20 Products To Give Your Coach Airplane Seat Some First Class Comfort

1. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, book, tissues, snacks...oh, and lip balm! Now you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I always hated putting things in the seat pocket on planes. It was easy for things to get lost in there or sometimes the pockets were pretty tight. This thing was amazing. I was able to get everything out of my bag that I might need during the flight and had easy access to it all. It was so much better than having to pull my bag out constantly to get stuff I needed. It also folds up nicely so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag." —Corey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Your family activity-packed trip will probably already deprive you of sleep — might as well get as much as you can on the way there!
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Or an adjustable infinity pillow if you want something a little more cushiony. This one's designed with 360-degree support, so if you usually find yourself slowly falling sideways as you doze off, this pillow's got your back (or should say.. neck).
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $38.24 (available in 10 colors).
4. A travel-friendly blanket-slash-pillow for those of us who are constantly chilly on airplanes. This soft (and super cute, might I add) creation will let you stay warm and cozy without having to take up extra space — it turns into a portable pouch that you can clip to your backpack or carry-on!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I ordered two of these and my daughter and I both use them numerous times while flying recently. They compact nicely, have a loop that can go through the handle of a carry-on, and are the perfect size for snuggling up and sleeping on the airplane. It is lightweight and I will not fly again without it!" —SweetMama
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
5. And a cooling, memory foam contoured sleep mask if all you wanna do is catch some Zs on your flight but your neighbor with a reading light or open window has other ideas. 🙄 This puts no pressure on your eyes and completely blocks out light while still allowing you to freely blink, so that you can get some beauty sleep before you land!
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising reviews: "The BEST BEST BEST and most comfortable sleep mask I’ve found. Night shifter for years, and have tried everything. Many other sleep masks have some qualities but not all. This one is AMAZINGLY SOFT, VERY THICK, plush, high quality material, quality stitching that won’t come apart like so many others that are cheaply made, and it’s EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE even though it’s a good price. Very impressed and pleasantly surprised." —.
"I loved it so much, I bought a second for my boyfriend! We both travel so much that sometimes you end up in a hotel room where the blinds still let in light, and this blocks it out without compressing your eyelids where it feels like you’re being forced to keep them shut. I love that the compression contours around your eye so that you can open your eyes without feeling like you’re restricted. I love it so much I sleep with it at home now and I never travel without it!" —Jordann
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
6. A pair of viral flared leggings, which are *super* identical to the beloved Aerie ones! They're made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband that you'll barely feel whether you're seated for two hours or 12. Talk about traveling in comfort *and* style. 😍
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "Bought these for traveling and recently had my first long trip by air. Very happy on how soft and comfy these felt. Just washed them today. Hoping they held up! Would definitely recommend." —Anne
"Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 22 colors).
7. And a super cozy oversized pullover sweatshirt because it serves as the ideal layering piece to take on and off as you get to your destination. It's light enough to make it easy to travel with but warm enough to keep you from getting chilly. So if you happen to doze off, blame the sweatshirt.
I recently bought this for a trip to Seattle and let me tell you, it was sooo comfy. I wore it on the plane, and it was warm enough to keep me from shivering (the way I always do on planes, because they insist on being super cold) but breathable enough so that it wouldn't feel too stuffy. I have it in both the cream and dark green colors — both are so cute and perfect to pair with leggings for a comfy airport outfit.
Promising review: "I was in need of a jacket that was light enough to pack for a trip but warm enough for the environment that I was traveling to. This pullover delivered! I was able to roll it down in my carry-on without being overweight. The quality is top-tier. It’s very soft on the outside and warm on the inside. I did size up for that oversized fit so I got an XL. Very good decision. I want to get them in every color." —The Glamologist
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).
8. A mini belt bag that'll surprise you with just how roomy it is. Use it to keep your phone, wallet, headphones, (and maybe even a protein bar to snack on) close to you and easily accessible. It's great for use on the plane so that your small essentials are never out of reach!
Promising reviews: "I have the lulu everywhere bag and this is the same thing without the logo. Go ahead and get it in all the cute colors you want. I love the all of the pockets though. Perfect size for your AirPods. It's the best for plane travel to keep your wallet, phone, etc. handy without digging through your big carry on bag." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in 43 colors).
9. A set of splurge-worthy Bose noise-canceling headphones, because can any of us even hope for an enjoyable flight without some top-notch sound quality? These babies have spatial audio that gives you a totally immersive, crystal clear sound experience and a battery life that will outlive any almost flight. 😍
Oh, what was that? Sorry, can't hear you. I'm busy re-living the Eras Tour.
Promising review: "These headphones are a game-changer. As an avid music enthusiast, frequent traveler, and love of movies in a loud and busy household, these headphones have improved my audio experiences in ways I never knew were possible. First and foremost, the noise cancellation is unparalleled. The moment you put these on, the outside world fades away. However, it still offers the ability to be aware of your surroundings when needed without stoping your audio. If you are traveling you don't need to worry about the headphones going out on you, because the battery life is incredible. As with all Bose products the craftmanship and quality is top-notch. I have been hesitant to purchase Bose headphones in the past because I just didn't think that I would be able to tell enough of a difference. I was wrong. I am beyond excited to have these headphones, and it has added so much to my entertainment enjoyment." —P.O.
Get them from Amazon for $379 (available in three colors).
10. A pair of compression socks so you *don't* have to dread that long flight. These give you that extra comfort while in the air if you're prone to swelling in your feet and legs — and they're actually pretty stylish!
Read more about compression socks and long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "My ankles got really swollen after a 14-hour plane ride last year so I thought I would give these a try. I recently completed another 14-hour plane ride and these socks really did their job! I had them on for a good 24 hours straight and they remained comfortable the whole time. My ankles were not swollen after the long plane ride. My legs and feet felt really good after the plane ride and the day after. The sock can be stretched over the knee but I did not stretch it that much and left the socks right below the knee. The socks stayed in place the whole time." —MYamo
Get them from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in 18 colors and sizes S–XXL).
11. A lightweight anti-theft backpack because it's waterproof and has a wet bag, shoe compartment, laptop compartment, luggage strap, and a built-in charging port. It's also spacious while still being able to fit under an airplane seat. So if you suddenly start to feel chilly after all that airport chaos is over, you can just reach down and grab your jacket.
Promising review: "I have sent the link for this bag to so many loved ones because it has changed the way I’ve traveled. I have always been the over packers having to pay excess weight fees on my luggage. Since using this bag I have been able to cut down to a carry-on and personal item most trips. Come the end of this year, my husband and I will have been on eight trips. This bag has been with us for half of them. I use it as my personal item and easily pack shoes, a large cosmetic bag, hair tools, clothes, a steamer, snacks, chargers, and other small items — it holds so much. The cream color is very stylish and it is easy to clean. I cannot explain enough how much I love it. I’ll be ordering my husband one in another color for our longer trips." —Mads
Get it from Amazon for $31.44+ (available in two sizes and 40 colors).