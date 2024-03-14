You Don’t Have To Leave The Country To Get These 26 Magical International Beauty Products

1. A jar of Mizon snail repair cream with snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and 12 natural extracts that can help nourish, brighten, and re-plump your skin without any oiliness. (Perfect for acne-prone skin!) When it comes to repairing the skin barrier, this cream really ~snailed~ it.
Behold, yet another product that has made me love products with snail mucin. I've been using this product for three months and it's like this cream has taken an eraser and rubbed it over my acne scars to reveal the clear-looking skin that I didn't know I could achieve. A true game changer!
Mizon is a cosmetics brand based in South Korea.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this stuff I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." —Leah
2. A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches to evict those pesky pimples that have no business invading your face. These are coated with hydrocolloid to protect and heal the blemish more effectively — you officially have no excuses for popping those pimples anymore!
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.
Cosrx is a South Korean brand based in Gyeonggi-do.
Promising review: "I've suffered from full coverage acne since I was 8- or 9-years-old (I know. A freakishly young age to start.). I've use every product known to man. Proactive, Neutrogena, Clearasil, medication from dermatologists...the list goes on, and I'm sure most people have experienced the same. BUT THESE WORK. HOLY SHT THESE WORK. They suck everything out in ONE GOSH DARN NIGHT. I buy a whole bunch at a time and go through probably five packets a month and I've never been happier, and I've never had such clear skin. All you have to do is wash your face and stick the dots on before bed. I stick them wherever I see the red starting, feel that 'oh it's a big one' pain under my skin, or where whiteheads have already started." —Danielle
3. An exfoliating African net sponge that'll replace all of your loofahs. Its unique design makes it easy to clean all your hard-to-reach areas and its texture effectively removes dead skin, oil, and dirt. Plus! Because it dries more quickly than a loofah, it's better at preventing bacteria buildup.
Cee Cee's Closet is a small business founded by two sisters who appreciate and focus on African culture and beauty. Although this brand is based in NYC, they source their exfoliating nets from Ghana and Nigeria!
Promising review: "If you use a loofah, wash cloth, or exfoliating sponge and are thinking about buying this: DO IT. I’ve used a loofah for years but this exfoliating net is literally a million times better. I’ve used it for two showers now, I already see a difference in my skin and my body acne is essentially nonexistent. This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made, thank you Cee Cee’s Closet!!!!" —Alyson T.
4. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
Beauty of Joseon is a South Korean skincare brand based in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
5. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen, which is approved by many reviewers with oily skin, raving about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears. (Hopefully tears of joy!) It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Missha is a South Korean beauty brand based in Seoul.
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
6. A nourishing Etude House eye cream with concentrated collagen that moisturizes and helps firm the delicate skin around your eyes while helping to prevent fine lines. It'll make your skin feel so supple, you'll want to add that eye cream step back into your regular routine.
Etude is a South Korean cosmetics brand based in Seoul.
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
7. And The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
The Saem Beauty brand was created by one of Korea's oldest and most trusted beauty product manufacturers, Hankook Cosmetics Co.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
8. A pack of Bioré deep cleansing pore strips, aka the blackhead magnets. These babies will clean and unclog pores in as little as ten minutes. And don't worry about painful removal — they're designed to bind to your blackheads, not your skin! Plus, you get to see those ~satisfying~ results afterwards.
Bioré is a Japanese skincare brand headquartered in Tokyo.
Promising review: "This little strip is magical!! Got almost all my black heads out!! Less painful than other strips I’ve tried and way more effective. So grateful for these little miracles! 10 out of 10." —Darren Cooper
9. A Korean tinted appleberry lip oil by Nooni made with soothing apple water to help moisturize and soften your lips without giving you that icky sticky finish. It also gives your lips a lovely natural-looking flush.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
10. A hydrating d'Alba Piedmont double layer spray serum, which is enriched with Italian white truffle as a powerful antioxidant to give your skin some next-level radiance. It also has niacinamide and chia seed extract for dry skin relief and elasticity. Talk about a powerful facial mist!
This Italian skincare brand is based in the Piedmont Alba and is centered around their most prized ingredient, white truffle (also known as the "underground diamond").
Promising review: "Love this spray that hydrates my skin and gives my makeup look the best it’s ever looked. I wear a lot of makeup on stage and I’m constantly sweating from all the dancing so this spray comes in clutch every time and keeps me going for hours. I like to spray it in between my makeup process and especially after powders. I’ve tried a lot of sprays and this is the one I reach for every time!" —Deniece
11. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is an award-winning hypoallergenic and natural Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising review: "I purchased the three-pack. I have only tried the zombie so far, but wow! First time, immediate results. My skin was brighter, the tone was more even, my pores looked smaller. There was no shine to my skin. I was amazed! I have bad skin. Not terrible skin but bad. Nothing helps, but this mask floored me. I can not wait to try the others. I will say the zombie mask does get quite restricting as it dries. I would do it at a time when you're not trying to talk to anyone or do much of anything. Lol It didn't smell bad. I don't really recall the smell much at all. The mask came off super easily. It took about 5 minutes to completely remove. I love it. I rinsed the brush that was included with hot water and it's good as new, ready for next time. Very happy. Totally worth it." —Andrea Russell
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least 5 years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
12. A strengthening Dabur Amla hair oil enriched with Indian gooseberry, which is a great source of vitamins E and C to help support a healthy scalp and thick, shiny locks. With this, you'll be looking for any excuse to do a ~dramatic hair flip~.
For best results, apply a fair amount into your hair and leave it for some time (ideally one hour). Then, proceed with your regular shower routine. Apply three times a week.
Dabur is an Indian brand based in Ghaziabad.
Promising reviews: "I have used this oil a total of three times, by the second time, my hair stopped falling. I would shower and leave behind at least a small handful of hairs, but by this third time that I was washing my hair, I swear I must have seen maybe three strands of hair in total. What?! Also, the smell is funky but not bad." —Paula Q
"Came here from TikTok. I have 4C natural hair and I have never seen results the way I did once I added this product to my hair care routine. I mixed it in with my leave in conditioner and it’s been working like magic. Once every two weeks on wash days I cover my head completely in this oil before I detangle, and the way I barely shed is unbelievable. Highly recommended!" —Sierra
13. Or a nourishing Brazilian 2-in-1 conditioning treatment by Skala that you'll *especially* love if you've got some curly tresses you'd like to define. This miraculous tub of cream has castor oil and shea butter that'll help combat hair breakage and reinforce brightness and hydration.
Skala Cosmetics is a Brazilian beauty brand located in Minas Gerais.
Promising review: "I have curly 3b–3c fine hair. I’ve never loved a product as much as this one! Super inexpensive and it works well, even in super humid Florida. Doesn’t leave it looking wet or feeling crunchy. Doesn’t leave any crusty white flakes or residue. It’s perfect!! I just use it after my conditioner, do nothing else and hair comes out amazing every time! I was worried about a perfume-y scent but once you put it on it’s not noticeable at all. Love love love this stuff. If you have fine curly hair that likes to frizz this product is for you! Now I’m going to try all their stuff." —J. Yates
