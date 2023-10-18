If You Think You're Out Of Space In Your Home, It's Time To Check Out These 25 Lowe’s Solutions

1. A white hall tree that'll completely transform your entryway or mudroom into an organized oasis. Every shoe, every coat, every hat, every bag — they'll each have a home of their own.
2. A white wood kitchen island to increase both counter space AND storage in your kitchen. Because there's no such thing as having too much of either.
3. A shelf-ladder bookshelf aesthetically designed to not only fill an empty wall in your home but also to store all those little trinkets and books you've collected over the years. Now you can display them proudly AND neatly.
4. A metal door-mounted organizer that'll maximize space in your pantry or closets. Gone are the days of slowly opening the door out of fear that something is going to come tumbling out and hit you.
5. A double-handled woven basket for all the random clutter in your home you have absolutely no idea what to do with. At least if you throw it all in this (think toys, linens, cables, etc.) it'll at least *look* tasteful and organized.
6. A cleanly modern etagere bookcase equipped with five large shelves that'll add a striking visual to any room in your home. Just imagine what you can do with all that shelf space.
7. A home entertainment center with an electric fireplace that combines two very important things into one magical piece of furniture. We love a two-for-one deal — ESPECIALLY when it looks this good and saves space.
8. A sleek bathroom vanity packed with a spacious sink bowl and enough cabinet space for all your toiletries and beauty essentials.
9. And a wall-mounted cabinet that's essentially your medicine cabinet living in the year 3,000. Mirrored doors, ample storage space, AND three mini cubbies down below? Can you say practical AND adorable!?
10. A handy toy chest and bench designed to fit their entire toy collection (and then some) with ease. And its sleek, minimalist design won't be an eyesore in your home, which is always an added bonus!
11. A five-tier steel utility shelving unit that can sturdily hold up to 350 pounds and add some serious extra space to your kitchen, closets, basement, garage — you name it.
12. A wooden closet kit to finally declutter the black hole that exists behind those doors, once and for all. Especially if you're just working with one hanging rack ATM — this will essentially quadruple the amount of space you have to work with.
13. A six-piece decorative wall hook that may just help you remember where you left your keys and jacket every morning — and that's a gift "extra space" on its own will never be able to match.
14. A shower caddy because your tiny apartment naturally has a tiny shower, and you can't risk tripping on the shampoo bottles you've got sprawled across the shower floor again...
15. A storage trunk you can absolutely use as a coffee table WHILE secretly storing extra blankets, pillows, board games, and so on.
16. An overhead garage storage system because, yep, we're resorting to the ceiling now for extra space. Lucky for you, this contraption can hold up to 750 pounds worth of stuff!!
17. And an eight-piece steel garage storage system if you're really ready to get your garage under control. This thing comes with two lockers, three wall cabinets, AND a bamboo worktop. Talk about next-level space-making.
18. A pack of genius cable ties to keep all those pesky wires, and cables, and hoses (oh my!) neatly wrapped up and stored away.
19. A vertical bike hook because, again, wall space is the name of our game, and getting those two wheels off the ground is going to be a lifesaver AND a space saver. You're welcome.
20. A metal shoe rack you can store in an entryway or in a closet to put your shoe collection on full display (with taking full advantage of the vertical space available to you). Heck, buy several of these if you have to! They're a great solution.
21. A decorative basket with six hooks you can hang up just about anywhere in your home so you always know where to find your KWP (keys, wallet, phone) — as well as other daily essentials like umbrellas, hats, dog leashes, and more.
22. A three-tier metal spice holder that'll conveniently and beautifully store all of your favorite seasonings neatly behind a cabinet door. It'll basically be like entering your own lil' supermarket every time you go to reach for some cinnamon.
23. A pack of 15 vacuum seal storage bags to tuck away all of your out-of-season clothing and shove it under your bed, never to be seen again until the first dawn of spring breaks.
24. A three-shelf nickel stand because storage in bathrooms is hard to come by, especially if you're living in an apartment like me. May you bless your porcelain throne with this simple yet effective solution. Towels? Check. Tissues? Check. Beauty products, hair tools, and just about every other toiletry you can think of? Check. This is here to store it ALL.
25. A flexible drawer insert here to help you take back the reins of that dresser drawer you've been avoiding organizing for years now. Undies, bras, and socks will be in a neat spot again.
