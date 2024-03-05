If You’re Tired Of Life’s Chaos, Here Are 38 Products To Help You Relax And Reset

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of yours because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two down-alternative queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in king size and in two other materials).
2. Some viscose-derived bamboo sheets that'll welcome you with a wonderfully cooling hug for your midday nap. They're also moisture-wicking so that you can stay both cool and sweat-free!
This set comes with one to two pillow cases (depending on bed size), a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet.
Hotel Sheets Direct is a small business. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love the sheets! Softest sheets I have ever felt. Had a great first night sleep on them. I would recommend the sheets to anyone. In fact I’m ordering another set. For someone with insomnia on a regular basis, anything that helps me relax and rest in order to get to sleep is heaven sent. These are so so worth the money." —Aria Beesting
"So soft, cozy, cooling but comfy. I used to look forward to going to bed as a kid because the sheets would initially be cool. Now, that is once again a reality. My wife stays warm and I stay cool. They're like magic. I would recommend them to anyone/everyone." —Aaron Jones
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in five sizes and 16 colors).
3. And a cooling mattress topper — when you finally have some time off your feet, this'll make you feel like you're taking your break on Cloud Nine. Whether you're picking up your book where you left off or trying to get some shut-eye, this fluffy topper *literally* has your back.
Promising review: "When I opened the package, which by the way arrived very quickly, and cut open the compressed plastic, the topper already looked quite good. Very easy to put it on my queen size mattress. What a difference right away in my first night's sleep. So comfortable and relaxing. My lower back was not sore when I woke up. It was so nice not to be aching! I am very happy with this mattress topper. Quality is very good. Holds its shape and stays in place on mattress. No funky smells from the filling. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase. Highly recommend and could not beat this price :)" —cv
Get it from Amazon for $54.39+ (available in eight sizes and four colors).
4. A cute pair of Acorn memory foam slippers, which are just the thing you need for walking around the house throughout the chilly seasons. And tbh, slipping your precious feet into a pair of fluffy clouds first thing in the morning honestly sounds like the best thing ever.
Whether you're walking from you bedroom to your bathroom or from your front door to your car for a Starbucks drive-thru trip, you'll be walking on ~cloud nine~.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $27.77+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 24 styles).
5. A ridiculously cozy oversized blanket hoodie so you can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether you're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at your reading chair with your favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." —MandraDawn1
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (originally $59.99; available in 35 colors, including reversible styles!).
6. A copy of Burn After Writing if you want to have your Regina George "burn book" moment in a healthy, stress-relieving way. Through a series of thought experiments and questions, this book encourages you to take a trip down memory lane so that you can better see both the meaningful feelings you should embrace and the ones you should try to let go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
7. An ultra-quiet aromatherapy essential oil diffuser with a soothing color-changing light and different mist modes so that your fave scents surround you as you sit back and flip to the next page of your favorite novel.
It also comes with a remote control and a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.
Promising review: "I wanted a diffuser that I could also use for a small light in the spa room I was working in and this one fit the bill. The light is pretty and peaceful and you can change the intensity of the mist in the diffuser. I was surprised the plug actually detached from the diffuser, but when I emptied it the first time I didn’t have to pick up a dragging plug, I just unplugged it from the body of the diffuser. I also forgot to empty it and left it for a few days and it didn’t get gross inside which was a huge relief." —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $17.59+ (available in five designs and in a pack that includes essential oils).
8. And an organic essential oil set that includes scents like eucalyptus, lavender, and rosemary that have earned it over 13,900 5-star ratings. They've definitely become *essential* to my self-care ritual — I add them to my diffuser and am immersed in aromatherapy paradise!
Having a bad day? Stop and smell the essential oils.
Cliganic is a small business based in San Francisco, California with products that focus on natural and pure ingredients.
Promising review: "As a state-certified massage therapist manager at luxury hotel spas, I know quality essential oils. It’s my bread and butter. I am therefore very critical of cheap essential oils and can immediately tell. These oils instantly brought back memories of work, at home, upon opening and inhaling. You can tell these are first pour oils that have not been cut down to save on money and the company really stands behind its promise. I’m blown away, as these types of oils typically cost me twice the price to order from leading essential oil companies for therapists." —Maur
Get a set of eight from Amazon for$21.64 (available in two sizes).
9. A pair of reviewer-beloved Aerie joggers with an adjustable drawcord *and* pockets. Just looking at all the pics of reviewers wearing these makes me want to throw them on and take a nice, long nap. 😴
Promising review: "BEST SWEATPANTS!! I love them so much the color is amazing and I am thinking about getting more in different colors. They are so comfy and casual and really can be styled with any outfit. I love these sweatpants so much and would definitely recommend!!" —Brielle V
Get them from Aerie for $26.97 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS—XXL and in five colors).
10. A cooling full body pillow — it'll work *wonders* for you, whether you're pregnant or not! Designed for anyone who could use some extra support, this'll let you finally kiss those nights of tossing and turning goodbye. As soon as you snuggle up with it, you'll be out like a light.
Promising reviews: "I'm a side sleeper and have a lot of neck problems. I couldn't find the right pillow but read somewhere that this kind of pillow could help. It's perfect! I haven't had ANY neck problems and I found I can now sleep in a number of positions comfortably. Best of all I wake up feeling rested!" —Sexy Shoes
"I’m going to be honest — I was weary of buying another pregnancy pillow. This is my fourth pregnancy, and I have tried a few different ones throughout the years. They typically make me feel claustrophobic and as if I can’t move in my sleep. So I did a lot of research and picked this based on reviews. This pillow is much more comfortable and not as large/cumbersome or stiff as others. Material is soft too. I definitely recommend!" —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in 16 colors).
11. A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket I can see you snuggling up in while on the couch with a matcha latte in hand. You can try not to doze off with this wrapped around you but uh...you'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $26.09+ (available in three sizes and 16 styles).