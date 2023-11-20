31 Winter Clothing Items That Reviewers Said Have Become A "Staple" In Their Closet

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A plaid shacket that has a drop-shoulder design, button cuffs, and plenty of room for layering! It's sure to be your comfy go-to for some added warmth.
Reviewers say this runs large, so depending on the type of fit you're going for, you may want to order a size down.
Promising review: "What’s not to love about this jacket??? It’s soft but has a good weight to it. Color is on-trend but classic enough to be a fave for a number of years. Paired it with blue jeans, black jeans, and leggings all for different looks and received many compliments. Love that it has side pockets — they could be a bit bigger though — but better than no pockets! Def recommend this as a fall and winter staple! I’m 5’5", 145lbs; ordered a medium and it fits the way I thought!" —Wendy M.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors/styles).
2. A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings with moisture-wicking, fleece-lined material so that you stay warm and comfy when working out, running errands, or lounging at home — especially as the temps fall. They also have a hidden waistband pocket!
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–6XL, in 19 colors, and in two different pocket options).
3. Or a pair of reviewer-beloved The Gym People joggers, which have a tapered design and a stretchy waistband that'll probably make them one of the most reached-for pieces in your closet. And let's not forget the side pockets. 😍
Promising review: "I love these pants! I have several pairs and a few different colors. I wear them to the gym, errands, and for lounging. I have both mediums and larges, depending on how I'm feeling on the day. I honestly wear these so much that I consider them to be somewhat of a 'uniform,' a staple for a grab and go, cute but casual and put together outfit." —Pam
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 16 colors).
4. A pair of adorable slouchy socks because they're the perfect accessory for an effortlessly comfy-yet-cute look. Plus, reviewers say they wash well and are super breathable!
Promising review: "These slouch socks are such a staple. I ONLY wear slouch socks. They are so comfortable, so durable and they are so cute! I love them so much I purchased another pack. These are my go to socks. And they feel like clouds! They're also true to color! They also go with ANYTHING!" —Chyna Mari
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $21 (available in five color variations).
5. A pair of thermal velvet leggings — get this, they combine the beauty of sheer tights with the comfort of warm leggings. Wear these fleece-lined babies under your dress or skirt and you'll be able to brave the cold weather without having to sacrifice a cute outfit. Plus, they're also available in non-translucent styles!
Promising review: "Super warm, good staple piece if you live in a colder climate. Ordered these for the winter thats coming, I live up north so I was looking for a good base layer to layer up. I love the sheer elastic around the ankles to tuck into my socks so they don't fall down in my boots." —Emery
Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 10 colors and in multipacks).
6. A loose-fitting corduroy button-down shirt with button cuffs and a charming turn-down collar you can wear on your next coffee date for a relaxed, effortless look.
Promising review: "Staple for any outfit to layer or accessorize. Material is great quality, dress it up or down. I’ve worn this to the gym with leggings and sneakers and to brunch in booties with jeans, did not let me down!" —Melissa Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $35.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors).
7. A lightweight mesh-sleeve blouse — its elegant square neckline and puff sleeves will make it the new top you reach for when going somewhere that requires more effort than just throwing on a sweatshirt.
Promising reviews: "Nice lightweight shirt. Completely on-trend with slightly puffy sleeves, great weight, good quality fabric. A must-have staple." —Lily
"The fit is amazing. It looked super cute for date night. It was comfortable because of the stretchy body. And the sheer sleeves made the top look more fancy. I received several compliments!" —mmts
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors and sleeve styles)
8. A reviewer-beloved Carhartt beanie that comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can add a stylish accessory to your outfit while keeping that noggin of yours toasty warm. Oh, and it has over 121,400 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I own every color. It’s a staple. I’ve given this as a gift so many times I don’t know how many times I can review it. I’m obsessed with these hats. I own every single color and most of them I own in two." —Jasmine Young
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in 36 colors).
9. A pair of sherpa-lined sweatpants, which you'll probably end up getting in different colors because you'll hardly spend any time *not* wearing them. Now all you gotta do is sit back and sip on some hot cocoa as you commence your annual Christmas movie marathon and laugh at how utterly relatable the Grinch is.
Promising review: "It fits very well. I live in Seattle and these are amazing for the cold weather we're starting to get. I wear them in 35–55 degrees F weather and I can't feel any cold hitting my legs. I own them in pink and grey already. I'm about to buy them in black and navy. I truly think these are a staple if you want warm, cozy pants!" —Ash
Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors).
10. A moisture-wicking thermal set that is *perfect* for wearing underneath your clothes on your way to a snowy location, or as a comfy set of jammies! Its ultra soft fleece and heat retention will keep you nice and warm, and reviewers rave about how stretchy and breathable it is.
Promising review: "Purchased these as a base layer for our trip to Colorado. They definitely did the job as a good base layer. It was -17 degrees on our first day out in the mountain and these with an additional layer kept us cozy all day. These were a staple of our attire the whole trip. We did size up per recommended by others and it was accurate. So size up and just purchase!" —Ali
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 15 colors).
11. A timeless Wrangler jean jacket because it goes with basically any outfit, and you can even throw it on over a hoodie for a bundled, layered look!
It's machine washable and has over 14,000 5-star ratings!
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "I have been searching high and low for the perfect denim jacket. That search ended here! It's become a wardrobe staple for me, and I have to remind myself to limit how often I wear it because I want to wear it everyday! It stretches perfectly, it's warm without being hot, the pockets are perfectly sized and placed, I could go on and on! I love this jacket! It washes well, travels well, keeps its shape and keeps you warm!" —Alexa
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).
12. Or a faux leather jacket to easily add a touch of classic coolness to any OOTD, even on those extra chilly nights! I'm pretty sure you could throw this on over a onesie and make it fashionable.
Promising review: "I have been trying so hard to find a duplicate faux leather jacket to replace the one I purchased from Forever 21 a few years ago. With that being said, I fell upon this baby right here on Amazon. I must say, I LOVE IT! Definitely a purchase I am satisfied with. I compared my measurements with the size chart provided and picked a size closer to my preferred fit and I just couldn't be happier with what I got. It's my STAPLE JACKET now." —LilRed
Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 20 colors).
13. A slouchy half-zip sweater with buttery soft material and a V-neck collar. Perfect for hopping on your Zoom meetings in something that isn't your pajamas but feels like pajamas (I guess looking semi-presentable is "important" — *rolls eyes*).
Promising reviews: "This sweater is good thick material and is a perfect staple for your wardrobe." —K Dramatic
"I LOVE THIS SWEATER! So soft and comfy but still polished looking! Perfect for my fall WFH wardrobe update. Works layered or on its own. I am going to get another color!" —SSK-LA
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 21 colors).
14. A lightweight jumpsuit that you can dress up for a date night look that doesn't require wearing a dress that'll have you shivering the whole time. It has an elastic waist, keyhole back, and an elegant off-the-shoulder design to help you look effortlessly put-together.
Promising review: "Y'all. If heaven were a piece of clothing, it would be this jumpsuit. The fabric is so buttery soft and it is so cute and chic. You can easily dress it up with accent jewelry and some cute shoes, or nap in it. It has a cute boatneck cut, but if you leave the top keyhole unbuttoned you can achieve the hanging off the shoulder look. It is the perfect amount of 'baggy'. I probably could have ordered a small, but I am happy with the medium. Will definitely be re-ordering in other sizes. This is a new staple piece in my closet." —Rachel Landrum
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors/patterns).