    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    25 Winter Coats From Target That’ll Actually Show Off Your Good Taste

    If you're tired of winter coats that make you look like you're wearing a giant sleeping bag...you're in the right place.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A boxy-cut puffer coat that will give you all the style of your favorite oversized shacket with all the warmth of one of those coats that looks like a big marshmallow.

    person in a green puffer coat with collar
    Target

    Promising review: "Excellent product! So warm and stylish." —white puffer coat

    Price: $38.50 (originally $55; available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

    2. A hi-shine quilted puffer because, excuse me, it has LOONEY TUNES ON THE LINING?? Your inner '90s baby is already having a tantrum and demanding that you buy this.

    Target

    Promising review: "It runs small, the sleeves and shoulders are narrow. Now for the great part~ I freaking love this jacket! It’s so cute, and warm." —Ingid

    Price: $44 (originally $108; available in sizes S–XL and three colors)

    3. A cropped faux-fur coat for people who have been dying to try out the "mob wife aesthetic," but also want to stay warm. Fashionable and functional! Carmela Soprano herself couldn't ask for anything more.

    a person wearing a waist-length shaggy faux fur coat
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This faux-fur jacket is amazing! It is great quality, very soft and looks great on. Looks expensive, the price is unbelievable." —Nbilger

    "I love it! It’s actually warm and doesn’t shed." —Gabie

    Price: $42 (originally $60; available in sizes1X–4X )

    4. A wool-blend duffel coat, so you can add a touch of classic preppy style to your winter wardrobe. I mean, are you seeing those little toggle buttons?

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Very stylish and it keeps you warm." —Alma

    "Beautiful coat, very warm and well-made. Wee bit tight in the shoulders, but that might be a 'me' problem, as I have fairly broad shoulders. Certainly not tight enough to be a deal breaker." —Target Shopper

    Price: $59.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

    5. A sleek hot pink cropped puffer because Barbiecore wasn't a summer trend; it is a year-round lifestyle.

    a person wearing a hot pink hoodless puffer
    Target

    Promising review: "So cute! Love the style of this jacket it’s cropped and not super bulky!" —Saran431

    Price: $24.50+ (originally $35; available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    6. A white faux-fur-lined trucker jacket — listen, I know we're not "supposed" to wear white after Labor Day, but surely if there's an exception, this '90s-chic piece is it. (Plus, if you really think about it, February is technically before Labor Day.)

    a person wearing a white trucker jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE this jacket! It’s incredibly warm; like Minnesota winter warm! It’s also very heavy, a truly winter coat more than a fall coat." —Bex

    Price: $42.50 (originally $50; available in sizes 1X–4X)

    7. A metallic silver puffer coat that will make people think you have a secret source for amazing vintage Y2K outerwear.

    a person wearing a waist-length silver puffer coat
    Target

    Promising review: "This women's puffer jacket with a hood exceeded my expectations. It kept me warm through the cold, protected me in pouring rain, and its stylish design with hidden pockets was a bonus. A must-have for versatile and functional winter wear!" —bethesunshine

    Price: $51 (originally $60; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    8. A stand-collar coat basically *demanding* you put it on and pretend you're in an early 2000s rom-com. Better start practicing your shopping montage poses now!

    Target

    Promising review: "This coat is very, very nice, especially for the price. wouldn't hesitate to buy this brand again." —great chairs

    Price: $80.99 (originally $107.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors; not all colors available in every size)

    9. A colorful zip-front parka, because who made this rule that we have to be wearing drab black coats all winter? In the months where there is no sunshine, *be* the sunshine.

    a person wearing a bright blue puffer parka
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this jacket! I have purchased a couple of winter coats from Target, and this is by far my favorite. I love that you can cinch the waist. It is the perfect combination of a parka and puffer coat. I also feel super cute in it!" —Lola

    Price: $51 (originally $60; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    10. A long puffer — let's say that you live somewhere cold. Very cold. Very, very, very cold. Don't you deserve to at least sport some cute springtime-y pastels as the icicles form on your eyebrows??

    a person wearing a thick lavender puff coat that goes down to the knees
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m in LOVE with this coat! I ordered a XS and it’s definitely giving puffy oversized look, but is a little tight in the arms when wearing a heavy bulky hoodie underneath, manageable though. Also has the cutest lip balm pocket on the inside. Looks identical to some high end ones I’ve tried just without the obnoxious logos!" —Melissa

    Price: $68 (originally $80; available in sizes XS–XXL)

    11. A fitted puffer all your friends will assume you picked up from a fancy athleisure boutique. I say, let 'em assume! 2024 is your year to start cultivating an air of mystery, if you ask me.

    a person wearing a lavender quilted fitted puffer coat
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this jacket!! Looks just like an expensive version I have but for a great price. The fit is great and I would say TTS. Love the pink." —hw78

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    12. A fluffy faux-fur mini-coat that's sorta glam, but also sorta boho, but also incredibly cozy. Everyone loves a multitasker!

    Target

    Promising review: "Great color and fit! Looks great with jeans or a dress! Very warm!" —Perl

    Price: $72.99 (originally $97.39; available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors; not all colors available in every size)

    13. A lighter slim-cut quilted jacket, because even if you live someplace that has mild winters, you should still get to rock some cute seasonal outerwear.

    a person wearing a brown quilted jacket with a hood
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Totally love this jacket!! It’s not too bulky and too insulated. It’s a perfect stylish LITE jacket. I get too hot wearing thick jackets. So this one is just right. The length is also just right. I’m a medium but ordered a large for extra room for sweaters or sweatshirts if I need it. I LOVE it!!" —Evey

    "Beautiful jacket. Was perfect for what my daughter needed. This is my third Sebby purchase. I am never disappointed and highly recommend them. Great style and quality. Pricing is great and shipping was exceptional." —KNassau

    Price: $39.99 (originally $59.99; available in sizes S–L and three colors)

    14. A long packable puffer coat — I know the word "packable" might not necessarily be one you associate with stylishness, but I would happily travel anywhere with this adorable rose-pink buddy.

    a person wearing a dusty rose colored slim-fitting puffer coat
    Target

    Promising review: "I appreciate how lightweight and packable this jacket is. Traveled with it the day after I received it, and was very pleased! I’ve been wearing it in 20-degree weather this week and I feel it’s doing an excellent job keeping me warm." —ElleB

    Price: $59 (originally $65.90; available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

    15. A fuzzy, retro-inspired utility jacket aka an absolute dream for anyone who A. lives in a place that has warmer winters, or B. lives in a colder area but is just so obsessed with the cute purple color and little notch collar that you don't even care that this jacket is on the lighter side. (Not saying I RECOMMEND this, just saying, if that's you...I get it.)

    a person wearing a fuzzy lavender utility jacket with large front pockets and a slightly cropped length
    Target

    Promising review: "This jacket is perfect to dress up or down. I recently wore it to a winter wedding :). The color is so rich and goes with everything! So cozy and warm too. ❤️" —Kels

    Price: $35 (originally $50; available in sizes XS–M)

    16. A brightly colored, oversized notched lapel jacket so cheery and adorable, it is basically a quick tropical vacation (in jacket form).

    a person wearing an oversized orange fuzzy lapel coat with very large front pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this coat! Perfect green color and so soft and comfy! Lots of compliments when I wear it." —Allybean

    Price: $42 (originally $60; available in sizes XS–M and two colors)

    17. An ombre leopard print puffer, because, um, well, did you just read the words "ombre leopard print puffer jacket"? What more do you need???

    a person wearing a hoodless puffer coat that is black around the neckline, and ombre-fades into leopard print in the body of the coat
    Target

    Price: $115 (originally $229; available in sizes 14–32)

    18. A single-breasted wool coat for anyone still trying to live out their Gossip Girl preppy winter style fantasies. (It's me, I'm talking about me.)

    a person wearing a black single breasted wool coat
    Target

    Promising review: "I like this coat a lot. Very affordable and I couldn't find one like it anywhere else! Prompt delivery too." —minimary

    Price: $44.99 (originally $59.99; available in sizes 1X–3X)

    19. A single-breasted coat with slanted pockets that will make you look effortlessly put together the second you put it on. (Even if you're wearing a T-shirt covered in taco sauce stains under it.)

    a person wearing a single breasted coat with a notched collar in deep teal
    Target

    Promising review: "Fits great, well made!" —Bobbim

    Price: $85.99 (originally $114.69; available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors; not all colors available in every size)

    20. A metallic hooded puffer, because this is basically like walking around with your own personal spotlight.

    Target

    Plus, the coat has interior carrying straps that make it easier to carry when you take it off.

    Promising review: "My partner purchased this jacket after finding a hole in their previous puffer made by our very lovely and adorable menace--I mean cat. Since I own the "green" version of this puffer, we already knew what we were getting into with this one. We know it's an effective coat for the winters here in Minnesota, it's comfortable, and it feels like a great quality puffer. The zipper pulls up high enough that it cushions the fur hood around your neck to keep your neck warm. The pockets aren't very deep, but you come to expect that with women's clothing. The length is good, just down past the hips. The material is great - the shiny lining on the outside is very attractive, but it also makes you easy to spot when it's dark and you're outside walking the dog. Overall a very good jacket, survives super cold temperatures, repels water, very comfortable, keeps you toasty!" —artistgurl211

    Price: $70.99 (available in sizes 1X–3X and six colors)

    21. A Dickies quilted bomber, for folks who are all about workwear style.

    a person wearing a black quilted bomber zip up jacket
    Target

    Price: $64.99 (available in sizes XL–3X)

    22. An insulated Land's End coat with fleece lining and a faux fur-trimmed hood, because it has vintage-y angled quilting, and the outer fabric is water-resistant and tested in temperatures down to –5 degrees. Basically, this is your best bet for looking cute in a blizzard.

    a person wearing a long dark blue zip-up insulated coat with angled quilting and a faux fur trimmed hood
    Target

    Price: $143.97 (originally $239.95; available in sizes XS–2X and petite fits)

    23. A reversible puffer that has a solid color on one side and SpongeBob on the other. Yes, all your fourth-grade dreams are coming true. What's next? In-home fro-yo machine?

    Target

    Price: $48 (originally $128; available in sizes M–XL and two prints)

    24. A bright half-zip fleece pullover, because if you live somewhere warmer, #1 STOP BRAGGING, but #2, you still deserve to look cute and feel cozy until spring finally decides it's time to wake up.

    a person wearing a green half zip
    Target

    Promising review: "Got the largest size for lounging at home. Great for outdoors. Warm and stylish. I have four colors." —Kattso

    Price: $29.75 (originally $35; available in sizes XL–4X and five colors)

    25. An oversized puffer in black camo print that combines your three favorite things: streetwear styling, staying warm, and not paying a lot of money for the first two things.

    a person wearing a black camo puffer coat
    Target

    Price: $38 (originally $128; available in sizes S–XXL and two colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.