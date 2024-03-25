34 TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth The Investment

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler if you work from home and get the sudden urge to dash out to run an errand or walk the dog. (Priorities, right?) This helpful gadget lets you stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack in the meantime!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight styles).
2. A "flossing toothbrush" that has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 56,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $13.
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that might even give your AirPods a run for their money. They come with several silicone ear pads so that they mold perfectly your ear, and they're fully waterproof! So if you want to have a live concert in the shower without disturbing your roomies, by all means. 😌
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two styles and five colors).
5. A fabric defuzzer because you want to give your favorite sweater of five years another chance before you're forced to toss it. It removes fuzz, lint and pills from your most used pieces of clothing and adjusts to all kinds of fabrics. We are over having our OOTD be ruined by those annoying fuzzies.
Promising review: "TikTok made me get it. I have a few favorite sweaters and was super upset when these little lint balls started popping up. I was looking for ways to remove them and stumbled upon this fabric shaver and my life has been changed! I absolutely LOVE it. 100/10." —Ruth
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
6. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner, which is likely to become your BFF when it comes to tackling the toughest stains in your home. This little machine's strong spray and suction can easily remove spots, stains, and odors. Use it in your car too — it's compact and portable!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
See it in action here!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed! I have a white entry runner that sees so much traffic and just gets so dirty. I was about to just buy another rug when I decided to buy this instead. Works great! Easy to use especially if you’re someone like me who doesn't read directions. You can just figure it out. It cleaned up my rug instantly and I use it every couple of weeks to keep my high traffic rugs fresh." —stephanie segura
Get it from Amazon for $98+ (available in six styles)
7. Or a bagless, touchless stationary vacuum so that clean floors no longer mean that you have to struggle with hair clumps that keep falling out of the dustpan or wrestle with a heavy vacuum. This'll magically suck up all that dirt you sweep up so you can go on about your day.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
8. A lightweight quilted jacket for that effortless yet chic look. It's got thick, insulating fabric and a classic, slightly faded look.
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket in action.
Promising review: "I normally get medium in jackets. i ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" —Aron Wolfson
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).
9. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop that is so easy to use, it would've probably let Cinderella get to the ball on time. It has a hands-free wringing system and is made to reach into those ~extra~ dusty corners. Who knows if we'll ever not complain about having to mop, but at least this brilliant invention will give you clean floors that makes it look like you totally love it.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $31.47.
10. A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for those of us that have a thorough shower process with many heavily used products but not a lot of space. This lets you keep everything neatly organized in one area!
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).