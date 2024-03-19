42 Problem-Solving Products To Restore That “Home Sweet Home” Feel To Your Living Space

1. A set of Bed Bands because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).
2. A sleek, whisper-quiet air purifier that has an activated carbon filter and works to reduce lingering allergens (like pet hair!), smoke, and other toxins so you can breathe a bit easier. Oh, and it has over 80,000 5-star ratings!
This purifier works with several replacement filter choices and has a display light that can be turned off to enjoy a good night's sleep. Or, if you live in an apartment and could benefit from a purifier that reaches a smaller space, reviewers swear by this one too!
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! I have chronic sinus issues and realized my new place previously had a cat living here, which I’m allergic to. My bedroom has carpet which has been hard to clean all the cat hair out of, so I bought this to help me sleep better and it has helped so much! I like the low sound it makes too. It helps me fall asleep. —Bella Bolch
Get it from Amazon for $99.98+ (available in black and white).
3. A TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner, which is likely to become your BFF when it comes to tackling the toughest stains in your home. This little machine's strong spray and suction can easily remove spots, stains, and odors. Use it in your car, too — it's compact and portable!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Check out this TikTok of it in action!
Promising review: "This thing is great! I have kiddos and a dog who has difficulty with her bladder. I knew trying to soak everything up with just towels wasn't enough. It worked wonders when I knocked over an entire glass of chai. This has great suction power and I feel very comfortable that it is doing an excellent cleaning job. The dirty water side is very easy to dump out to clean which is extremely convenient. So far, it's the best home cleaning tool I've ever purchased!" —LP
Get it from Amazon for $97+ (available in two styles and with add-ons).
4. A bottle of drywall repair putty so that no one (especially your landlord) is privy to all your failed attempts at hanging your aesthetic living room wall decor. Its water-based formula is mess-free and able to be applied straight from the container!
Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.
Promising review: "Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. An indoor plug-in flying insect trap that works immediately to attract insects within a 400-square-foot radius and answers our prayers for a kitchen free of gnats and fruit flies.
It's also reusable and has no chemical insecticides, making it safe for children and pets.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical that this would do anything at all, but with the Texas spring/summer flies making a nasty appearance in my house I figured it wasn't too expensive to at least try it. My goodness, after just one day I noticed a significant decrease in the amount of fruit flies and it managed to snag a few regular flies too! I move it occasionally to where I see them most, but not even sure if it's necessary. Just bought some sticky pad replacements. Definitely worth the purchase and a lot more discreet than other fly traps I've seen." —Lily
Get it from Amazon for $16.80 (also available as a multipack).
6. Or a discrete indoor insect trap — aka a mighty bug-trapping trio. It has a catching airflow, UV light, and a sticky glue board to draw in and catch small insects like fruit flies, mosquitoes, gnats, and moths. You can even place it around your indoor plants to help reduce pests. Buh-bye pesky bugs!👋
Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked from repellents and poisons to bug zappers. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the vacuum to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant night light, and the hum of the fan is so low and to me very soothing. I had been battling mosquitoes keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
7. A tub of magical cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A bottle of bleach-free Wine Away red wine stain remover that works to remove both fresh and dried stains, in case the last time your bestie spilled Cabernet Sauvignon on your dining room chair likely won't be the last time.
It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains, and pet accidents. And it's woman-owned!
Promising review: "I am re-ordering this product because it works amazingly well. My husband spilled an entire glass of red wine on a dining room chair and this product removed the entire stain. You can't even tell which chair it was. Last night, he spilled an entire glass of red wine on our WHITE Berber carpet. We immediately applied the product, and the stain is about 95% removed. I had no hope that it would work as Berber carpets are impossible to clean. But if you didn't know where the wine was spilled, you would not be able to tell. A definite MUST to have on hand, especially with a husband that has the 'dropsies'." —LBH
Get it from Amazon for $12.49.
9. A double-ended extension cord for when it's your turn to host the movie night and there's a severe lack of outlets in the living room. With these, each outlet can charge up to six items so that everyone's phones stay nice and charged.
Cords are six feet long and have three plugs each.
Promising review: "We have a single in-floor power outlet in our open living room for two power recliners and a floor lamp. Our solution was an ugly oversized power strip that couldn’t be hidden. This clever split extension cord lets us tuck the cord under end tables and chairs while still providing plenty of outlets for the recliners and lights. Genius!" —D. Tenwinkel
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in two colors).
10. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers that stop your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time. And also because you're done struggling to untangle the bras, tank tops, and swimsuits that just love twining themselves together.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from Shark Tank!
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a four-pack).
11. A pair of cooling pillowcases so you can finally stop having to constantly flip your pillow over to get that oh-so-wonderful chilly sensation.
Promising review: "Tired/annoyed with constantly fixing & fidgeting with pillowcases while trying to sleep and get comfortable. Bought these because of the zipper functionality and I honestly don't think I'll ever buy another pillowcase without zippers. They're hardly noticeable too, which is something I was originally concerned with. Best quality after the zippers is the coolness of these. 'Cooler than the other side of the pillow' takes on new meaning with these things. This material's 'cool' just seems to be cooler than any other pillowcases we own. Highly recommend — probably going to buy more for the rest of the bedrooms." —Craig S.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in four sizes and 19 colors).