    26 Light Jackets From Target That Are Perfect Transitional Pieces

    Trees are budding, snow is melting, and you can buy Easter candy — all signs that it's time for new spring jackets.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A distressed pleather bomber jacket, so you can get that vintage look but still have a brand-new item of clothing.

    Model wearing a bomber jacket with distressed coloring
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this jacket. It already has an oversized fit so you could buy your normal size or size up for a more oversized fit. The fading on the jacket does vary, as when I ordered two sizes to decide which I liked better, one was more gray and faded and the other more black. It’s pretty good quality for the price and will give you Hailey Bieber's signature look!" —Keely

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XXS–XXL)

    2. A light wash denim trench coat that will make you look like the world's most stylish private eye. Time to solve the Mystery of Why You Don't Own This Yet!

    A person models a long denim trench coat with a belt
    Target

    Promising review: "The most amazing trench coat ever. It’s the details for me. This trench is on an expensive designer level. From the belt to the hook at the neck. I wish that it came in dark denim. I can’t believe the amazing price!!! Don’t sleep on this coat!" —Aundrea

    Price: $30.80 (originally $44; available in sizes XS–XXL, 3X–4X)

    3. A utility cargo jacket because you need two things in a transitional jacket: #1, incredibly sharp military surplus-inspired style, and #2, some actual functional pockets for once!

    A model in the white cargo bomber jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Don’t even hesitate…GET IT! This jacket is a VIBE. Looks expensive. Well made. Fits perfectly!" —Emswife

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XXS–4X and also army green)

    4. A collarless oversized quilted cotton jacket in a geometric print, for times when you need to casually exude "on my way to an extremely important art gallery opening" vibes.

    A model wears the black and white geometric print quilted coat
    Target

    Promising review: "I adore this coat. It is soft, puffy and oversized. The print is stunning. While it is oversized, I feel so elegant in it. It fits well." —Julie C.

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XXS/XS–3X/4X)

    5. A baggy denim trucker jacket, because sure, you can't take a time machine back to the '90s, but you *can* still dress like you did.

    A model in a denim jacket over a yellow top,
    Target

    Promising review: "Sooo cute! Doesn’t fit weird or look boxy, it’s slightly oversized but not too much, and the perfect shade of blue." —Isabelle

    Price: $28 (originally $40; available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    6. A retro-inspired baseball jacket that will basically make you look like you just stepped off the set of Stranger Things (no Demogorgon required).

    Person in a green bomber jacket with green and white striping at wrists and neck
    Target

    Promising review: "This jacket arrived and was better than I ever expected! Amazing quality and fit! So comfortable and warm!" —JD_8385

    Price: $26.40 (originally $48; available in sizes XXS–XXL, 2X)

    7. A Members Only racer jacket, because these jackets were iconic in the '80s and early '90s. Vintage fiends can pick up these newly-produced versions, which have all the classic styling of the original — but none of the funky zippers or ripped pockets you'll find in actual vintage jackets.

    Target

    Price: $98 (originally $150, available in sizes XS–XL and 11 colors)

    8. A Barbie flower-print fleece hoodie to keep you snug any time you venture out of your Dream House (or Mojo Dojo Casa House — no judgments here).

    A model in a Barbie floral hoodie with yellow, orange and pink flowers
    Target

    Promising review: "This hoodie is AMAZING!!! I went one size up from my usual because it’s on the shorter side, but this is my new favorite!!!" —pmm

    Price: $16.49 (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–3X)

    9. A cropped faux fur coat because the weather is finally warm enough that you don't need a puffer but still cool enough to bust out your best "mob wife aesthetic" outerwear looks.

    a model in a faux fur jacket, sequined top, and jeans, standing with hands at sides, looking at camera
    Target

    Promising review: "It is so warm and stylish. It runs true to size. I love it!" —Meleia

    Price: $36 (originally $60; available in sizes 1X–4X)

    10. A two-tone moto jacket that swaps out the standard leather for denim, creating something that's both totally classic *and* extremely fresh.

    A model in a two tone denim zip up moto jacket with snap neck closure
    Target

    Promising review: "My new favorite jacket! The material is great (stretchy) and is true to size. Fashionable. Love!" —mo

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    11. An oversized, two-tone quilted nylon jacket for those early spring days when the winter chill is gone, but things can still get straight-up brisk.

    Model posing in a two tone olive zip up jacket with no hood
    Target

    Promising review: "I really like this jacket. So cute and seems to be well made. I can see it being worn with so much. I purchased my usual size and it has a slightly oversized fit, which I like. Happy with this purchase." —anonymous

    Price: $19.25 (originally $55; available in sizes XXS–4X)

    12. A floral print denim jacket so spring can be in full bloom (even if your garden is still covered in gross slushy snow).

    Model wearing a floral print denim jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "I really love this coat. It's big, so you might want to size down. The pattern is gorgeous. It's heavy enough for a chilly day. It's my go-to coat now. I honestly might get a backup." —Corey

    Price: $44 (originally $55; available in XXL–4X )

    13. A cotton field utility jacket with an adjustable drawstring waist for anyone looking for that "literally goes with everything" piece for their outerwear collection.

    Model in anolive green field jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "This jacket is really cute! Definitely don’t need to size up for the oversized look. Glad I have the option to cinch the waist. It’s a really nice green." —Sarah

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    14. A ruched-sleeve zip-up windbreaker in a fun, swirling abstract print that's almost psychedelic? But the black and white color palette keeps it feeling subtle instead of costume-y.

    Model in the black and white zip up windbreaker, patterned with swirls and small black stars
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute, versatile, lightweight jacket." —Luv2shop

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    15. A fleece shacket for days when you want to look super cute but still feel like you're in bed.

    A model in a gray fleece button-down shacket
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this little jacket. Very comfortable and soft. It’s cute on, too. I would get another one. Recommend it to anyone." —aurora paper shredder

    Price: $13.75 (originally $25; available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    16. A fuzzy lavender notched-collar jacket, because inconsistent temperatures can be a very frustrating part of this season, but finally being able to wear super-cute transitional outerwear like this, kind of makes it all worth it.

    Model in a purple jacket with large buttons and flap pockets, paired with light trousers
    Target

    Promising review: "The best purchase I've made in a while! True to size, dress up or down, not too heavy or light, warm, and the cropped look is so chic. An amazing addition to my wardrobe!" —Amaya Thomas

    Price: $25 (originally $50; available in XS–M)

    17. A cream-colored boucle trench with frayed hems and a utility pocket that will make you look so chic, everyone will assume you know where the hippest bars, coolest vintage shops, and best underground cupcake bakeries are. Yes, walking anywhere will now take an extra hour because everyone will be seeking your extremely cool guidance. Sorry, but also, worth it.

    A model poses in a beige trench coat
    Target

    Promising review: "This is beautiful. I love this fancy light coat." —Ashley

    Price: $60 (available in XXS–4X)

    18. A sleek faux leather racing jacket because we could all use more classic items in our closets, right? This paneled jacket instantly elevates any outfit. Yes, even those SpongeBob pajama pants you wear when you go to check the mail.

    a model in a brown leather jacket and white top, and white pants
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "This jacket is literally perfection. It’s dark brown, almost black in some light and it already comes with slight distressing. It’s such a good quality jacket; the zippers, pockets, structure, and material of the jacket are amazing. My new favorite jacket and it elevates any outfit. If you’re bigger-chested, you might want to size up because the jacket is a snug fit, especially around the arms. The only thing that would make it perfect is if the length of the jacket was a little shorter so it’s perfectly at the top of my pants/skirts." —Tessa

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    19. A baggy nylon utility bomber jacket that will look excellent paired with a more form-fitting bottom. May I just say that you'll absolutely be giving early '00s J.Lo in this, especially if you pair it with some aviator shades?

    Person standing wearing a casual zip-up jacket and light pants
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s cute and goes with everything." —alovelylady

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    20. A notched-collar corduroy blazer because, sure, we can spend all day arguing about whether blazers actually count as jackets. OR we can recognize that technical distinctions don't matter when you're working with something this stylish and warm.

    model wearing rust corduroy blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "This blazer is beautiful. The color and texture of the corduroy are really striking. It is oversized." —RoRo

    Price: $38.40 (originally $48; available in sizes 1X–4X)    

    21. A faux suede draped lapel jacket with an open front for a look that's kind of "business casual" but also kind of "closing down the wine bar on a Thursday night." It's work-appropriate but also very fun, is what I'm trying to say.

    A model in a tan draped faux suede blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this jacket! You can dress this up and down — the material is great!" —YP

    Price: $52.99 (originally $70.69; available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)

    22. A bright half-zip fleece pullover because listen: getting through the winter is HARD. You deserve a reward — say, snuggling up in something incredibly cozy until it's BBQ season.

    a person wearing a green half zip
    Target

    Promising review: "Got the largest size for lounging at home. Great for outdoors. Warm and stylish. I have four colors." —Kattso

    Price: $28 (originally $35; available in sizes 1X–4X and five colors)

    23. A cropped tie-dyed Rugrats denim jacket for anyone looking to go through spring with Big Reptar Energy (which, tbh, should be all of us).

    Target

    Price: $40 (originally $128, available in sizes S–L)

    24. A zip-front denim cargo jacket because yes, I know you already have a denim jacket, but this one has such a unique style! That zip-front alone makes this one worth a second look.

    a person in a denim zip-front jacket
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Obsessed. Did I need another jean jacket? No. But this one was so unique I had to get it. The fabric is between a jean jacket and a denim chambray shirt. I love that it has pockets. It’s so unique I couldn’t leave it there!" —Target reviewer

    "Obsessed. Wear it as a jacket or a top. Great quality." —HouseofMagpye

    Price: $28 (originally $40; available in sizes XS–4X)    

    25. A stonewashed oversized denim jacket that is a piece of retro perfection. If your fashion goal each day is to dress like a character in an '80s teen movie, please meet your new wardrobe MVP.

    Model in black stonewashed oversized denim jacket
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down.

    Promising review: "I love this jacket and wear it all the time! It’s the perfect oversized fit, and I love the wash. Great pockets, too!" —Kelsey

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and also blue)

    26. A retro-styled zip-up track jacket because there's something about the royal blue and contrasting white stripes up the arms that just makes any outfit a little bit more fun. And isn't that what spring is about? (Well, that and Easter candy).

    Target

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–2X, 4X)

