25 Skincare Products That Reviewers Say “Exceeded Their Expectations”

1. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 60,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now, and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after seeing how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying, "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I recently incorporated this essence into my skincare routine, and I am thrilled with the results! This product has truly exceeded my expectations and become a staple in my beauty regimen. It has effectively reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving my skin looking smoother and more youthful. My skin feels nourished, revitalized, and has a healthy glow." —Samia
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising reviews: "Exceeded my expectations. I have dry skin and slightly larger pores, but I tried this mostly to help with texture. It does have a slight smell like everyone says, but it's honestly not unbearable and I don't even notice it after a couple of minutes. It starts to dry pretty fast and gets really tight, which makes a couple of parts of my face itch a bit. However, once I wash it off my skin is fine and as someone with rosacea, I'm still genuinely surprised that it doesn't cause my face to get red AT ALL. It has actually improved my skin texture and the pores on my cheeks and nose genuinely look less prominent." —April
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
Get it from Amazon for $25 (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).
3. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterward. Its relatively low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "I've been struggling to find a cleanser that effectively addresses my sensitive skin's needs, and this one exceeded my expectations. The combination of BHA and tea tree oil ensures a thorough cleanse while remaining gentle on my skin. After incorporating this cleanser into my daily routine, I've noticed a significant reduction in breakouts and an overall improvement in my skin's texture. The pH-balancing formula is also a game-changer; it leaves my skin feeling refreshed without any uncomfortable tightness. I also appreciate that the cleanser has no smell. Overall, I highly recommend this cleanser to anyone seeking a daily cleanser that's suitable for sensitive skin. It's become a staple in my skincare regimen, and I can't wait to explore more products from COSRX." —Noodle
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in two sizes).
4. Or The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser with rice water that contains vitamins and minerals to purify, moisturize, and brighten your skin while protecting it from excessive irritation. Reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it!
Promising reviews: "I recently purchased this cleanser, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations in every way possible. This set is not just a face cleanser; it's a holistic skincare experience that will leave your skin feeling refreshed, radiant, and deeply nourished." —Denise B
"This foams easily, thick and smooth. Feels like liquid silk. I love the smell. I'm very sensitive to smells in personal care products, and this is the most pleasant smell I have ever had in a soap. I use a lot of sunscreen due to hiking in Arizona. When I wash my face with this soap, it cleans off everything in one go, no need for a second wash to make sure everything is off my face. My face somehow looks and feels super clean but not tight, not ashy, and doesn't look or feel dry. I've used it for months now, and my skin definitely looks clearer and I've had no breakouts." —Emery Davis
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
5. Mighty Patch's super popular pack of pimple patches (try saying that five times fast) that you'll be satisfied to peel off your skin as you see all the gunk they pulled out overnight. No picking or pinching needed. Oh, and they have over 96,000 5-star reviews!
Promising review: "These patches truly exceeded my expectations. They are affordable, easy to use, painless and effective. I use them primarily for cystic acne along my jawline and they are successfully drawing out most of the pimples after one to three nights. I press on the patch at the end of my evening skincare routine and wear it overnight (although the patches are so small and inconspicuous, I could comfortably wear them out in public during the day as well). The patch stays put on my face all night while I sleep and move around. When I remove the patch, it pulls off the head of the pimple without me ever having to touch the area or get the oils/dirt from my hands on the breakout. It does not hurt or tug at your skin at all. Really deep or large pimples sometimes take a couple nights before they are completely “drained.” This is well worth the price and I will be keeping them in stock from now on!" —Stephanie Bullard
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
6. And some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches, which are *much* more gentle and effective than your typical stripping adhesive! It's designed to target your pimples and pores by absorbing oil overnight and giving you that lovely, clearer-looking T-zone.
Promising reviews: "I have tried sooooo many pore strips for my nose and none of them work but this one exceeded my expectations. Literally made my nose feel like a baby's bottom. Worked so well!" —Britney Ann
"It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
7. A Korean exfoliating mitt you can use in the bath or shower to achieve that ~buttery soft~ skin. It helps you gently lather off dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. The best part? You can get specific about the exfoliation pressure since it's on your own hand!
Promising review: "This K-beauty glove has exceeded my expectations and transformed my skincare routine for the better. Its exfoliating power, ease of use, and durability make it a must-have for anyone seeking smooth, glowing skin. I can't recommend this product enough – it truly deserves a glowing five-star rating! LOVED IT SO MUCH!" —Cton
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
8. A bottle of widely popular Bio-Oil with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils to help fade scars and stretch marks while helping your skin retain moisture and achieve a more even tone. One reviewer even compares this stuff to sorcery.
Promising reviews: "Bought this product when I got pregnant to improve skin elasticity and prevent stretch marks. Amazingly exceeded my expectations, NO STRETCH MARKS after the baby , even though I wasn’t so consistent with it. Get it." —Lilith Aqua
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
9. A Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, a lightweight gel-type cream that'll help soothe dry, irritated skin and strengthen your skin barrier by enriching it with the long-lasting hydration it's been begging for.
Promising review: "I’ve always been a fan of COSRX so I was expecting a good product but DANG this one exceeded expectations! I have very sensitive, dry skin with an occasionally oily t-zone. Absorbs SO well into the skin and calmed down my irritated, flared-up skin almost right away, within like two days. I get a lot of hormonal breakouts and this didn’t aggravate them, if anything it helped! I’m noticing much fewer breakouts. Consistency is slimy at first, but once you massage it in it gives the softest hydrating feel to the skin. I’m on the snail slime skincare train now lol." —Toni
Get it from Amazon for $16.
10. Or a Mizon snail repair cream with snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and 12 natural extracts that can help nourish, brighten, and re-plump your skin without any oiliness (perfect for acne-prone skin!). When it comes to repairing the skin barrier, this cream really ~snailed~ it.
Behold, yet another product that has made me love products with snail mucin. I've been using this product for three months and it's like this cream has taken an eraser and rubbed it over my acne scars to reveal the clear-looking skin that I didn't know I could achieve. A true game changer!
Promising review: "This cream is actually amazing. I got it after reading some reviews on an Asian beauty forum, and this product has exceeded my expectations. I wanted to get rid of some pimples that started appearing after I started working in the OR. Just one week after from using it every other night, my skin is completely healed. Not only that, but I also noticed older scars from previous pimples fading away as well. Did not expect these results! I will continue to use this product forever!" —Mandy
Get it from Amazon for $10.89+ (available in four sizes).
11. A cult-fave Weleda Skin Food cream that works as both a moisturizer and a makeup primer for those whose skin gets dry during allergy season. Infused with chamomile, pansy, and rosemary, this'll have you prepped and primed for a full face of springtime glam in no time.
Promising review: "Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Rich Body Cream exceeded my expectations and left my hands and arms feeling very well fed! My skin quickly absorbs the cream and feels so much smoother and softer. I've tried lots and lots of creams and lotions. This is one of the best." —Longtime Texan
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant lots of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin conditions swear by. This'll help you gently exfoliate rough patches and dry bumps so that your skin is as smooth as a baby's.
Promising review: "Have dealt with this hereditary skin condition my whole life. Aside from some harsh and expensive prescription creams, nothing ever seemed to help very much. Saw an immediate improvement with the first use. I was also skeptical when I felt the product on my fingers at first worried it would tear up my sensitive skin — but it absolutely did not. Skin was so soft and so much smoother after just one use. Will definitely be buying more of this. Really stunned that it exceeded my expectations. Like a miracle product for my bumpy upper arms and calves. 10/10 absolutely recommend!" —Jessica Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in six sizes).