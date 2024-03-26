21 Over-Achieving Products With Over 100,000 Positive Ratings

1. A wildy popular Olaplex repairing treatment, which is the OG when it comes to products that help strengthen your locks. It features a highly concentrated formula designed to help rebuild breakage, reduce split ends, and prevent future damage. Plus, reviewers rave about the fast results!
Promising review: "This tiny little magical oil has done everything it promotes, plus much much more! I can’t live without this now! I've been using it on my very thin, dried out, frizzy curls — it solves it all! My hair after one use was noticeably different but now it looks thick, healthy, shiny, and after six weeks of using it twice a week. It looks like I got a fresh haircut! My hair is noticeably healthier and other people see a difference! Don’t hesitate get this! I wish I had it sooner!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $30.
2. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of yours because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two down-alternative queen-size pillows from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in king size and in two other materials).
3. A set of satin pillowcases to give your bed a hint of ~luxury~. Not only does it look pretty; reviewers say its soft fabric helps clear acne-prone skin and creates less friction on their hair to avoid breakage (which is especially ideal as we brave the cold, dry weather)!
4. A renowned, plant-based TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum that uses vitamins C and E and botanical hyaluronic acid to help rejuvenate dull skin by brightening and evening its tone. Use it daily to achieve the radiance that gorgeous face of yours deserves.
This serum is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Best vitamin C serum I've used. Including the dermatologist office and department store brands. Takes very little product to cover face, neck, chest. After second bottle, twice daily use, my jawline tightened and smile lines plumped. My skin feels and looks softer. Foundation smoother. Their customer service is top notch. I've never had a single problem. Good product. The price is incredible! I hope everyone else has the same experience. (And...I have age 50+ skin complete with effects of sun bathing before we knew it was deadly)." —Love My Lab
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 100,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A revitalizing cuticle oil — a blend of safflower oil, sunflower seed oil, cottonseed oil, and vitamin E designed to nourish and strengthen your nails all while promoting growth. Those manicures are about to look even better. (And will last longer!)
I've been using this oil ever since my days of working at a restaurant, where at many points, I was chopping up *lots* of food and washing *lots* of dishes. My nails quickly were getting to a point of looking pretty uhh... unsightly. But once I started using this, I never looked back. Seriously, this stuff will make your nails look like you should've pursued a career as a hand model. Plus, it feels glorious on the skin!
Promising review: "I reached a point where my hands and nails are just trashed from gardening and washing dishes without gloves. I bought this oil hoping to strengthen my brittle nails. It’s only been like a week using it, but oh my, this stuff is amazing. My thumb pads had rough cracking skin. Cuticles were a shredded mess. One or two applications of this stuff has totally turned around the health of my hands. And it smells amazing. There’s some kind of magical combination in this oil that is far beyond your average cuticle oil. I might start putting this stuff all over me. 10-star product." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $6.32+ (available in eight sizes and 11 styles).
7. A ChomChom pet hair remover because it picks up all your dog's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across your couch's surface. It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
When you’re done, press the button, open the remover, empty it out, and it's ready to use again! See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is magic and worth every penny! We have a pit and husky and in the summer our home turns into a hair ball all in itself. No vacuum could handle it but this! THIS RIGHT HERE! This thing takes up every last strand of hair and tucks it neatly behind its little door for an easy cleanup. I was amazed and appalled at the same time because I had no idea how little our vacuum was actually doing on our couches until I used this!" —MCash
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A Revlon hot air brush that'll save you more than double the time it takes you to style your hair with a traditional blow-dryer and round brush. This magical tool will give you soft, smooth waves with just a few passes!
Promising review: "I am a licensed cosmetologist of 30+ years and I couldn’t be more pleased! Salon-perfect, shiny, bouncy blow outs! Dries and styles in one or two easy passes ( on damp hair) and provides maximum lift if I style it that way. Easily dries and styles large sections of hair making this THE BEST hairstyling tool! Highly recommend! I use the low setting and cool blast. Surprised and very happy that I don't need med/high settings. Only caveat I have come across so far: the temp/speed setting is in an awkward place to be able to change it while using. Learning curve, I suppose. Otherwise, another GREAT styling tool from Revlon! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" —ERJ
Get it from Amazon for $37.10 (available in six sizes and nine colors).
9. Mighty Patch's super popular pack of pimple patches (try saying that five times fast) that you'll be satisfied to peel off your skin as you see all the gunk they pulled out overnight. No picking or pinching needed.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Ciera Velarde says: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!"
Promising review: "I am a 40-something woman who still gets pimples. I tried a wide swath of pimple patches. These are the best. Like the goldilocks of patches — some were very adherent but took off skin to remove, some fell off very quickly — these are just right. And they work. They reduce the inflammation and keep gunk from getting in. They also keep you from picking at the zit. My teenage daughter also uses them and they work for her. I have very fair skin and she is much darker and they seem to blend nicely with both skin tones." —K. Dahl
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
10. A cult-fave Maybelline multiuse concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles before you head out for another day of making the world believe you totally did not stay up binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession.
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Check out BuzzFeed's full Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more info.
Get it from Amazon for $8.08+ (available in 40 shades).
11. A TubShroom if your shower drain always ends up looking like Chewbacca just took a bath. It catches all types of hair and product residue to prevent your drains from getting clogged. (And your plumber visit costs from going up!)
Just pop it into your drain and you're good to go! Reviewers also say it's super easy to clean afterwards.
Promising review: "Great for household with three females with long hair and two men with chest and leg hair, etc. We hate digging hair out of the drain after our showers, knowing tons got missed and will damage the pipes later down the line! This little charm is awesome, collects the hair around the bumps and is easily collected after each shower. Still kind of yucky to gather the hair, but I feel like it will save us money with a plumber in the future by keeping the hair from getting down the drain!" —S. Pearce
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in six colors).
To learn more, check out our full TubShroom review.