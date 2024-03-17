38 Products That’ll Make Your Next Family Vacay The Smoothest One Yet

1. A helpful "Pack this!" checklist that's *especially* helpful if you're left in charge of remembering to pack the easy-to-forget things for yourself, your S.O., and/or your kids. Much more helpful than having to open up your notes app every time you think of something you might forget to pack before you leave the next morning!
Promising review: "This is perfect. Whenever we travel, my kids always say 'make me a list of what I have to pack.' I always worry I will forget to tell them something random like underwear or pajamas...so now, I just check the boxes, they pack, and can review the list if they want to add anything." —AmyH
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two colors and in a road trip edition).
2. A digital luggage scale because traveling with a group can almost guarantee your luggage will be heavier on the way back. This lets you know just how much it weighs so that you don't have to worry about awkwardly stopping in the middle of a busy airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well-made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
3. A set of portable soap sheets for when you need to wash your hands, but there's no soap in sight (or for your little one, who eats more with their hands than with their mouth). Simply put one in your hands, pour some water on it, and scrub away. Boom — clean hands in 20 seconds!
Promising review: "Love this product. Provides great suds as any handful of soap would. This is excellent for travel, especially in public bathrooms that don’t always guarantee soap. Discreet and great for places where you might not want to touch the dispenser. A lot comes in one container. Gave some packets away to my family." —Kerry-Ann Archibald1
Get a six-pack (300 sheets total) from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in other quantities).
4. And a pack of laundry soap sheets that'll save you quite a lot of space in your suitcase since it lets you wash a load of clothes in the hotel sink or bathtub during your stay. *Perfect* for when you thought you brought enough clean shirts for the kids, but uh... you didn't. 🙃
Promising review: "Took them on vacation so I could pack light. These worked great! My daughter was covered in mud one day, and these took out all of it. Will be ordering them for future trips! Keep in mind you do not get a ton of suds, but your clothes still come clean and smell good." —Maggie Dennis
Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $10.95.
5. Or some Tide sink packets, which have just the right amount of detergent to wash the fam's sandy bathing suits and undergarments. Now, you can truly avoid over-packing for those multi-week trips! Or use all that extra space to stuff in even more clothes — no judgment here.
Each pack comes with three packets, and they're tiny enough to easily slide into the side of any toiletry bag,
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag... Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.95 (available in various quantities).
6. Plus, a six-foot travel clothesline so that you no longer have to find your S.O.'s swim trunks draped over the bathroom sink, your child's water shoes in the tub, and your bathing suit on the balcony. 🫠 This makes drying your clothes super easy. And you don't even need clothespins! Just hang the clothes between the braided cords.
Promising review: "Love this clothesline! We take this with us on resort vacations. It's nice to be able to wash out swimsuits, etc. and hang them to dry every day so they don't smell after days of nonstop ocean fun. This one is nice because you don't need clothespins, and it stretches pretty far. I was able to hang up two kid's swimsuits, two kid's rash guards, two adult swimsuits, and two adult rash guards, and still had room for more. This is a must if you take any tropical vacation where it's humid and hard for clothes to dry out." —Haley G
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
7. A waterproof travel document holder if you're a mom — or just the "mom" of the group — and are left with the task of safekeeping everyone's passports and boarding passes (or else someone gets left behind 🫠). This'll keep everything organized in one easily accessible place for you.
Promising review: "I took my kids on their first international trip, and this thing was a total lifesaver. It fits easily in a fanny pack or small purse for easy access, and it fit my whole family's passports, vaccine cards, boarding passes, and a pen with plenty of room for cash and cards if you decide to use it as a wallet for your trip. It made getting checked in a breeze and helped my family keep everything organized." —Kevin Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in seven colors).
8. A versatile travel harness seat if your excited to try that restaurant you've seen a lot of hype about on TripAdvisor but want to be prepared in case they don't have a high chair for your little one. This adjustable harness converts almost any chair into a kid-friendly option for on-the-go feedings. Plus, it rolls up tiny enough to stash in your bag easily!
Liuliuby is a New York City-based small business founded by Mompreneur Mari Liu to reimagine everyday baby products after her own experiences as a new mother.
This harness is designed for ages 6 months and up.
Promising review: "This thing was amazing! Ten stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation! Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" —Kireme1
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, your partner's book, your kid's snacks, and other little things like tissues and lip balm! Now, you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
10. An all-in-one universal wall adapter so no matter where you go, your phone never dies and your tot doesn't miss the next episode of Bluey!
Promising review: "Probably one of the best $13 I spent on anything. If you travel a lot, especially internationally, this is a must have because you have every kind of adapter on one plug and don’t have to worry about constantly buying a certain adapter every time you travel to a different country. This has it all." —Abby Santiago
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
11. Plus, an Anker charging port if you're tired of calling dibs on who gets the charger when you get back to the hotel. It has six USB ports so that everyone's phone is on full charge by the time you wake up from your power nap to go to dinner.
Promising review: "Device worked just as advertised. I ordered this to use on our vacation trip to the Caribbean and it was great not having to worry about having enough USB plug adapters." —Lionel Vega
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).