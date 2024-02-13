25 Winter Coats From Target That’ll Actually Show Off Your Good Taste

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A boxy-cut puffer coat that will give you all the style of your favorite oversized shacket with all the warmth of one of those coats that looks like a big marshmallow.
2. A hi-shine quilted puffer because, excuse me, it has LOONEY TUNES ON THE LINING?? Your inner '90s baby is already having a tantrum and demanding that you buy this.
3. A cropped faux-fur coat for people who have been dying to try out the "mob wife aesthetic," but also want to stay warm. Fashionable and functional! Carmela Soprano herself couldn't ask for anything more.
4. A wool-blend duffel coat, so you can add a touch of classic preppy style to your winter wardrobe. I mean, are you seeing those little toggle buttons?
5. A sleek hot pink cropped puffer because Barbiecore wasn't a summer trend; it is a year-round lifestyle.
6. A white faux-fur-lined trucker jacket — listen, I know we're not "supposed" to wear white after Labor Day, but surely if there's an exception, this '90s-chic piece is it. (Plus, if you really think about it, February is technically before Labor Day.)
7. A metallic silver puffer coat that will make people think you have a secret source for amazing vintage Y2K outerwear.
8. A stand-collar coat basically *demanding* you put it on and pretend you're in an early 2000s rom-com. Better start practicing your shopping montage poses now!
9. A colorful zip-front parka, because who made this rule that we have to be wearing drab black coats all winter? In the months where there is no sunshine, *be* the sunshine.
10. A long puffer — let's say that you live somewhere cold. Very cold. Very, very, very cold. Don't you deserve to at least sport some cute springtime-y pastels as the icicles form on your eyebrows??
11. A fitted puffer all your friends will assume you picked up from a fancy athleisure boutique. I say, let 'em assume! 2024 is your year to start cultivating an air of mystery, if you ask me.
12. A fluffy faux-fur mini-coat that's sorta glam, but also sorta boho, but also incredibly cozy. Everyone loves a multitasker!
13. A lighter slim-cut quilted jacket, because even if you live someplace that has mild winters, you should still get to rock some cute seasonal outerwear.
14. A long packable puffer coat — I know the word "packable" might not necessarily be one you associate with stylishness, but I would happily travel anywhere with this adorable rose-pink buddy.
15. A fuzzy, retro-inspired utility jacket aka an absolute dream for anyone who A. lives in a place that has warmer winters, or B. lives in a colder area but is just so obsessed with the cute purple color and little notch collar that you don't even care that this jacket is on the lighter side. (Not saying I RECOMMEND this, just saying, if that's you...I get it.)
16. A brightly colored, oversized notched lapel jacket so cheery and adorable, it is basically a quick tropical vacation (in jacket form).
17. An ombre leopard print puffer, because, um, well, did you just read the words "ombre leopard print puffer jacket"? What more do you need???
18. A single-breasted wool coat for anyone still trying to live out their Gossip Girl preppy winter style fantasies. (It's me, I'm talking about me.)
19. A single-breasted coat with slanted pockets that will make you look effortlessly put together the second you put it on. (Even if you're wearing a T-shirt covered in taco sauce stains under it.)
20. A metallic hooded puffer, because this is basically like walking around with your own personal spotlight.
22. An insulated Land's End coat with fleece lining and a faux fur-trimmed hood, because it has vintage-y angled quilting, and the outer fabric is water-resistant and tested in temperatures down to –5 degrees. Basically, this is your best bet for looking cute in a blizzard.
23. A reversible puffer that has a solid color on one side and SpongeBob on the other. Yes, all your fourth-grade dreams are coming true. What's next? In-home fro-yo machine?
24. A bright half-zip fleece pullover, because if you live somewhere warmer, #1 STOP BRAGGING, but #2, you still deserve to look cute and feel cozy until spring finally decides it's time to wake up.
25. An oversized puffer in black camo print that combines your three favorite things: streetwear styling, staying warm, and not paying a lot of money for the first two things.
