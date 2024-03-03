21 Products To Give Your Coach Airplane Seat Some First Class Comfort

Check them out on TikTok here.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord swears by these and raves: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out.

Granted, I can still hear my alarm, and like, if the fire alarm went off or something, I'd definitely wake right up. But noises that are distant and loud are pretty easily canceled out by these.

I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."

Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.