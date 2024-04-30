That Long Plane Ride Has Got Nothing On These 30 Helpful Products

1. A practical tray table cover so that all the necessary knickknacks for your flight are within easy reach. Perfect to store your water bottle, book, tissues, snacks...oh, and lip balm (because we all know how dry the weather can get as fall settles in)! Now you can just place your bag overhead and kick your feet out while having everything right in front of you.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I always hated putting things in the seat pocket on planes. It was easy for things to get lost in there or sometimes the pockets were pretty tight. This thing was amazing. I was able to get everything out of my bag that I might need during the flight and had easy access to it all. It was so much better than having to pull my bag out constantly to get stuff I needed. It also folds up nicely so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag." —Corey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A super handy luggage weight — once you have it, you'll never travel without it. Especially if you're going on a longer trip, and you know your luggage will be much heavier on the way back! This lets you know how much it weighs so that you don't have to worry about awkwardly stopping in the middle of a busy airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
Promising reviews: "I would absolutely recommend this for anyone who travels, especially internationally, because of all the extra costs for going over in weight. We were among the few people in line who didn’t need to rearrange our luggage at the airport to meet the weight requirements in Milan. So easy to pack and take with you." —Addison
"This little device was well worth the money spent. It saved us a lot of money on our flight home since we knew the weight was over and could pre-purchase the overage in the app instead of paying double at the airport. I’ll never travel without it!! Very easy to use." —Michael Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors and also as a two-pack).
3. A mini belt bag that'll surprise you with just how roomy it is. Use it to keep your phone, wallet, headphones, (and maybe even a protein bar to snack on) close to you and easily accessible. It's also great for use on the plane so that your small essentials are never out of reach!
Promising reviews: "I bought this as a purse for traveling to populated European cities as there are heaps of pickpockets. It worked perfectly! It is the perfect size to fit everything I need and was super comfortable. Highly recommend." —Jessie Anela
"I bought this fanny pack to take on our trip to San Francisco and it worked out better than I thought it would! We hiked through Muir Woods and I loved that my hands were free from holding a purse! Then we walked across the Golden Gate Bridge, went to Chinatown, the wharf, etc. and again it was great not having to hold anything. This is by far the best bag I've ever traveled with. It is almost the same exact size a (name brand) bag but a lot less. Best purchase for the vacation :)" —Pat
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in 40 colors).
4. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers Starbucks an airport essential. This sticks right on top of your wheeled luggage and has two pockets so that you can place your phone, snacks, and most importantly your peppermint mocha to power you through until you're *finally* seated on the plane!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 27 colors and patterns).
5. A lightweight anti-theft backpack because it's waterproof and has a wet bag, shoe compartment, laptop compartment, luggage strap, and a built-in charging port. It's also spacious while still being able to fit under an airplane seat. So if you suddenly start to feel chilly after all that airport chaos is over, you can just reach down and grab your jacket.
Promising review: "I have sent the link for this bag to so many loved ones because it has changed the way I’ve traveled. I have always been the over packers having to pay excess weight fees on my luggage. Since using this bag I have been able to cut down to a carry-on and personal item most trips. Come the end of this year, my husband and I will have been on eight trips. This bag has been with us for half of them. I use it as my personal item and easily pack shoes, a large cosmetic bag, hair tools, clothes, a steamer, snacks, chargers, and other small items — it holds so much. The cream color is very stylish and it is easy to clean. I cannot explain enough how much I love it. I’ll be ordering my husband one in another color for our longer trips." —Mads
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three sizes, two styles, and 32 colors).
6. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. Its ergonomic design keeps your head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Your family activity-packed trip will probably already deprive you of sleep — might as well get as much as you can on the way there!
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in five colors).
7. Or an adjustable infinity pillow if you want something a little more cushiony. This one's designed with 360-degree support, so if you usually find yourself slowly falling sideways as you doze off, this pillow's got your back (or should say.. neck).
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 10 colors).
8. A set of splurge-worthy Bose noise-canceling headphones, because can any of us even hope for an enjoyable flight without some top-notch sound quality? These babies have spatial audio that gives you a totally immersive, crystal clear sound experience and a battery life that will outlive any almost flight. 😍
Oh, what was that? Sorry, can't hear you. I'm busy re-living the Eras Tour.
Promising review: "These headphones are a game-changer. As an avid music enthusiast, frequent traveler, and love of movies in a loud and busy household, these headphones have improved my audio experiences in ways I never knew were possible. First and foremost, the noise cancellation is unparalleled. The moment you put these on, the outside world fades away. However, it still offers the ability to be aware of your surroundings when needed without stoping your audio. If you are traveling you don't need to worry about the headphones going out on you, because the battery life is incredible. As with all Bose products the craftmanship and quality is top-notch. I have been hesitant to purchase Bose headphones in the past because I just didn't think that I would be able to tell enough of a difference. I was wrong. I am beyond excited to have these headphones, and it has added so much to my entertainment enjoyment." —P.O.
Get them from Amazon for $429 (available in three colors).
9. Or if you're traveling with a little one, this comfy pair of kids' headphones! They have a soft padded cushion, adjustable headband, and can be easily folded and stored in tight spaces. They also come in multiple fun colors and will help keep your kiddo entertained while you try to sneak in some shut-eye.
Promising review: "These headphones are great! They have a nice shape and comfort and sound isolation that serves my kid well on a 10-hour flight with other screaming kids. These headphones have great sound isolation that make it still possible for my kid to listen during plane rides despite volume limitation, and also able to ignore four other screaming, tantruming toddlers in our cabin. I was just about to dig deeper in my pockets to buy much more expensive headphones for my kids, but these worker great with a nice budget! They fold compactly, so they were easy to pack. The cord had a nice fabric soft feel. Highly recommend for travel." —Elizabert
Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A large Béis suitcase you'll soon consider the luggage piece of your dreams. This spacious 29-inch suitcase features lots of pockets and can be expanded to give you that extra space you'll need for all those gifts and souvenirs. And don't stress about its weight — it has a weight limit indicator that'll let you know if your baggage is too heavy!
Reviewers also love this suitcase because it's easy to wheel around if you're walking through a terminal or hotel!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Béis is a woman-owned travel accessories brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell. You'll find carry-on rollers, weekender bags, packing cubes, and more practical goods for your next trip!
Promising review: "Flawless! I am obsessed with this luggage. I ordered the three-piece set and the weekender bag! The zipper slot to slip the bag over the luggage handle makes loading and trekking through the airport so much easier. The interior of all pieces are great quality and I love the small touches (pockets, laundry bags, etc.) Zippers are all sturdy and the locks are very easy to use. A++!" —Lisa B.
Get it from Béis for $328 (available in seven colors and also in two smaller sizes).
11. Or a lightweight three-piece luggage set that comes with a 28-inch suitcase, a 24-inch suitcase, and a carry-on 20-inch suitcase. They each have a TSA-accepted lock and 360-degree spinner wheels that'll make it super easy to bob and weave through the crowd as you rush from security to your gate.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I bought this a few months ago when I knew I'd be flying across the country (more or less) twice this past spring/summer; it was the first new luggage I had bought in about 25 years. I've taken the set on several trips now — two round-trip flights with plane changes, a couple of two-night road-trip hotel stays, a six-day 1,800-mile road trip, and a mandatory wildfire evacuation, and I really, really like it. It rolls like a dream on hard floors, sidewalks, and parking lots — makes it easy for two people to manage three suitcases, each with a laptop bag or duffel attached. The bright red color (my favorite shade of red) really pops and makes it easy to pick out of a luggage carousel. It's lightweight and goes in and out of a hatchback with ease. This set truly makes travel even more fun. Well worth the money." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in two sizes and 22 colors).