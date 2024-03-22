Skip To Content
Ever Thought About Training To Be A Teacher? This Service Can Help

Nobody knows teaching like Get Into Teaching does. Here's how you can explore a career in the classroom with their free service and team of dedicated advisers.

by Get Into Teaching

Considering becoming a teacher but not sure where to start? Look no further! Get Into Teaching offers free support and advice that is tailored to you, so you can feel confident when you click "submit" on your teacher training application.

Teacher smiling in a classroom with students raising their hands eagerly
You probably already know that Get Into Teaching's website is full of information and advice on becoming a teacher, but they've also got another ace up their sleeve to make your experience even smoother.

The start of any job application can feel overwhelming, but Get Into Teaching has a team of expert advisers on hand to help mentor you through the process.

Nobody knows teaching like a teacher, so that's why the team of expert advisers are all people who have years of classroom experience.

Three teachers in a hallway having a conversation
"Our experience as a team is diverse," says Zaid Khaliq, a member of the team of advisers. "We all remember the excitement and apprehension that comes with starting a career in the classroom."

The adviser will be there for you. They can explain the different routes you could take to become a teacher and talk through any questions you may have.

A person doing researching on their computer and taking notes
Srdjanpav / Getty Images

You can sign up for an adviser whether you're just thinking about teaching or you’re ready to apply.

And when you’re ready to apply, an adviser can be there to guide you through writing your personal statement, prepping for interviews and more.

To be eligible for an adviser, you'll need to have or be predicted a degree class 2:2 or higher and have GCSEs in English and maths (and science if you're thinking about teaching in a primary school). 

Plus, you can also choose how often you'd like to chat with your adviser and whether it's by phone, email, video call, text or WhatsApp. And even better, their time and advice is free! 

Getting some classroom experience can help to strengthen your application and increase your confidence.

A teacher guides students through a science experiment
Zaid recommends getting some classroom experience to help understand day-to-day life as a teacher. “We may have all been to school. However, we were not observing lessons from the teacher’s perspective. Getting yourself into the classroom is a fantastic opportunity and will help you discover if teaching is right for you!"

Placements are a great way to gain insight into what your day-to-day life as a teacher will actually look like and can help you write a stand-out application. Your classroom experience will usually last one or two days and will involve observing lessons, seeing how teachers manage their classrooms, finding out how specific subjects are taught and more. 

Plus, if you're a student, there are paid internships you can apply for (in certain subjects). They last for three weeks, and you can earn a minimum of £300 per week! 

Chloe, a former teaching intern, had this to say about her time in the classroom: "The support I had was amazing. I was treated like a member of staff, and I was welcomed by everyone."

Whether you’re just starting to consider teaching or ready to apply, the Get Into Teaching service can help you. Visit the website to find out more about the support available and to sign up for their tailored emails or events.

A teacher and a student watch as another student transfers liquid from a pipette into a graduated cylinder
