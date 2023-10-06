31 Products You'll Want If You'll Be On A Plane At Any Point This Fall

1. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, headphones, book, tissues, snacks...oh, and lip balm (because we all know how dry the weather can get as fall settles in)! Now you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I always hated putting things in the seat pocket on planes. It was easy for things to get lost in there or sometimes the pockets were pretty tight. This thing was amazing. I was able to get everything out of my bag that I might need during the flight and had easy access to it all. It was so much better than having to pull my bag out constantly to get stuff I needed. It also folds up nicely so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag." —Corey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A super handy luggage weight because once you have it, you'll never travel without it — especially if you don't identify as a light packer! This lets you know the weight of your luggage so that you never again have to awkwardly stop in the middle of the airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
Promising reviews: "I would absolutely recommend this for anyone who travels, especially internationally, because of all the extra costs for going over in weight. We were among the few people in line who didn’t need to rearrange our luggage at the airport to meet the weight requirements in Milan. So easy to pack and take with you." —Addison
"This little device was well worth the money spent. It saved us a lot of money on our flight home since we knew the weight was over and could pre-purchase the overage in the app instead of paying double at the airport. I’ll never travel without it!! Very easy to use." —Michael Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also as a two-pack).
3. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. (Imagine that!) Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Plus, it's a lot more stylish than a bulky neck pillow.
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).
4. Or a travel-friendly blanket-slash-pillow if you're someone who's constantly chilly on airplanes. This soft (and super cute, might I add) creation will let you stay warm and cozy on your next flight without having to take up extra space — it turns into a portable pouch that you can clip to your backpack or carry-on! With this, a restful snooze on your flight might actually be possible.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I ordered two of these and my daughter and I both use them numerous times while flying recently. They compact nicely, have a loop that can go through the handle of a carry-on, and are the perfect size for snuggling up and sleeping on the airplane. It is lightweight and I will not fly again without it!" —SweetMama
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
5. And a set of super-comfy wax earplugs because they'll let you finally be able to nap on your plane ride (despite your S.O.'s constant snoring). They block out noises by comfortably molding to the shape of your inner ear! Perfect for longer travel days when you just. need. some. sleep.
Check them out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord swears by these and raves: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out.
Granted, I can still hear my alarm and like, if the fire alarm went off or something, I'd definitely wake right up. But noises that are distant and loud are pretty easily canceled out by these.
I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet that can store so many of your usual travel and wallet contents, you'll think Hermione cast an undetectable extension charm on it. It can store your passport, boarding pass, three credit cards, a slim card, your ID, a ticket, your phone, your coins, a key, a pen, and...I think that's it? This is great for keeping everything together, especially for a multidestination trip!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 38 colors).
7. A roomy water-resistant duffel bag because it's the perfect travel companion for the upcoming rainy days. It comes with several interior pockets, a wet pocket (great for toiletries!) a tablet sleeve, and a strap to keep it secured to your luggage as you rush around the airport.
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this travel duffel bag; it's been an absolute game changer for my trips. I've taken it on several journeys, including some rough adventures, and it still looks as good as new. The size is just perfect — it holds a surprising amount of stuff while remaining compact enough to fit in overhead compartments or under seats on flights. The compartments and pockets help keep everything organized, which is a lifesaver when you're on the go. The quality of the zippers and handles is top-notch. The shoulder strap is comfortable, and the option to carry it as a backpack is a fantastic feature. It's great for weekend getaways, business trips, or even as a gym bag. I've used many travel bags in the past, but this one truly stands out in terms of quality and functionality. It's become my go-to travel companion, and I wouldn't travel without it. If you're in need of a reliable, stylish, and spacious travel duffel, look no further. This bag is a winner!" —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in 47 colors).
8. A set of durable leak-proofing toiletry sleeves that stretch to seal most full-sized and travel-sized toiletries. Especially that lotion bottle in your carry-on! Not only does this season make us want to stay warmer — we gotta stay moisturized too.
Rinseroo is a small, family-owned business based in New Jersey.
Promising review: "I travel a lot, and was getting tired of storing shampoo, conditioner, creams, etc. in zippered plastic bags — then having to clean the leaked product off the container and the inside of the bag. Bought two sets of these for an international trip, and they worked so well that I’ll skip the plastic bags next time! No leaks at all. Also, very easy to clean between uses. Great product, works on various sizes and shapes of container." —Dawn C.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as an eight-pack).
9. And a set of TSA-compliant leakproof travel capsules if you're looking for an easy way of traveling with your face creams, vitamins, and dainty jewelry that'll compliment those fall outfits beautifully. These leakproof lil' containers will hold them all securely. They're also magnetic — they'll stick together so you don't have to be digging around your bag for the one specific capsule.
Cadence is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!
Check them out on TikTok here.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag."
Promising review: "This is my go to for all my travel, gym, camping trips. I can keep enough for four to five days of skincare. The best set I've had for carry-on toiletries." —Cadence Customer
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and eight colors).
10. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers Starbucks as essential as going through TSA when it comes to the airport. This sticks right on top of your wheeled luggage and has two pockets so that you can place your phone, snacks, and ~most importantly~ your PSL!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 27 colors and patterns).
11. A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings with moisture-wicking, fleece-lined material so that you stay warm and comfy during your plane ride — especially as autumn settles in and the temps start to fall. They also have a hidden waistband pocket!
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL, in 19 colors, and in three different pocket options).
12. And a super cozy oversized pullover sweatshirt that is light enough to make it easy to travel with, but warm enough to keep you from getting chilly. It makes for the perfect casual airport outfit!
I recently bought this for a trip to Seattle and let me tell you, it was sooo comfy. I wore it on the plane, and it was warm enough to keep me from shivering (the way I always do on planes, because they insist on being super cold) but breathable enough so that it wouldn't feel too stuffy. I have it in both the cream and dark green colors — both are so cute and perfect to pair with leggings for a comfy airport outfit.
Promising review: "I was in need of a jacket that was light enough to pack for a trip but warm enough for the environment that I was traveling to. This pullover delivered! I was able to roll it down in my carry on without being over weight. The quality is top tier. It’s very soft on the outside and warm on the inside. I did size up for that oversized fit so I got an XL. Very good decision. I want to get them in every color." —The Glamologist
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).
13. A pack of stain-removing wipes (plus a spray!) to have in your bag both on and off the plane. Whether it's a stain caused by turbulence or from spilling coffee on your shirt as you rush to your gate, this little guy will lift it right off and save you from going into panic mode.
Simply spray, blot, rinse, and watch the stain disappear! These are free of peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates, perfumes, and dyes.
Promising review: "Wow! Great for travel and for keeping in my purse. I found these at a party and used one to get red wine out of a pair of white pants. I was amazed at the effectiveness. Purchased a box to keep on hand. The wipes are exactly as described. No ring or stain was left behind on my white pants after spilling red wine. Easy to pack, cost is reasonable. The size of the wipe is useful and stays wet. There is a bit of texture to the wipe that aids in the removal of stains. Highly recommend. I don’t travel without them! A must have item." —Barbara
Get a set with 10 wipes and a spray bottle from Amazon for $11.99 (available in multiple styles).