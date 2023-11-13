Skip To Content
    If You Want To Be More Organized, Let These 35 Amazon Products With Rave Reviews Help

    They're pretty affordable, too.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An eight-compartment pill organizer that'll help you travel in confidence knowing all your meds are accounted for and in one place. But who says this is just for travel?? You can use this allllll year long, seven days a week, if that's what it takes to keep things orderly.

    reviewer photo showing their pills labeled and distributed throughout the pill organizer in blue
    Promising review: "This has worked great for traveling, as well as just keeping in my purse for medications and/or supplements that I need to have with me throughout the day. Organizes well, keeps everything in a nice compact container, and I don't have to worry about carrying around bottles in my car, or mixing things together into one bottle, etc. These have been super handy to keep around." —S. Vetsch

    Price: $6.38 for a three-pack 

    2. A pack of adhesive cable clips, because crawling on the floor yet again to fetch your fallen charging cord is SO last year.

    Promising review: "Fixes a problem I didn't know how to fix! Keeps cords where I want them and prevents them from falling behind my nightstand. Especially helpful with working from home. Get them! You won't be disappointed." —Ally

    Price: $6.97

    3. A popular pack of six Command cord bundlers to help you make sense of all those knotted cords and cables, once and for all! Not only are they ugly to look at it, they're annoying as all get-out. This nifty little gadget makes it all better for ya.

    The bundlers work with damage-free adhesive.

    Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own, and for maybe $30 in total, I feel like my whole life got a facelift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter, and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart

    Price: $12.99

    4. A silverware sorter that fits a full 24-piece cutlery set but takes up HALF the space of a traditional organizer, freeing up so much extra storage in a drawer you never thought you could get back.

    reviewer photo showing the silverware organizer along with several other kitchen utensils in the drawer
    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Price: $11.92 

    5. A cable organizer box designed to hide ALL of those black snakes that power your myriad of media boxes. Use this to neatly tuck it allllllllll away (and bring some visual peace to your living space).

    a reviewer photo of tons of tangled cords and an after photo of a clean space with the white cord organizer on the floor
    Promising review: "This made a corner with lots of cords much more appealing! We were able to stuff all those cords inside and hide them away! Box is cute, too!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $13.99 (available in three sizes)

    6. A pack of two-tier slide-out storage baskets that'll help you maximize the space in cabinets sans shelf, like under your bathroom sink.

    Promising review: "I love these drawers and just keep buying more. They make organizing and optimizing cabinet space a breeze. Plus, they assemble in one minute. Super easy!" —Stefanie

    Price: $17.99+ (available in four colors and a four-pack).

    7. A wall-mounted broom holder you can use to free up some space in your cleaning closet (and prevent your broom from flying out and hitting you in the eye every time you open the door).

    reviewer photo showing the broom holder affixed to their wall holding and orange broomstick with ease
    Promising review: "These holders are great. Helped clean up my small laundry and added more floor space. Easy to install, and they stick and hold great. AND great price! Highly recommend." —Melissa H. 

    Price: $8.79

    8. A set of space-saver bags that you can fully decompress to make all your bulky clothing flat as a pancake! Bonus: there's no vacuum required.

    Promising review: "Perfect! This is so awesome! Like, it took two minutes to pack both my ultra big heavy jackets which initially occupied half of my entire suitcase. Now, they're at the bottom, and the suitcase is practically empty. It works like a charm. If you're thinking about the cost, I'd suggest going for this one, spending some extra bucks, instead of getting the cheap ones. If you have space constraints, this will not disappoint." —Navya

    Price: $14.97 for an eight-pack

    9. A set of Wonder Hangers here to help you take fullllll advantage of all that wasted vertical space in your wardrobe — to the tune of 3X MORE storage capacity!

    Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln

    Price: $13.99 (available in three colors and pack sizes)

    10. A sock and underwear organizer that's just oh-so-satisfying to look at and will make sure you can easily grab a clean pair of both, seven days a week.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    Promising review: "I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD, and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best, cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Price$11.97 (available in seven colors)

    11. An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top because, again, vertical space is our best friend when organizing.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings, and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

    Price: $25.97 (also available in bronze)

    12. A cabinet door organizer so your awkwardly shaped plastic wrap and cutting boards won't get lost in the dark depths of your cupboards.

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble, and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Price: $14.87+

    13. A set of honeycomb drawer organizers inspired by our good friends, The Bees, to help us make the best use of our drawers, whether it ~bee~ a collection of fuzzy socks or an endless assortment of concert tees.

    Promising review: "This is perfect for organizing my underwear and socks. You can start with one order, which should fill half a drawer. If you like it, you can order another and expand across the whole drawer. I've used the same organizer in three different houses, and it has survived being taken apart and reassembled twice without the joining holes coming apart." —Bruton Gaster

    Price: $7.99

    14. A hanger stacker guaranteed to make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?" Now, you can say buh-bye to that bin of mismatched hangers you have hiding in the back of your closet. 👋

    Promising review: "I have two of these and love them. I have one in the closet, and as clothes are removed for wearing, the hanger goes on this rack. The other is in the washroom so that they are handy for hanging clothes as they come out of the dryer. I exchange the racks when that becomes necessary so that I always have some clothes hangers in my washroom. Highly recommend these because leaving the hangers on the rod in the closet just takes up too much room and is wasted time when gathering them." —Avid Reader in New Mexico

    Price: $14.99

    15. A four-pack of bathroom organizer jars you can stuff with cotton pads/balls/swabs, hair ties, and just about anything else you need to be easily accessible and cutely displayed.

    reviewer photo showing the bathroom organizer jars filled with q-tips, cotton rounds, and more
    Promising review: "I love these cute and convenient dispensers. They work and fit perfectly in the bathroom and even came with their own labels. You can even create your own labels. They’re not only cute and aesthetically pleasing, but they’re affordable, too! Definitely recommended!" —Anita Y

    Price: $7.99

    16. A rotating makeup organizer that'll neatly display your beauty products. It'll be like having your own lil' Sephora right in your bathroom!

    Promising review: "Love, love, love it! It was perfect for what I needed. I have a small space in my bathroom to house my beauty needs, so I needed something that was compact, but would keep my stuff organized and at my fingertips. This was the perfect fit for me. I liked the transparency of the organizer so there aren't any hidden items, and WOW, the space you have for all you items is abundant. I'm not a makeup enthusiast, so I don't have a ton of beauty products, but I do have a decent amount and a variety. I literally filled this with all my needs, and I still have room to put more. It was super easy to assemble, and the spin feature was smooth and moved easily. It isn't a cheap piece of plastic, but you wouldn't want to drop it or mishandle it as I'm not certain it could take that kind of an impact. Now, time to go shopping and fill it up some more." —Connie Escamilla

    Price: $20.99

    17. A set of the most adorable macaron containers so many reviewers swear by for storing jewelry while traveling. The uses for these are endless, and I mean, come on — HOW CUTE ARE THEY?!

    Promising review: "Such a cute little container, perfect for jewelry. Fits all my necklaces. I personally don't have any issues with them staying closed or opening them. There is a little tap to secure them. I even threw one in my backpack, and it was perfectly fine and stayed sealed. The containers are pretty hard, almost like a phone case, and they can handle a tumble. Definitely buying more." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $6.99 for six in multiple colors

    18. A pack of divider sticky notes, because your home isn't the only thing that needs organizing this year! Whether it's a planner, notebook, or textbook, these bright and sticky numbers will do the trick.

    the lined sticky notes with tabs inside of a notebook with writing on them
    Promising review: "I use these dividers in my bullet journal in lieu of a key or index. They work perfectly. I actually laminated them and attached them with decorative washi tape because I literally use it every day and didn't want the paper to wear out. I'm sure they would work without doing this, but I'm a little lamination obsessed. Lol." —PDiddy

    Price: $8.79 (also available in multi-packs)

    19. A water bottle organizer (of TikTok fame) so you can conveniently store all those free bottles you've acquired from various activities *without* them all spilling out of the cupboard every time you go to grab one.

    A water bottle organizer full of colorful bottles
    Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I've been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24.99+ (available in four styles)

    20. A container lid organizer because we've all wasted too much time in our lives trying to find a matching lid. Lucky for you, this genius organizer keeps them all in one place for ya!

    the lid organizer with green rectangle-shaped and blue round-shaped plastic lid containers
    Promising review: "Exactly how it’s pictured and works better than expected! I was skeptical this was going to be a little bulky and not actually save that much space; it totally does! It fits perfectly in my cupboard and makes Tupperware less of a hassle! Worth it." —Amber E

    Price: $16.99+ (available in five sizes)

    21. A car trunk organizer that'll store the essentials you need in case of emergency — think flashlights, phone chargers, bottled water, an umbrella — you name it. It even has Velcro on the bottom to prevent it from flying around (because, well, this is no time to bring up your driving skills).

    trunk organizer
    Promising review: "I was tired of having things roll around in my trunk. This is perfect. Lightweight, has two compartments, and the best part is the Velcro on the bottom helps it from moving all around the trunk while driving. I would recommend this item!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $18.14

    22. A two-tier shower caddy ideal for anyone who has too many shampoos and body washes, and is trying to live in one habitat. (Big families and people with roommates, I'm looking at you!)

    reviewer photo showing th
    Promising review: "My previous suction shower organizer kept unsticking from the wall, and all my items would fall and make a mess. This one has great adhesion and is so sturdy I don’t think I’ll ever have to worry about that. It sticks to the wall using a full strip with three hooks, so it’s much sturdier than just having the suctions on each end. I love it, holds everything I need…comes with two shelves…would recommend. 10/10" —Shelby Thomas

    Price: $29.99 (available in four colors) 

    23. A double-sided tea organizer, because what's the point of keeping all those half-empty boxes in your cupboard?! Right, there isn't one. Get this instead.

    reviewer photo showing tea organizer with all the several boxes they were able to get rid of thanks to the organizer
    YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.

    Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.

    Price: $24.99+ (also available in a 120-bag size)

    24. A set of Shoe Slotz specifically designed so you can *neatly* stack your shoes on top of each other — giving you both more space *and* a more organized collection.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!), AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

    Price: $32.99+ (also available in packs of 20 and 40)

    25. Similarly, a mug organizer that allows you to stack your caffeine vessels on top of each other — giving you virtually double the amount of storage space. (Perfect for those of you with an affinity for collecting vintage glassware!)

    reviewer photo showing mug organizer with four mugs in their shelves
    Promising review: "These are very nifty and useful for avid mug collectors. It allows us to save some space by stacking our shorter, more standard-sized mugs. Our cabinets aren't tall, so we can't stack the jumbo volume mugs, but I think they would work if you had the height to do so. I wish they were cheaper, but I don't regret the purchase." —Caitlin Diamante 

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors) 

    26. A magnetic stove shelf since you keep all your most-used spices and condiments out on your countertops anyway. This'll free up space and make your kitchen look at least a wee bit less cluttered.

    The shelf on top of the back of a stove range holding oil, salt and pepper shakers, other spices, and a mortar and pestle
    Promising review: "This is amazing, and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

    Price: $37.99 (available in three sizes and finishes)

    27. A 24-pocket shoe organizer you can use for a heckuva lot more than shoes! Basically, whatever room you need more storage in, add this to the door. Kitchen, bathroom, pantry, bedroom, closet, what-have-you — this thing will organize it all!

    reviewer photo showing the shoe organizer filled with snacks
    Promising review: "I have many uses for these other than shoes. I have one in the pantry on the door for cleaning towels, brushes, spray cleaners, etc. Saves space under the kitchen counter and no bending! Have one in the bathroom for makeup, etc." —Charleegirl

    Price: $8.97+ (available in five colors)

    28. A cascading wall-mounted file organizer that'll take your sad WFH corner and transform it into a full-on home office. Lol, maybe that's a bit dramatic — but you get my point. This thing has six removable pocket folders and even has a slot for a calendar.

    The organizer hung on a wall so you can easily see all six of the days of the week + the calendar underneath
    Promising review: "I purchased this to use as a part of our family's kitchen 'command center,' and it's PERFECT. There are pockets for each of our four family members, plus a few more for bills and other correspondence. It helps keep the paper clutter off the counters and easily accessible. I love the clear front pocket where I keep my second grader's 'specials' calendar so he can easily see whether he has PE, art, music, or computer lab on any given school day. I like the bright colors, and each folder is removable so the colors can go in any order you want. A medium-sized Command Hook holds it well, though we don't have more than four pounds of papers in it at any given time. (When the pockets are bulging, that's when I know I need to go through and put things away!)" —Heather

    Price: $10 (available in four colors)

    29. A pair of backseat organizers to fully deck out your car with all the tools and tricks your kids could ever need or want. Road trips will be forever changed (in a good way)!

    the organizers installed in a car and filled with snacks, toys, and more
    Promising review: "These held everything from snacks, tablets, Play-Doh, crayons, baby wipes, drinks, etc. and held up well with being kicked, tugged on, and generally mistreated during a long roadtrip to the beach with two preschoolers. We left them in the car for continued use now that we're back home." —jackie

    Price: $15.99

    30. An expandable spice rack so you can finally make sense of your spice cupboard that, well, is a bit of an abyss. ALSO, this will help you actually SEE what you already have (and not end up with three jars of coriander because you always forget you have it). LOL, not me speaking from experience or anything... 😅

    The U-shaped rack placed inside a cabinet with spices neatly organized on top of it
    Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now, they are all visible, and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer

    Price: $27.99

    31. A set of packing cubes you can use on your next adventure just as well as you can for keeping your out-of-season clothing tucked away in your closet or under your bed. We love a 2-for-1!!

    A suitcase divided with clothes in three differently-sized mesh black packing cubes
    Shacke is a small business that specializes in packing organization essentials. 

    Promising review: "I am officially sold on packing cubes!! These things are amazing! I can't believe I've been packing without them my whole life. The mesh lining allows you to peek inside, and I was able to pack all my clothes, shoes, and toiletries for a 10-day trip to Europe. I packed them as I normally would first, and then packed them in the packing cubes. There was SO much more room in my luggage after packing everything in the cubes! Items I fit in the cubes and bag include two jackets, one jean vest, four pants/capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 undies, six pairs of socks, and four pairs of shoes. But why are you still reading?? Go buy these cubes!" —Tiffany

    Price: $19.99 (available in ten colors)

    32. A Battery Daddy intentionally designed to house allllll your loose batteries (up to 180, that is!) and save you time from having to dig through every drawer in your house just to find one AA that'll bring your TV remote back to life.

    Reviewer&#x27;s Battery Daddy organizer filled with batteries
    And, helloooooo, there's even a built-in battery tester for you to check if it's still good or not. Genius. 

    Promising review: "It's silly, but I freaking love this thing. My kids now scream 'to the Battery Daddy' anytime we need batteries. It's great to keep organized at the home and then just grab it to go camping. If you have a junk drawer or bucket full of random batteries, this thing is amazing! Plus side is it has a battery tester, so you give it to your kids with the old batteries and you get a solid 15-20 minutes of uninterrupted quiet while they see if the old batteries are still good. I don't know why, but kids love it. This is one of those cheaper small purchases that has great use." —Matthew F.

    Price: $19.99

    33. A double closet rod to literally double the amount of hanging space you have in your wardrobe. And yes, even the tiniest of tots will appreciate this, too — because they deserve to be able to reach their clothes and pick out their outfits!!

    A child is shown reaching for clothing in the closet
    Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops, and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod, without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far, the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. Space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" —CCBunE

    Price: $9.70

    34. A plush toy storage hammock that might just be the perfect solution to all those stuffed animals scattered across your (or your child's) bedroom. You can hang it from the walls or the ceiling, and it'll make cleaning up just as fun as shooting hoops! 🏀💨

    reviewer photo showing all their stuffed animals in a purple hammock
    Promising review: "This is perfect! My daughter loves that she can still reach her animals, and as a mom that likes a tidy room, this is perfect." —Nichole Cobbett

    Price: $14.98+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors)

    35. A handy plastic bag holder so you can *tidily* keep all those plastic shopping bags that you keep for... some reason? My Midwestern mother would be so proud.

    reviewer photo showing the plastic bag holder stuffed with plastic shopping bags
    Promising review: "I mounted this to a stud in our pantry. I used a drill bit to drill the two pilot holes and then a battery-powered screwdriver to screw in the two screws that came with this product. It was easy to install, and it's securely attached to the wall. It hold at least 20+ bags from the grocery store or Target. We've been using this product for several months now, and it works great. It looks good, too. I highly recommend this grocery bag organizer!" —Shep. 

    Price: $15.99+ (available in six colors) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.