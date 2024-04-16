34 Things That’ll Make You Think, “Why Don’t I Own That Already”

1. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that you'll simply adore if nature brings you serenity. Just lay back and let its gentle light help you doze off into Dreamland, where you're a Pixie Hollow fairy.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen — you'll see the difference almost immediately. It's painless, minty fresh, and helps whiten your teeth after years of drinking coffee, tea, wine, and basically anything that isn't water. 🙃
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a pack of four).
3. A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots that reviewers say are even *better* than the sold-out Ugg version. Comfy, versatile, and they come in many gorgeous colors. These boots were made for walking and bragging.
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe (and reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!).
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12, including Wide sizes, and in 11 colors).
4. A tub of magical cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29 (available in two sizes and bundles).
5. A "flossing toothbrush" for those mornings when you might not get around to flossing, but still want your pearly whites to be clean as possible. It has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says about it: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
6. E.l.f. Brow Lift that'll give your brows that textured, voluminous look without the stiffness or flakiness. Just swipe it on like mascara and you'll be rocking a pair of chic Lily Collins brows.
Promising review: "I read a review about this product and had to try it and now that the truth is out, it’s incredibly hard to find! I was so happy to get it on Amazon. IT WORKS! I have the thickest must unruly brows a woman could have. This takes them in a way I never thought possible. And it doesn’t flake and it doesn’t itch and it lasts ALL DAY, yet washes off with ease at the end of the night. Only $6 and makes application a breeze. Thank you E.l.f. for another stellar product at a reasonable price!" —Alleycat Woman
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
Psst — a brow brush isn't included, but you can grab reviewer-beloved one on Amazon for $3.98!
7. A copy of Burn After Writing if you want to have your Regina George "burn book" moment in a healthy, stress-relieving way. Through a series of thought experiments and questions, this book encourages you to take a trip down memory lane so that you can better see both the meaningful feelings you should embrace and the ones you should try to let go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
8. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that might even give your AirPods a run for their money. They come with several silicone ear pads so that they mold perfectly your ear, and they're fully waterproof! So if you want to have a live concert in the shower without disturbing your roomies, by all means. 😌
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, which parents are raving about because it keeps their kiddos entertained for hours! You can hide it all over the house, and it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. Ready or not, here I come!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two styles).
10. Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Facial Drops you'll love if you're a fan of Drunk Elephant, but not the biggest fan of the price tag. Blend it with your foundation or moisturizer for a "glowing from within" finish, or apply it on its own as a bronzer!
Check out a TikTok recommending the glow facial drops.
Promising review: "Really, totally, better than I expected. This color is so subtle, yet packs a punch for impact. Blended with daily moisturizer and *chefs kiss* …magnificent! Buying another right now to have as backup in case it’s discontinued. Yes — it’s THAT good." —Jennifer Barczak
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
11. A cart coffee cup holder, because why would you stick with having only one available hand to grab stuff with during your routine Target run instead of *two* available hands?? 👀
Meadow Sweet Shop is a Missouri-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D-printed goods.
Promising review: "I love the holders that my Starbucks uses for their carts but I wanted one that I could bring to every store! This one is perfect and holds every size drink. I get so many compliments and questions about it." —Sarah
Get it from Meadow Sweet Shop on Etsy for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
12. A terracotta brown sugar saver and softener disc that you'll love if you're a fan of this delightful sweetener. All you have to do is soak the disc in water, pat it dry, and store it in your brown sugar container. And it works on more than sugar! It's also great for keeping moisture in foods like bagels, cookies, and marshmallows.
Promising review: "I didn’t know I needed this product until I saw how great it works! I was throwing out brown sugar because it was always getting hard. I was looking for solutions on how to keep my brown sugar soft and saw this. I was skeptical. When I received it, I followed the instructions (super simple… soak in water) and then placed it in my container with the brown sugar. This works amazingly! Highly recommend!" —LetsGoX
Get a two-pack from our Goodful shop on Amazon for