from hosting a get-together in and around your home. 

    Black garbage guard on the inside of a white trash can
    Reviewer shows garbage guard shielding lid from big flies on their trash can
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best product I have ever used. I put it on the inside of the trash can and it killed all the flies that entered the trash can. It is very easy to use. If your area is very hot and has a lot of bugs, I recommend it to you" —Lee, 9/13/23

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum that will make your skin look radiant! It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage, and increase skin firmness and elasticity.

    A before and after photo of a reviewer's skin with dark visibly lightened after using the serum
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second time purchasing this and I love how it’s made my skin look and feel!! My skin looks brighter and feels smoother. And it’s of course fading any dark marks! 10/10❤️" —Janae, 9/27/23

    Get it from Amazon for $33.62 (available in two sizes and a pack of two).

    10. A glimmer glow lipstick designed to adjust according to your specific pH level — giving you a perfectly complementary shade of pink. (Plus it's vegan and free of parabens, alcohol, and oil!!)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I found this on some beauty list and thought 'no way would this work,' but for $4 I can test it out. It really just looks like a clear lip gloss with a ton of glitter, so I thought I'd be revisiting my middle school days of super glittery makeup. Nope! What I got instead was a natural pink lip with a nice shimmer. How does this work?? It lasted for a good number of hours, even while drinking coffee or water from a glass. It wiped away fairly easily at lunch, but for $4 I can afford to buy a few and leave them around in easy to grab places. Will be ordering more!" —Lis, 9/18/23

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    11. A dark spot-removing soap bar packed with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier with a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric — working to brighten and soothe along the way. Have sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation? This is for you. 

    Reviewer before and after with acne scars lightened by the bar
    Reviewer holding the bar of soap
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this Kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this Kojic acid soap for anyone looking to achieve healthier, more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA, 9/18/2023

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99

    12. A hairbrush cleaning tool, because who wants to run a dandruff-laden brush through their clean hair?? This thing'll get all that gunk out so you can detangle with confidence.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product was honestly a really great find and I’m glad someone came up with something like this! I have been painstakingly attempting to clean all of the hair and dust (ew) out of my hairbrushes with little success…especially the dust! This little tool really does the trick and my dual-later brushes look good as new!" —Hjk31, 9/10/23

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    13. A pistachio and salted caramel body spray everyone is raving about because it smells like the brand's "Bum Bum" cream. In short, it smells like vacation. And no matter who you are, that's a pretty awesome smell.

    Reviewer holding the bottle of perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had been thinking about getting some of this spray for awhile. It seemed like such a little bit for a steep price. I was so wrong. It is absolutely worth the money! It smells amazing and you don’t have to use much. The smell lasts all day and I am constantly getting compliments on it!" —Whitney Buzbee, 9/30/23

    Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in four scents). 

    14. A pancake batter bottle you can use to make perfect pancakes every 👏 single 👏 time 👏. Gone are the days of using a measuring cup and dripping batter all over your stove top.

    reviewer holding batter bottle
    same reviewer's stack of pancakes made with the batter bottle
    www.amazon.com

    The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes. 

    Promising review: "It’s perfect how you can rest the bottle upside down while filling with batter. I know it instructs you to mix batter in bottle, but I use a homemade recipe for pancakes so it’s a bit more than powder and water. But because of the blender ball it keeps it clump free and perfectly mixed, I can’t imagine making pancakes any other way. I was pretty skeptical about it at first, another thing I like but then put away and never use again but it seriously cut out majority of the mess of making pancakes! I mean I still have bowls and measuring spoons dirty but no messy counter tops or extra stuff to scoop batter! Absolutely love this product! 10 out of 10! Maybe even 11! My two year old asks for pancakes all the time and now it’s not that hard! It’s still a task to do but monumentally easier to accomplish!" —Emma bailey, 9/13/23

    Get it from Amazon for $13.30

    15. A bottle of "Carpet Miracle" shampoo solution that can truly do it all — by which I mean it can remove stains from pets, dirt, grime, food, you-name-it, and restore your carpet to like-new in no time.

    amazon.com

    You can use this with carpet cleaners from Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express, as well as rented machines from stores and steam cleaners.

    Sunny & Honey is a US-based, family-run small business that specializes in non-toxic, natural enzyme cleaners.

    Promising review: "We are extremely pleased with how well our carpet came clean. Our new 3 year old rescue Doxie had a hard time adjusting. Purchased the spot cleaner and carpet solution hoping we would have the same results as we read throughout the product reviews. House smells great, stains were lifted and we have now set up a 3 mth subscription. Finally a solution that works!!! Rinsed and dried quickly." —Smazzle, 9/25/23

    Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two sizes and two scents).

    16. Souper Cubes freezer tray so you can make a huge batch of soup and then freeze the leftovers. Each section holds exactly one cup, so when you're ready for a quick and easy lunch, just pop one out, heat it up — and it'll taste just as fresh as when you made it. Yummmmm. 

    The five-compartment teal container that looks like a large ice cube tray, with a perfectly rectangular block of frozen soup next to it
    A reviewer's trays full of stew, one with the lid on and one with it off
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups. 

    Promising review: "My souper cubes in my house had legs and walked off. I searched my whole house and couldn't find them so therefore, I am here ordering more. These are the best. Anything I make and have leftovers go into these cubes and I freeze. Makes my life a whole lot easier. I make 1.25 gallons of queso and freeze. It takes three containers. After they freeze, I pop them out, put in microwave and now we're ready for game day which of course is football. Glad I got these in time. If you're hesitating in buying these. Don't. These are awesome!!!!!" —Teresa Grinter, 9/7/2023

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (also available in three colors and also in a pack of two). 

    17. A nourishing cream to restore hydration and nutrients to your nails to help prevent splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. Plus, reviewers swear this stuff smells amazing!!

    reviewer photo showing their impressive nail growth using the treatment from July to September
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely destroyed my nails doing poly gel back to back. They were paper thin, and split halfway up my nail. I bought this product along with a Keratin treatment top coat. I applied this every night before I would go to sleep. This is the growth in 2 months. I have trimmed them back as they grew so they would be even across, and yet they’re still this length. BUY THIS PRODUCT IT IS AMAZING!!" —Tera Chamberlain, 9/26/2023

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94+ (also available in packs of two or three). 

    18. A compact treadmill you can fold up and store away neatly in your tiny apartment. Nothing like a quick cardio sesh between WFH calls.

    reviewer photo showing the compact treadmill
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was really skeptical of everyone online telling me to buy a walk pad, but this is the best thing I've bought in a WHILE. I use it every day, and it's improved my focus, exercise, and mood so so much. One thing to note is that it's in km, but that's not an issue for me! Just makes me better at metric. I couldn't recommend this enough; I've already told all my friends and family about it!" —rusalka, 9/22/23

    Get it from Amazon for $349.99

    19. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that basically gives you a little setup for your own little Apple Store. After you unfold it from its space-saving little square, you'll be presented with a spot to charge your essentials: iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is just the perfect little charging station for work, home, or travel. Folds up into a small square and takes up no room whatsoever. I will be purchasing more of these for gifts and for Christmas Stocking Stuffers!!! Easy to use and great for my office when not traveling. Love it !" —Gina Tartaglia, 9/13/23

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).

    20. A unisex mini belt bag with an adjustable strap that's giving Lululemon for a *much* lower price. I mean, come on — this thing is FIRE!

    reviewer posing in snow wearing the belt bag in caramel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this fanny pack to take on our trip to San Francisco and it worked out better than I thought it would! We hiked through Muir Woods and I loved that my hands were free from holding a purse!. Then we walked across the Golden Gate Bridge, went to Chinatown, the wharf, etc. and again it was great not holding anything. This is by far the best bag I've ever traveled with. It is almost the same exact size a (name brand) bag but a lot less. Best purchase of the vacation:)" —Pat, 9/28/23

    Get it from Amazon for $15.28+ (available in 44 colors). 

    21. A litter mat to help prevent litter-covered paw prints from dotting your home every time your cat has to use the bathroom.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of litter mat underneath a litter box.
    amazon.com

    Promising Review: "Grabs litter and stores it until you shake it out keeping scattered litter at a minimum. I've tried other mats and this one is by far EXCELLENT. Keeps litter from spreading all over the floor when the cats jump in and out of their litter box. Overall, this mat is great. I probably need a couple more of these mats because the cats insist on jumping in and out of the box at different places. Bad cat, good mat." —bayou resident, 9/17/2023

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    22. A bottle of Verb Ghost Oil — a vegan hair oil specifically formulated to revitalize hair by nourishing it and promoting shine.

    bottles of VERB ghost oil
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair got a bit 'fried' at a salon from a color treatment. about a year ago. I've used all kinds of conditioning, oils and toners trying to fix my hair and have not seen a noticeable difference with anything other than this. My hair looks healthy again. it's not oily, it just looks healthier than it has in so long. I'm telling all of my friends about this." —Alisha Gammon, 9/17/2023

    Get it from Amazon for $19

    23. A pack of two-tier slide-out storage baskets that'll help you maximize the space in cabinets sans shelf, like under your bathroom sink.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for the bathroom closet where there’s wire shelving and lots to be contained! They are study and slide well. I bought 1 set and immediately bought 4 more! The closet looks and functions so much better. I plan to get a few more for the spare bathroom closet as well. Highhhhhhhly recommended!!" —Cheryl Oman, 9/7/23

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors and a two and four-pack).

    24. An Oxo silicone drain cover so you can prevent clogs before they start, and stop spending so much money on chemical de-cloggers that are like literally ~pouring money down the drain.~

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing has saved my shower drain!!!! I lose so much hair and it clogs up the drain so quick! This little thing keeps my drain clean and no more pulling yucky hair out!!! It doesn’t suction to anything it just sits there, but it stays in place!!! Works really well!" —Chloe, 9/15/2023

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    25. A box of Temptations cat treats, because your cute lil' kitty deserves nothing but the best (and the yummiest).

    a cat next to the container of temptations treats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These cat treats are nothing short of amazing! They have become my go-to choice, and my feline friend can't get enough of them. I've tried numerous cat treats over the years, but these stand out as the absolute best. What sets them apart is not just their exceptional quality, but the genuine enthusiasm they generate in my cat. From the moment I introduced these treats, my cat's eyes light up with excitement, and she can't resist coming over for a nibble." —Kaitlyn Meats, 9/18/23

    Get a 16-ounce tub of the catnip flavor treats from Amazon for $8.06

    26. A pack of Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots that'll zap away zits overnight and help prevent picking, which can lead to scars or even more acne. You literally apply the patch and when you wake up the next morning, *poof* — the sebum has been sucked right out.

    a reviewer's pimple before and after applying a patch
    www.amazon.com

    Peach Slices is a small business!

    Promising review: "I’m not over-exaggerating when I say this is the best pimple patches ever. I’ve tried so many pimple patches and none of them seemed to work they wouldn’t stick, wouldn’t remove any of the pimple but these I will only use from now one. The different sizes are helpful for the pimple size, they stick on very good and they get that pimple out. Every time I’ve used one they got the pimple out and helped with the red marking best pimple patches ever you should get them." —Lilly, 9/21/2023

    Get it from Amazon for $4.88

    27. A Dawn Powerwash spray formulated to cut through the toughest grease and grime to leave your dishes, countertops, and glass looking better than when you bought them. PLUS, it delivers all that with essentially no back-breaking scrubbing required.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've never used a dish soap as effective as this. Letting it soak the baked in and cooked on messes really works. Very minimal scrubbing. Smells good and not strong. I love that it comes with refills. Makes me feel better about the product. Dawn is the best of the best and I'll buy any of their stuff. Get this. You won't regret it." —Katie Burak, 9/30/23

    Get it from Amazon for $17.50 (includes one spray and three refill bottles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.