25 Skincare Products That Reviewers Say “Exceeded Their Expectations”

To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.

Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.

Promising reviews: "Exceeded my expectations. I have dry skin and slightly larger pores, but I tried this mostly to help with texture. It does have a slight smell like everyone says, but it's honestly not unbearable and I don't even notice it after a couple of minutes. It starts to dry pretty fast and gets really tight, which makes a couple of parts of my face itch a bit. However, once I wash it off my skin is fine and as someone with rosacea, I'm still genuinely surprised that it doesn't cause my face to get red AT ALL. It has actually improved my skin texture and the pores on my cheeks and nose genuinely look less prominent." —April



"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna

Get it from Amazon for $25 (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).