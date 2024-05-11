39 Products TikTokers Confirm Are For Sure Worth The Splurge

1. A padded 3-in-1 reclining beach chair designed with five adjustable chair positions and three footrest positions, a cup holder, a zippered side pocket, *and* a "face cavity" so you can lay flat on your stomach — now you can read a book or scroll through TikTok while you get your tan on!
Bonus — it's less than ten pounds and has backpack carrying straps for easy carrying!
Promising review: "Oh, I actually saw this on TikTok and went directly to Amazon to check it out. The price is a little high but I still think it’s a really great beach chair. I purchased this for my sister-in-law who absolutely loves the beach. She loves loves loves it! Arrived as stated, and in great condition." —Dianah
"I have put off purchasing a really good beach chair! This year I decided to just do it and I could not have been happier!! When I took it to the beach, that’s all I could talk about! I felt like I was in a recliner! Perfect height, very comfortable, easy to get out and put away, and Soo pretty!! LOVE IT!" —Danielle Atwell
Get it from Amazon for $127.25+ (available in five styles).
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler for those who work from home and get the sudden urge to dash out to run an errand or walk the dog. (Priorities, right?) This helpful gadget lets you stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack in the meantime!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.69+ (available in eight styles).
3. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream if you're looking to tighten and soften your skin and get your legs ready for all those shorts, skirts, and dresses you're about to whip out. But TBH, the scent alone is what's been getting reviewers obsessed. 😍
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22.
4. A quick-drying stone bath mat, which is just what you need if you're tired of lugging your current bath mat into the washing machine every few weeks because of how mildewy it gets. This'll dry super quickly — and I mean QUICKLY — so that it goes from sopping wet to dry in just seconds. It's also perfect for using as a mat for your pet's water bowls!
Promising review: "I actually saw this type of bathmat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it. I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a shower." —DirectorPrime
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in 14 colors).
5. A small, but oh-so-powerful wireless charger — it'll come to the rescue after your phone's battery has been drained from posting all those IG stories with your besties at brunch. Now you'll have more than enough battery life to take those selfies *and* call your Uber afterward to go take a nap.
Check out a TikTok of this portable charger in action.
Promising review: "I have one of these that I originally used for travel but now keep in my purse all the time. The great thing is that you insert it directly into your phone when needed and then it's just a little extension to the bottom of your phone. No cord needed, no big blocky thing (or thin blocky thing) to attach and worry about while you go on using your phone. I love it — never travel without it and if I can't find it I immediately buy another one! I charge it overnight while I charge my phone." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors).
6. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler that any cold beverage lover will fall in love with. This nifty little gadget can take a 12-ounce can of seltzer, soda, or beer at room temperature and make it ice cold in just *one* minute. So when it comes time for a last-minute beach day (or if your fridge refuses to chill your drinks to your standards), this'll be here to save the day.
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic in action.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
7. A wireless charger bedside lamp with a built-in speaker that makes it everything you could need as you wind down for bed. Whether you want to listen to some tunes or catch up on your latest show from the comfort of your bed, this little gadget's got your back.
Check out a TikTok of the bedside lamp in action.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting much from this product based on the price. A night light at best. I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a light with three different settings. I love that feature. The Bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality for my bedroom and can be heard all through the master bathroom and both master closets. How cool is that?! It also has a phone charger that works. Just hook your phone cord into the lamp and place your phone on the charger pad. I highly recommend this item!!" —Bunny Honey
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in two colors).
8. A Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant, which has salicylic acid that penetrates your pores to help catch breakouts before they reach the surface. And bonus! Its green tea leaf extract quickly calms redness and soothes skin sensitivity.
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." —Mariel Garza
Get it from Amazon for $13 (available in three sizes).
9. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that'll satisfy any and every ice cream craving since it lets you create a concoction *specifically* to your liking! It transforms any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can enjoy a chilly treat right from the comfort of your own home.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.70.
10. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad here to relieve you of all the cramps and pains that can come with that *particular* monthly visitor (don't you just love having a uterus? 🫠). You can also use it just to keep you warm and cozy on chillier days — it's even got three massage modes!
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).