37 Quirky Home Decor Pieces That’ll Make You Squeal With Joy

1. A dimmable sad duck night-light — honestly, same. Anytime you want to do some late night studying or reading, this soft-lit little dude's got your back. And on your roughest days, at least you can look down at him and know you're not alone. 🫶
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three styles).
2. A delightfully unique book-shaped flower vase made of acrylic to frame your flowers in a charming, artsy way.
Promising review: "Saw this in a BuzzFeed list and had to have it. I'm obsessed with how my mini library looks and this is a perfect excuse to buy myself flowers." —Annie
"I loved this book vase the minute I saw it. It looks like glass, not plastic. I plan to order a larger one to put beside it, and place some of my home-grown flowers in each one. Unique and quite a conversation piece!" —MC
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that you'll simply adore if nature brings you serenity. Just lay back and let its gentle light help you doze off into Dreamland, where you're a Pixie Hollow fairy.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder because it might just help you stop losing your keys. Plus, it's adorable!
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
5. A purrrfectly adorable Post-It note holder to help you keep your stash of sticky notes organized and ready to grab whenever you need to jot something down. I will indeed be finding whatever excuse I can to show this off in every meeting. It also comes with a pack of pink sticky notes!
6. Some fairy lights because although you'd rather be sleeping, nothing can stop you from adding a bit of dreamy coziness to your workspace. They're great for creating the ambient lighting of your choice, and reviewers say they're very easy to hang!
Also, there are eight different lighting modes, and you can get warm, cool, or white light as well as colored options. OH — and if you love how the setup looks in the picture on the left, you can add some fake vines with the lights, like the reviewer did!
Promising reviews: "I've been looking for fairy lights for my curtains for a while. These are great and look great! I love the different settings you can use to set the right mood/ambiance. I'm currently using them in my gaming office and really like the aesthetic feel to the room now." —Charlie V.
"I bought these beautiful string lights a little over a month ago for my college bedroom and love them!! If you’re like me and are looking to spruce up your new apartment, or maybe you don’t have much room for intricate lighting, these are PERFECT. These lights are very in. I saw something like these on TikTok, and I just had to have them. As soon as I put these babies up, they fell right into place (really, like a curtain), are the perfect brightness (but can be dimmed), and fill the entire wall." —Katie Ernst
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).
7. A set of of vinyl record coasters for all the music lovers out there, especially those with an appreciation for the oldies but goodies! They'll keep your retro vibe on point while keeping condensation *off* of your coffee table.
Promising review: "The coolest gift I’ve ever given! They are obviously fake records but they have real artist/songs on them which top off the vintage feel. They are also pretty dang good at being a coaster, they don’t absorb the condensation but they are very easy to dry off and clean. The little record player holder is also super cute and hold the coasters together really well!" —Lanna Rose
Get a set of six for $14.99.
8. Or an elegantly handmade floral coaster so that even the thing your iced drink rests on is eye-catching. These coasters are made with real flowers and sprinkled with gold flakes that make them look so sophisticated you may be tempted to point that pinky up every time you reach for your drink.
Poppy & Pour is a small business based in California that was established in 2020 and specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" —nlivnil
Get one from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold rim and in 1, 2, and 4 coasters).
9. A set of colorful sushi magnets — aren't they (mi)so cute?? If sushi is your soy-mate, these surprisingly strong magnets are just the thing to add to your fridge. Sorry about all the sushi puns, I guess I'm just on a ~roll~.
And check out this creative reviewer, who used the magnets as cake toppers!
Promising review: "These magnets are super cute! We got them for our one-year-old daughter and she loves sticking them to the fridge! We didn’t think the small magnet on each piece would be strong, but we were wrong, they work great. Sushi pieces are realistic looking as well." —Stephanie Chan
Get a set of eight for $12.99.
10. A groovy disco ball planter for giving your living room a dose of sparkle so that you can dance the night away (even if it's just with your plant babies).
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I recently added a disco ball planter to my room, and I'm really pleased with how it looks! The way it catches the sunlight at certain times of the day creates a beautiful and playful effect. It was easy to set up, and the planter itself is well-designed and sturdy. It adds a unique and fun touch to my room decor, giving it a bit of flair and personality. Whether I'm admiring the sparkling reflections or tending to the plants in the planter, it brings a sense of joy and vibrancy to the space. If you're looking to add a touch of whimsy to your room, I definitely recommend this!" —Jonathan Belle
Get it from Amazon for $27.97+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
11. A set of french fry clips — add this to the list of things the versatile potato can do. These conveniently rest in their own little magnetic fry pouch that sticks to the fridge. Just grab one anytime you need to secure your bag of crunchy goodies!
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 clips from Amazon for $14.90.
12. A delightfully unique Lego flower bouquet, aka a countertop centerpiece that'll stay looking beautiful and colorful without you ever having to remember to water it.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
13. A popular roll of window film to give you a daily dose of rainbows. These make your space a little less mundane and project a whimsical kaleidoscope of colors into your room, which your roomies will probably be jealous of.
Promising reviews: "I am over the moon about this product! I wanted to be able to enjoy the sunlight and be able to see the day from my vantage point - which this product goes above and beyond in accomplishing. My favorite part is how aesthetically pleasing it it. As other users have noted and documented in photos, you'll receive a daily dose of rainbows when the sun hits the decal. Application took a fair amount of time at first to a novice like me, but once I applied a few layers, everything flowed like a breeze. I don't know how it will hold up over time, but it's affordable and *pounds fists* I JUST LOVE THIS STUFF!!!" —Rachel Chess
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).