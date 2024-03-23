45 Items For Anyone Working On Their Time Management Skills

1. A sunrise alarm clock that gently wakes your body up *on time* instead of that traumatizing iPhone alarm sound (you know the one). This wakes you up to the sounds of nature with a light that gradually brightens half an hour before your set alarm time so that you don't start your day on the wrong side of the bed.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A Two Minute Mornings daily journal because a productive day can come down to something as simple as how you start your morning. This helps you stay mindful of what you will let go of, what you're grateful for, and what you'll focus on to set yourself up for a successful day!
Promising review: "This was purchased for me as a Christmas gift from a coworker. I only recently started using it, as I've been dealing with some troubles in my life. I don't know what it is, but even if I repeat some of the same stuff...getting this done in the mornings (or sometimes at night if I don't make the time in the mornings) has made such a tremendous difference in my attitude toward myself and to others. So much so, that several people have taken notice. I have since purchased a couple of copies for friends who are also dealing with troubles in their lives. I highly recommend it. Even if you aren't dealing with any issues in life, it's such a help for clearing your head before starting your day." —Sumo
Get it from Amazon for $13.55.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" for those mornings when you might not get around to flossing, but still want your pearly whites to be as clean as possible. It has soft bristles infused with silver to help naturally eliminate the buildup and debris that tend to linger on other toothbrushes. I think this toothbrush just told my regular toothbrush to take a hike.
The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, because it takes the time-consuming factor away from achieving squeaky clean surfaces. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine. Before I was using Kaboom, and that didn't clean as well as The Pink Stuff did. I was seriously shocked. The next thing I decided to use it on was some caked on grease on my hood vent. Just like the bathtub I was shocked that it was able to get it all off. All you do is apply the paste with a sponge or cloth to whatever you're cleaning, and then rinse it with warm water. I found with stubborn spots add a little warm water on the paste (if you have a spray bottle I'd recommend filling that with warm water and mist the paste), scrub the spot a little longer, and then rinse. It worked with no issue. I'm definitely interested in to looking at their other cleaning products. I would highly recommend giving The Pink Stuff a try yourself!" —JMURR
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
5. A daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine styles).
6. Or an undated habit calendar here to offer you the guidance you need to finally reach those goals you've been looking to achieve. It includes 12 months worth of tracking strategies for daily, weekly, and monthly goals, and even has a lil' brainstorm section that helps you think about things you might want to track, like your budget and sleep patterns.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
7. A productivity timer to serve as your designated task master. Set to any number of minutes within an hour to keep yourself on track with when it's break time and when it's "okay, no more TikTok — I gotta FOCUS" time.
A popular way of doing this would be to set the time for 50 minutes, so then you work work work for that stretch and then take the ten minutes at the top of the hour for other tasks like checking Instagram or answering texts. Then you can restart the timer and do it again. If anything, it's just sometimes a reminder of what you can get done in a certain amount of time if you block distractions out, which will motivate you to *keep* working that way.
Promising review: "I’m a newly discovered ADHD adult and use this to keep myself moving along tasks through the day. Set goals, hurry, move on. I’m self-employed and many days work from computer with headphones on. While the beeper on this is loud on the hi setting, it is no match for noise cancelling headphones. So I took it apart, soldered and drilled in a super bright LED bulb in the corner of the dial face. And now it is peeerfect." —Atkins
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
8. A cold brew coffee maker to prep your morning fix the night before and wake up to some freshly made iced coffee ready to give you the energy you need for the day. It's airtight to keep all the delicious flavor in and comes with an ultra-fine mesh filter to keep those pesky coffee grounds out!
This pitcher is BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and locks in all the fresh coffee flavors. Just add ground coffee, cold water, refrigerate, and voila! My caffeine obsession will definitely be getting much worse now.
Promising review: "I ordered the larger size in this product and I am very pleased with the quality and simplicity of it! It takes me no more than 2-3 minutes to get the jar prepped, and letting it sit 12-24 hours in the refrigerator has had the best results for me. The jar itself is easy to clean, but you do have to rinse the mesh cone out for quite a while to get all the grounds out. It fits perfectly in my refrigerator, and lasts me about 4-5 days. This cute cold brew coffee jar is such a life and time saver for my busy college mornings!" —Bailey Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
9. A rapid egg cooker because it might just become the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning. It can make omelets, poached eggs, eggs Benedict, and scrambled, soft-, *and* hard-boiled eggs. (Six at the same time, might I add!) No need to worry about skipping out on breakfast when you've got your own personal little chef right here.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it. (I like mine medium-boiled. 🍳) If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra oomph to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $16.82+ (available in seven colors).
10. An I Dew Care dry shampoo powder to trick people into thinking it most definitely has not been a week since you last washed your hair. This is infused with biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder and comes with a conveniently attached puff so that you can dab, dab, dab away all that excess oil and grease to instantly add some volume back into your hair.
Pro tip: apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in two styles and multipacks).
11. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner because it rids your shower of soap scum, grime, and body oils without all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent. Simply spray it on all surfaces that need cleaning, leave overnight, and rinse the next morning!
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! It has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it is a pleasure! I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" —Lynne888g
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and two scents).