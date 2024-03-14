26 Light Jackets From Target That Are Perfect Transitional Pieces

1. A distressed pleather bomber jacket, so you can get that vintage look but still have a brand-new item of clothing.
2. A light wash denim trench coat that will make you look like the world's most stylish private eye. Time to solve the Mystery of Why You Don't Own This Yet!
3. A utility cargo jacket because you need two things in a transitional jacket: #1, incredibly sharp military surplus-inspired style, and #2, some actual functional pockets for once!
4. A collarless oversized quilted cotton jacket in a geometric print, for times when you need to casually exude "on my way to an extremely important art gallery opening" vibes.
5. A baggy denim trucker jacket, because sure, you can't take a time machine back to the '90s, but you *can* still dress like you did.
6. A retro-inspired baseball jacket that will basically make you look like you just stepped off the set of Stranger Things (no Demogorgon required).
7. A Members Only racer jacket, because these jackets were iconic in the '80s and early '90s. Vintage fiends can pick up these newly-produced versions, which have all the classic styling of the original — but none of the funky zippers or ripped pockets you'll find in actual vintage jackets.
8. A Barbie flower-print fleece hoodie to keep you snug any time you venture out of your Dream House (or Mojo Dojo Casa House — no judgments here).
9. A cropped faux fur coat because the weather is finally warm enough that you don't need a puffer but still cool enough to bust out your best "mob wife aesthetic" outerwear looks.
10. A two-tone moto jacket that swaps out the standard leather for denim, creating something that's both totally classic *and* extremely fresh.
11. An oversized, two-tone quilted nylon jacket for those early spring days when the winter chill is gone, but things can still get straight-up brisk.
12. A floral print denim jacket so spring can be in full bloom (even if your garden is still covered in gross slushy snow).
13. A cotton field utility jacket with an adjustable drawstring waist for anyone looking for that "literally goes with everything" piece for their outerwear collection.
14. A ruched-sleeve zip-up windbreaker in a fun, swirling abstract print that's almost psychedelic? But the black and white color palette keeps it feeling subtle instead of costume-y.
16. A fuzzy lavender notched-collar jacket, because inconsistent temperatures can be a very frustrating part of this season, but finally being able to wear super-cute transitional outerwear like this, kind of makes it all worth it.
17. A cream-colored boucle trench with frayed hems and a utility pocket that will make you look so chic, everyone will assume you know where the hippest bars, coolest vintage shops, and best underground cupcake bakeries are. Yes, walking anywhere will now take an extra hour because everyone will be seeking your extremely cool guidance. Sorry, but also, worth it.
18. A sleek faux leather racing jacket because we could all use more classic items in our closets, right? This paneled jacket instantly elevates any outfit. Yes, even those SpongeBob pajama pants you wear when you go to check the mail.
19. A baggy nylon utility bomber jacket that will look excellent paired with a more form-fitting bottom. May I just say that you'll absolutely be giving early '00s J.Lo in this, especially if you pair it with some aviator shades?
20. A notched-collar corduroy blazer because, sure, we can spend all day arguing about whether blazers actually count as jackets. OR we can recognize that technical distinctions don't matter when you're working with something this stylish and warm.
21. A faux suede draped lapel jacket with an open front for a look that's kind of "business casual" but also kind of "closing down the wine bar on a Thursday night." It's work-appropriate but also very fun, is what I'm trying to say.
22. A bright half-zip fleece pullover because listen: getting through the winter is HARD. You deserve a reward — say, snuggling up in something incredibly cozy until it's BBQ season.
23. A cropped tie-dyed Rugrats denim jacket for anyone looking to go through spring with Big Reptar Energy (which, tbh, should be all of us).
24. A zip-front denim cargo jacket because yes, I know you already have a denim jacket, but this one has such a unique style! That zip-front alone makes this one worth a second look.
25. A stonewashed oversized denim jacket that is a piece of retro perfection. If your fashion goal each day is to dress like a character in an '80s teen movie, please meet your new wardrobe MVP.
26. A retro-styled zip-up track jacket because there's something about the royal blue and contrasting white stripes up the arms that just makes any outfit a little bit more fun. And isn't that what spring is about? (Well, that and Easter candy).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.