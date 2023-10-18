BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Think You're Out Of Space In Your Home, It's Time To Check Out These 25 Lowe’s Solutions

    You have room for all your stuff. You're just not maximizing it.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A white hall tree that'll completely transform your entryway or mudroom into an organized oasis. Every shoe, every coat, every hat, every bag — they'll each have a home of their own.

    the white coat tree with shoes and jackets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love this. Looks cute in my entryway. It’s sturdy and was easy to put together. The pieces weren’t marked but it was pretty easy to figure out what was what based on the instructions since the pieces are basically all different. Shoes fit, but I have to turn them on their sides or put them together to fit in one cubby." —DemoGirl25

    Price: $178.56 (available in four finishes) 

    2. A white wood kitchen island to increase both counter space AND storage in your kitchen. Because there's no such thing as having too much of either.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I bought this as a place to put my printer in my business. I wasn’t thinking about the height when I purchased it but it’s 36 inches high. I like that because I’m tall. Also, it means the shelves are higher and I can fit things in there that I might not have if it had been 30 inches high. The design is sturdy, it’s easy to assemble, and the finish is very well done. I have nothing bad to say about it." —Sewingwiz

    Price: $160.50

    3. A shelf-ladder bookshelf aesthetically designed to not only fill an empty wall in your home but also to store all those little trinkets and books you've collected over the years. Now you can display them proudly AND neatly.

    The white five-tier shelf holding various objects
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "My husband bought it as a surprise, I now have two of them. They are well-built and strong. I just love them." —Kathy

    Price: $134 

    4. A metal door-mounted organizer that'll maximize space in your pantry or closets. Gone are the days of slowly opening the door out of fear that something is going to come tumbling out and hit you.

    the over-the-door organizer filled with bathroom supplies
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This turned out to be the most useful item EVER!! Our food pantry was chock-full of things and we couldn't see half of it! Now, with two organizers, we can see everything. We also used two in our small appliance/baking pantry and laundry room closet. Again, jam-packed and now we can see what we have at a glance!" —LizM79

    Price: $74.48

    5. A double-handled woven basket for all the random clutter in your home you have absolutely no idea what to do with. At least if you throw it all in this (think toys, linens, cables, etc.) it'll at least *look* tasteful and organized.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love this basket. It is not only sturdy but very aesthetically- pleasing. I bought it to hold all of my magazine collection and it is perfect for that. It really looks nice, too. And my husband and I love the fragrance of it. It has a natural scent that tells all who venture near it that it is still trying to please those selecting a magazine to read. I am hoping to find a companion basket a little smaller for a purchase in the near future. Now, if I could just keep our kitties out of it. They, too, love it." —Ellen

    Price: $27.98 (also available in two smaller sizes)

    6. A cleanly modern etagere bookcase equipped with five large shelves that'll add a striking visual to any room in your home. Just imagine what you can do with all that shelf space.

    the metal and wood bookcase
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The width and height of space of the shelves is perfect for my art and book use. I also use a section of the lowest shelf for my printer. I purchased two and have them side-by-side along a wall. Much better option than putting holes in the wall for shelves. Great airy and open shelf look. Looks great, is sturdy, and well-made. Easy to assemble." —Tally

    Price: $194

    7. A home entertainment center with an electric fireplace that combines two very important things into one magical piece of furniture. We love a two-for-one deal — ESPECIALLY when it looks this good and saves space.

    The rustic entertainment center with tv on top and fireplace lit up
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love the look of this stand! It is very rustic-looking. The fireplace takes the chill out of the room! It was easy to put together as well. I love everything about this product!" —TNelson

    Price: $384.30+ (available in two colors)

    8. A sleek bathroom vanity packed with a spacious sink bowl and enough cabinet space for all your toiletries and beauty essentials.

    the gray vanity with a gold faucet
    Lowes

    Promising review: “I needed a slim profile and a cabinet, not a pedestal sink, this worked out perfectly. Came assembled, which was great — sturdy, and attractive, although not solid wood, it doesn't look cheap at all, and the price was RIGHT! The sink is attractive and functional. I would recommend it, and have!” —Renovator

    Price: $229+ (available in two sizes/styles and three colors)

    9. And a wall-mounted cabinet that's essentially your medicine cabinet living in the year 3,000. Mirrored doors, ample storage space, AND three mini cubbies down below? Can you say practical AND adorable!?

    medicine cabinet styled in a bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “This is an excellent cabinet. It came already put together. It's a hot item as it was on backorder for at least a month, and several times the delivery date was extended. It was well worth the wait. We remodeled our bathroom, and when I saw this on display I knew this was the cabinet. Very large, and very well-made. My wife loves it.” —Jerome

    Price: $174 

    10. A handy toy chest and bench designed to fit their entire toy collection (and then some) with ease. And its sleek, minimalist design won't be an eyesore in your home, which is always an added bonus!

    A white toy box with a bench atop and handles on the side
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This is a very sturdy toy chest. I was able to assemble this under 15 minutes. It helps to have a second set of hands but not necessary. The white color goes well with the decor. My toy box opens and shuts softly, which is important to not hurt my kids' fingers. Great way to hide the toys." —richard sann

    Price: $99.98

    11. A five-tier steel utility shelving unit that can sturdily hold up to 350 pounds and add some serious extra space to your kitchen, closets, basement, garage — you name it.

    the metal shelf with kitchen equipment on it
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I start milkweed plants by the hundreds. These shelves are four feet long so they easily accommodate two- to four-foot shop lights side by side above each shelf; four large seed trays fit nicely per shelf. Heavy duty enough to hold all the weight. I've purchased three so far. Height can be adjusted easily creating more headroom for taller plants." —Milkweed4Monarchs

    Price: $129 (available in three colors)

    12. A wooden closet kit to finally declutter the black hole that exists behind those doors, once and for all. Especially if you're just working with one hanging rack ATM — this will essentially quadruple the amount of space you have to work with.

    a white wooden closet kit hanging clothes and accessories
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with how easily this went together. Just followed the steps and took about an hour maybe with my husband and I tag-teaming it. It really helped with my long dresses and organizing. I'm very pleased." —Belle

    Price: $119.98+ (available in four finishes)

    13. A six-piece decorative wall hook that may just help you remember where you left your keys and jacket every morning — and that's a gift "extra space" on its own will never be able to match.

    a bark and satin nickel  wall hook hanging a hat, purse, and jacket
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I was so pleased when this order came and was such a nice-looking, well-made coat holder. I would order this again." —Catz 

    Price: $22.52+ (available in two colors) 

    14. A shower caddy because your tiny apartment naturally has a tiny shower, and you can't risk tripping on the shampoo bottles you've got sprawled across the shower floor again...

    a satin nickle shower caddy hanging around a shower head
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Keeps items in one place. Does not slide down the shower arm." —Handyman 

    Price: $9.98

    15. A storage trunk you can absolutely use as a coffee table WHILE secretly storing extra blankets, pillows, board games, and so on.

    an espresso brown composite wood storage trunk with pillows and a blanket inside
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great storage unit. Exactly what I needed to put toys in. It held a lot more than I thought it would. And it looks really nice!" —Lyndia1

    Price: $209

    16. An overhead garage storage system because, yep, we're resorting to the ceiling now for extra space. Lucky for you, this contraption can hold up to 750 pounds worth of stuff!!

    a gray overhead garage storage system
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Heavy-duty storage rack. I didn’t need to hold 750 pounds, but we got 11 Rubbermaids, a 96-quart cooler, and another box up. Room to walk under as well. Great fit!" —Chief 

    Price: $280.49 (originally $329)

    17. And an eight-piece steel garage storage system if you're really ready to get your garage under control. This thing comes with two lockers, three wall cabinets, AND a bamboo worktop. Talk about next-level space-making.

    eight piece gray storage system
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Great material and organization! Came pre-built, which made it a lot simpler to put together. I will definitely buy more pieces to expand it." —RickyT 

    Price: $1,799.99 (originally $2,519; available in three finishes)

    18. A pack of genius cable ties to keep all those pesky wires, and cables, and hoses (oh my!) neatly wrapped up and stored away.

    a blue hose secured with a bright yellow cable tie
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I use these for camping, and they truly hold the weight. I use one to hang my portable speaker from one of our canopies and two to hold my tablet at night above bed to watch movies. These things are great." –J

    Price: $15.98 for a six-pack

    19. A vertical bike hook because, again, wall space is the name of our game, and getting those two wheels off the ground is going to be a lifesaver AND a space saver. You're welcome.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I have been searching everywhere to find the attachments that go with the setup in our recently purchased home. Every other place was sold out. Glad Lowe's had them in stock. Exactly what I needed at a good price with fast shipping." —TJones

    Price: $10.99

    20. A metal shoe rack you can store in an entryway or in a closet to put your shoe collection on full display (with taking full advantage of the vertical space available to you). Heck, buy several of these if you have to! They're a great solution.

    metal shoe rack with three shelves for shoes
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I like the shoe racks. They help me keep my more than 70 pairs of shoes orderly. I also received these very quickly when the order was placed." —Lowe's Reviewer

    Price: $37.98

    21. A decorative basket with six hooks you can hang up just about anywhere in your home so you always know where to find your KWP (keys, wallet, phone) — as well as other daily essentials like umbrellas, hats, dog leashes, and more.

    hooks holding hat, belt, and umbrella with rack hold plants
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Perfect for keys, coats, and just about anything you need to hang." —Lowe's Reviewer

    Price: $12.98

    22. A three-tier metal spice holder that'll conveniently and beautifully store all of your favorite seasonings neatly behind a cabinet door. It'll basically be like entering your own lil' supermarket every time you go to reach for some cinnamon.

    rack attached to inside of cabinet with spices
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The first thing I noticed about this was the quality. There is zero flex in the metal. And I’m not sure what it is coated with but I dropped it (twice) on my kitchen tile and there’s no damage. It comes with eight screws (two sets of different lengths) and plastic anchors. It definitely has a little heft to it but I didn’t use the anchors. It's holding all my spices and my honey just fine. I’m extremely happy with it and I love having some counter space back." —WBLow

    Price: $30.48 (originally $32.48)

    23. A pack of 15 vacuum seal storage bags to tuck away all of your out-of-season clothing and shove it under your bed, never to be seen again until the first dawn of spring breaks.

    person sucking air out of bag
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I honestly thought it was a joke until my friend gave me one to try. I love it. Now I can put all my blankets in one bag, pillows in another bag, and clothes in the other bags. And still see out the back window of the car instead of six bags I only need three and it's all together. It makes sleepovers awesome." —Crystal

    Price: $35.01

    24. A three-shelf nickel stand because storage in bathrooms is hard to come by, especially if you're living in an apartment like me. May you bless your porcelain throne with this simple yet effective solution. Towels? Check. Tissues? Check. Beauty products, hair tools, and just about every other toiletry you can think of? Check. This is here to store it ALL.

    metal stand above toilet with tissues and towels on shelves
    Lowe's

    Promising reviews: "I love that it was affordable and that it was quick build as well as a really simple way to quickly organize all of my beauty products and have access to them. It was so important for me to have the three-tier bath organizer to put my flowers on top as well as my silver and black makeup kit for decorations. I love it" —Lowe's Reviewer

    "I wanted one in this finish and something sturdy but not too expensive. I shopped thoroughly and this was my favorite choice." —Dolores

    Price: $44.99

    25. A flexible drawer insert here to help you take back the reins of that dresser drawer you've been avoiding organizing for years now. Undies, bras, and socks will be in a neat spot again.

    drawer insert
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love this organizer. Bought three. Now each type of bra has its own place and the drawer looks so neat and tidy!" —Verified Purchaser

    Price: $9.98

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.