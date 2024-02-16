31 Travel Products That Will Make You Feel (Dare We Say) Excited For That Long Plane Ride

I recently bought this for a trip to Seattle and let me tell you, it was sooo comfy. I wore it on the plane, and it was warm enough to keep me from shivering (the way I always do on planes, because they insist on being super cold) but breathable enough so that it wouldn't feel too stuffy. I have it in both the cream and dark green colors — both are so cute and perfect to pair with leggings for a comfy airport outfit.

Promising review: "I was in need of a jacket that was light enough to pack for a trip but warm enough for the environment that I was traveling to. This pullover delivered! I was able to roll it down in my carry-on without being overweight. The quality is top-tier. It’s very soft on the outside and warm on the inside. I did size up for that oversized fit so I got an XL. Very good decision. I want to get them in every color." —The Glamologist



Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).