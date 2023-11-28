39 Products You’ll Need If You Want Your Winter Travel To Be Less Stressful Than The Train Ride In The Polar Express

1. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, book, tissues, snacks...oh, and lip balm (because we all know how dry the weather can get as fall and winter settle in)! Now you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I always hated putting things in the seat pocket on planes. It was easy for things to get lost in there or sometimes the pockets were pretty tight. This thing was amazing. I was able to get everything out of my bag that I might need during the flight and had easy access to it all. It was so much better than having to pull my bag out constantly to get stuff I needed. It also folds up nicely so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag." —Corey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A super handy luggage scale — once you have it, you'll never travel without it. Especially if you'll be traveling back with presents, and you know your luggage will be much heavier on the way back! This lets you know how much it weighs so that you don't have to worry about awkwardly stopping in the middle of a busy airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
Promising reviews: "I would absolutely recommend this for anyone who travels, especially internationally, because of all the extra costs for going over in weight. We were among the few people in line who didn’t need to rearrange our luggage at the airport to meet the weight requirements in Milan. So easy to pack and take with you." —Addison
"This little device was well worth the money spent. It saved us a lot of money on our flight home since we knew the weight was over and could pre-purchase the overage in the app instead of paying double at the airport. I’ll never travel without it!! Very easy to use." —Michael Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also as a two-pack).
3. A set of durable leak-proofing toiletry sleeves, because Thanksgiving dinner will already be chaotic enough without having that lotion bottle explode on your evening outfit. They stretch to seal most full-sized and travel-sized toiletries and revert right back to their original size when not in use!
Rinseroo is a small, family-owned business based in New Jersey.
Promising review: "I travel a lot, and was getting tired of storing shampoo, conditioner, creams, etc. in zippered plastic bags — then having to clean the leaked product off the container and the inside of the bag. Bought two sets of these for an international trip, and they worked so well that I’ll skip the plastic bags next time! No leaks at all. Also, very easy to clean between uses. Great product, works on various sizes and shapes of container." —Dawn C.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two color options and as an eight-pack).
4. A mini belt bag that'll surprise you with just how roomy it is. Use it to keep your phone, wallet, headphones, (and maybe even a protein bar to snack on) close to you and easily accessible. It's also great for use on the plane so that your small essentials are never out of reach!
Promising reviews: "I bought this as a purse for traveling to populated European cities as there are heaps of pickpockets. It worked perfectly! It is the perfect size to fit everything I need and was super comfortable. Highly recommend." —Jessie Anela
"I bought this fanny pack to take on our trip to San Francisco and it worked out better than I thought it would! We hiked through Muir Woods and I loved that my hands were free from holding a purse! Then we walked across the Golden Gate Bridge, went to Chinatown, the wharf, etc. and again it was great not having to hold anything. This is by far the best bag I've ever traveled with. It is almost the same exact size a (name brand) bag but a lot less. Best purchase for the vacation :)" —Pat
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in 43 colors).
5. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers Starbucks an airport essential. This sticks right on top of your wheeled luggage and has two pockets so you can place your phone, snacks, and most importantly your PSL to power you through until you're *finally* seated on the plane!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 24 colors and styles).
6. Or if you've got a long car ride ahead of you, a water bottle cup holder adapter because although the temps are cooling down, you still gotta hydrate! Now you can reach for your trusty HydroFlask without having to rescue it from the passenger side's floor. This adapter can perfectly fit any larger bottles so that you can stay hydrated and focused on the road!
Wine and Whiskey Co. is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in custom tees, mugs, and hoodies.
Promising review: "I had to remove the foam wrap that was on it for it to fit in my cup holder, but now it works perfectly. No more having my water bottle in the seat next to me, rolling on the floor, or spilling 'cause I forgot to close it! Yay!" —sprocketnellie
Get it from Wine and Whiskey Co. on Etsy for $12.99.
7. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet that can store so many of your usual travel and wallet contents, you'll think Hermione cast an undetectable extension charm on it. It can store your passport, boarding pass, three credit cards, a slim card, your ID, a ticket, your phone, your coins, a key, a pen, and...I think that's it? This is great for keeping everything together, especially for a multidestination trip!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 36 colors).
8. A lightweight anti-theft backpack because it's waterproof and has a wet bag, shoe compartment, laptop compartment, luggage strap, and a built-in charging port. It's also spacious while still being able to fit under an airplane seat. So if you suddenly start to feel chilly after all that airport chaos is over, you can just reach down and grab your jacket.
Promising review: "I have sent the link for this bag to so many loved ones because it has changed the way I’ve traveled. I have always been the over packers having to pay excess weight fees on my luggage. Since using this bag I have been able to cut down to a carry-on and personal item most trips. Come the end of this year, my husband and I will have been on eight trips. This bag has been with us for half of them. I use it as my personal item and easily pack shoes, a large cosmetic bag, hair tools, clothes, a steamer, snacks, chargers, and other small items — it holds so much. The cream color is very stylish and it is easy to clean. I cannot explain enough how much I love it. I’ll be ordering my husband one in another color for our longer trips." —Mads
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes, two styles, and 33 colors).
9. A pack of wonderfully portable soap paper sheets for when you need to wash your hands, but there's no soap in sight. Simply put one in your hands, pour some water on it, and scrub away. Boom — clean hands in 20 seconds!
Promising reviews: "Easy to use! One of those items you don't think you need until you need it. Random times I needed soap in a public bathroom and these sheets came through. One sheet is enough for a handwash. It dissolves with just a splash of water and friction from your hands. They don't leave my hands feeling dry or sticky. The smell is faint but goes away after a few minutes. Good to have in your pocket, purse, car, or for travel!" —alex-chan
Get three boxes with 100 sheets each from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 18 scents and pack options).
10. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag, because going through security during the most travel-heavy time of year is stressful enough without being delayed to have your liquids and makeup double-checked. This bag allows airport security (and you) to easily identify its contents so that you're at your gate with your latte in hand before ya know it.
Promising review: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —M Tate
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
11. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Your family activity-packed trip will probably already deprive you of sleep — might as well get as much as you can on the way there!
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).
12. A lightweight three-piece luggage set that comes with a 28-inch suitcase, a 24-inch suitcase, and a carry-on 20-inch suitcase. They each have a TSA-accepted lock and 360-degree spinner wheels that'll make it super easy to bob and weave through the crowd as you rush from security to your gate.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I bought this a few months ago when I knew I'd be flying across the country (more or less) twice this past spring/summer; it was the first new luggage I had bought in about 25 years. I've taken the set on several trips now — two round-trip flights with plane changes, a couple of two-night road-trip hotel stays, a six-day 1,800-mile road trip, and a mandatory wildfire evacuation, and I really, really like it. It rolls like a dream on hard floors, sidewalks, and parking lots — makes it easy for two people to manage three suitcases, each with a laptop bag or duffel attached. The bright red color (my favorite shade of red) really pops and makes it easy to pick out of a luggage carousel. It's lightweight and goes in and out of a hatchback with ease. This set truly makes travel even more fun. Well worth the money." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $144.49+ (available in 22 colors).