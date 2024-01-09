48 Products If You Actually Want To Get Stuff Done Today

1. A sunrise alarm clock that gently wakes your body up instead of that traumatizing iPhone alarm sound (you know the one). This wakes you up to the sounds of nature with a light that gradually brightens half an hour before your set alarm time so that you don't start your day on the wrong side of the bed.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.88+ (available in three colors).
2. A Two Minute Mornings daily journal because a productive day can come down to something as simple as how you start your morning. This helps you stay mindful of what you will let go of, what you're grateful for, and what you'll focus on to set yourself up for a successful day!
Promising review: "This was purchased for me as a Christmas gift from a coworker. I only recently started using it, as I've been dealing with some troubles in my life. I don't know what it is, but even if I repeat some of the same stuff...getting this done in the mornings (or sometimes at night if I don't make the time in the mornings) has made such a tremendous difference in my attitude toward myself and to others. So much so, that several people have taken notice. I have since purchased a couple of copies for friends who are also dealing with troubles in their lives. I highly recommend it. Even if you aren't dealing with any issues in life, it's such a help for clearing your head before starting your day." —Sumo
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" for those mornings when you might not get around to flossing, but still want your pearly whites to be clean as possible. It has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, because it takes the time-consuming factor away from achieving squeaky clean surfaces. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine. Before I was using Kaboom, and that didn't clean as well as The Pink Stuff did. I was seriously shocked. The next thing I decided to use it on was some caked on grease on my hood vent. Just like the bathtub I was shocked that it was able to get it all off. All you do is apply the paste with a sponge or cloth to whatever you're cleaning, and then rinse it with warm water. I found with stubborn spots add a little warm water on the paste (if you have a spray bottle I'd recommend filling that with warm water and mist the paste), scrub the spot a little longer, and then rinse. It worked with no issue. I'm definitely interested in to looking at their other cleaning products. I would highly recommend giving The Pink Stuff a try yourself!" —JMURR
Get it from Amazon for $3.99 (available in four sizes).
5. A daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight styles).
6. Or an undated habit calendar here to offer you the guidance you need to finally reach those goals you've been looking to achieve. It includes 12 months worth of tracking strategies for daily, weekly, and monthly goals, and even has a lil' brainstorm section that helps you think about things you might want to track, like your budget and sleep patterns.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
7. A productivity timer to serve as your designated task master. Set to any number of minutes within an hour to keep yourself on track with when it's break time and when it's "okay, no more TikTok — I gotta FOCUS" time.
A popular way of doing this would be to set the time for 50 minutes, so then you work work work for that stretch and then take the ten minutes at the top of the hour for other tasks like checking Instagram or answering texts. Then you can restart the timer and do it again. If anything, it's just sometimes a reminder of what you can get done in a certain amount of time if you block distractions out, which will motivate you to *keep* working that way.
Promising review: "I’m a newly discovered ADHD adult and use this to keep myself moving along tasks through the day. Set goals, hurry, move on. I’m self-employed and many days work from computer with headphones on. While the beeper on this is loud on the hi setting, it is no match for noise cancelling headphones. So I took it apart, soldered and drilled in a super bright LED bulb in the corner of the dial face. And now it is peeerfect." —Atkins
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
8. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment, which works its magic in eight (!!!) seconds to give dull-looking hair a dose of shine and silkiness. It'll probably make you want to do a dramatic hair flip every eight seconds, and we wouldn't mind it at all.
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Practically NO effort required. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use." —Jennifer Borchers
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
9. And a foaming garbage disposal cleaner that doesn't require any elbow grease to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "This is by far the best cleaner for the disposal. It not only foams away grime from disposal, but also the drain in the next-door sink. I have tried other cleaners, which do little or nothing, and when I couldn't find Glisten at the big box store where I originally purchased it, I even tried the old standby of baking soda and vinegar. While that was better than using those little citrus smelling beads, I was really happy to find this product on Amazon. I now have several months' supply and will not be without again." —Anne B. Ward
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in four larger sizes).
10. An I Dew Care dry shampoo to trick people into thinking it most definitely has not been a week since you last washed your hair. This is infused with biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder and comes with a conveniently attached puff so that you can dab, dab, dab away all that excess oil and grease to instantly add some volume back into your hair.
Pro tip: apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in two styles and multipacks).
11. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner because it rids your shower of soap scum, grime, and body oils without all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent. Simply spray it on all surfaces that need cleaning, leave overnight, and rinse the next morning!
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! It has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it is a pleasure! I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" —Lynne888g
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
12. A ChomChom pet hair remover that picks up all your dog's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across your couch's surface. It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
When you’re done, press the button, open the remover, empty it out, and it's ready to use again! See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is magic & worth every penny! We have a pit and husky and in the summer our home turns into a hairball all in itself. No vacuum could handle it but this! THIS RIGHT HERE! This thing takes up every last strand of hair and tucks it neatly behind its little door for an easy clean up. I was amazed and appalled at the same time because I had no idea how little our vacuum was actually doing on our couches until I used this!" —MCash
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
13. A hydrating eye stick because looking a little more awake may just give you that extra push of motivation to get things done. This has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A wireless charging pad — just place your phone down to get a quick charge session in. And since it only stays charging as long as it's on the pad, it conveniently forces you to stay off of TikTok so that you can actually focus on your to-dos for the day.
This charger pad also works for wireless earbuds!
Promising review: "Was looking for a wireless charging base that could connect via a USB cord, allowing for charging in the car and other locations where I didn't necessarily have a standard wall plug. The fast charging works well, and the led light is not too bright (an issue with other chargers I have had). Overall very satisfied." —David Haas
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
15. A portable dual monitor because being productive often means having to multitask. Since this feels nearly impossible with the dozens of tabs you always have open, this lets you see every PowerPoint, spreadsheet, and email laid out in front of you. It's also compact so that you can take it with you from your at-home office to the couch or when working on the go.
This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences if you want it at an angle!
Promising review: "This product is worth the money. Because I'm working from home now, one laptop screen just isn't cutting it. Sure, I can hook my laptop to my TV, but then I'm stuck working in a room that isn't necessarily conducive to being productive. The SideTrak is lightweight, easy to adhere to my MacBook Air (and I didn't have to remove the protective case), and easy to set up. This was a great early Christmas present!' —AJ Jones
Get it from Amazon for $279.99+ (available in two colors).
16. A touch-up razor and dermaplaning tool you'll need next time you want to quickly shape your brows or remove any of those other fine facial hairs that you just don't have the time or patience to pluck out one by one. Have no fear — it's super gentle and painless!
It'll also make your skin feel softer because it exfoliates as it shaves! It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary!
Promising review: "I’ve tried many different eyebrow/facial razors before. Hands down this is the best brand I have ever used. I love how it comes with an extra piece to go over the razor when trimming/cleaning up your eyebrows! I highly recommend." —Brandy
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94 (also available as a nine-pack).
17. And Finishing Touch's nick-free Flawless Hair Remover for those of us who shave and have hair that insists on growing back the next day. This helpful little tool lets you skip out on the shower process and keeps your skin nice and smooth without the dreaded nicks and cuts that can come with a standard razor. Reviewers who are used to razor burn and ingrown hairs say it's a lifesaver.
Promising review: "I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. This unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $31.46.
18. A popular time-marked water bottle, because you're probably dehydrated as we speak. The time stamps help you stay on track with how much water you've actually drunk throughout the day, and it also doubles as a little bestie with phrases that cheer you on as you strive to reach your H2O goal intake.
Promising review: "At first I was somewhat hopeful, but then I was like no way will marking each hour on a bottle actually help me drink more wa— HOLY HELL IT WORKS!!! Those times marked on the bottle are little reminders on where you are with your water intake for the day without having to think. It’s like your mom telling you to drink more water.
The straw is GREAT — not the weird kind where you have to bite it to suck the water out — and it doesn’t make a loud sucking noise at all. Also, it does NOT spill when my kids knock it to the floor every five minutes. An overall win.
I don’t usually write reviews, but for this I had to... this bottle has ended my dehydration." —Amazon Customer
Get it on Amazon for