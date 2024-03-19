Skip To Content
Here Are 7 Ways That You'll Grow When You Become A Teacher

In the classroom, as they grow, you grow. Discover how being a teacher can shape you into the best version of yourself!

by Get Into Teaching

When you think about teachers, we bet you'll automatically think of the impact they have on their students.

Teaching isn’t just about guiding others; it's also a chance to grow, change and develop yourself. Buckle up as we explore how teaching can help you evolve in ways you might not expect.

1. Turn your passion into your profession.

A teacher and his students are outside conducting a science lesson
Love science? Or was English literature always your favourite subject? By becoming a teacher, you can make a career out of learning more about your specialism as well as inspire a passion for it in others along the way!

2. Teaching is a creative role that you can make your own.

A teacher smiles in the classroom
Forget the cookie-cutter routines; from turning algebra into a code-breaking challenge or making history feel like a blockbuster movie, you can unleash your creativity and watch how it positively impacts both you and your students.

3. No two days are the same — you'll always be adapting your skills.

A teacher smiles while playing table tennis with students
Teaching is a dynamic journey filled with surprises. No monotony here; each day presents an opportunity to embrace new experiences and gain a whole host of skills along the way.

4. The pathway to progression is clear.

Two teachers walk down a hallway together
Unlike some careers where progression seems shrouded in mystery, teaching offers a clear road map for growth. Whether it's advancing to leadership roles, taking on responsibilities in extracurricular activities or progressing to a pastoral role like supporting students with special education needs, there are lots of different avenues to expanding your career.

5. And there are some great benefits.

A teacher smiles back at her class as they all hold up their thumbs up
The minimum salary for a qualified teacher is £30,000, plus the opportunity to earn more for taking on extra responsibilities. Sounds pretty good, if you ask us.

6. You'll be part of a dynamic community.

Three teachers walk down a hallway together smiling and chatting
Teaching isn’t a solo endeavour, it’s a team effort. Joining the ranks of teachers introduces you to a vibrant community. Share ideas, collaborate on projects and lean on your fellow teachers for support. Plus, you'll be paired with a mentor who will guide you through the first two years of your classroom career. The camaraderie in this dynamic community becomes a source of motivation, driving success in the classroom and a whole lot of professional growth. 

7. Making a real impact is a serious confidence booster.

A teacher smiles as her class holds their hands up to answer a question
As a teacher, your role extends beyond the classroom because you'll be shaping the future of society. Recognising the difference you make is a real confidence-builder.

When you become a teacher, you grow as your students grow. Discover more at Get Into Teaching!💡✨