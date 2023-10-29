45 Home Products That Really And Truly Solve Problems

1. A set of Bed Bands because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).
2. A sleek, whisper-quiet air purifier that has an activated carbon filter and works to reduce lingering allergens (like pet hair!), smoke, and other toxins so you can breathe a bit easier. Oh, and it has over 67,000 5-star ratings!
This purifier works with several replacement filter choices and has a display light that can be turned off to enjoy a good night's sleep. Or, if you live in an apartment and could benefit from a purifier that reaches a smaller space, reviewers swear by this one too!
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! I have chronic sinus issues and realized my new place previously had a cat living here, which I’m allergic to. My bedroom has carpet which has been hard to clean all the cat hair out of, so I bought this to help me sleep better and it has helped so much! I like the low sound it makes too. It helps me fall asleep. —Bella Bolch
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black and white).
3. A bottle of drywall repair putty so that no one (especially your landlord) is privy to all your failed attempts at hanging your aesthetic living room wall decor. Its water-based formula is mess-free and able to be applied straight from the container!
Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.
Promising review: "Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $11.89.
4. A TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner, which is likely to become your BFF when it comes to tackling the toughest stains in your home. This little machine's strong spray and suction can easily remove spots, stains, and odors. Use it in your car too — it's compact and portable!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Check out this TikTok of it in action!
Promising review: "This thing is great! I have kiddos and a dog who has difficulty with her bladder. I knew trying to soak everything up with just towels wasn't enough. It worked wonders when I knocked over an entire glass of chai. This has great suction power and I feel very comfortable that it is doing an excellent cleaning job. The dirty water side is very easy to dump out to clean which is extremely convenient. So far, it's the best home cleaning tool I've ever purchased!" —LP
Get it from Amazon for $109.59+.
5. Or a lightweight and compact carpet cleaner because it might just turn back time to when your living room carpet could just exist in peace, free of pets, kids, and whatever other humanly accidents it's endured over the years. It has powerful suction and a HeatForce feature for faster drying so that you don't have to wait forever to get back on your carpet. Oh, and it has over 50,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I clearly need to get brighter lights in my living room because I did not realize how gross my rug had become. It now looks like I just unrolled it from the store. I also used the machine to shampoo my son’s room (little boys are gross) and all the stains that I had tried spot cleaning (black slime stained the carpet 😮💨) came out and it also looks brand new. You will be satisfied and horrified at the same time when you empty out the dirty water and realize you have been living in filth. But no more, get this bad boy and you will be all set. Note that if you have ever used carpet powder in your life it will suck it up from the padding and leave little clumps of it when you go back and forth. Just keep going and either pick them up along the way or wait for the carpet to dry and give it another vacuum to pick up the powder clumps and never commit the sin of using carpet powder again (it ruins everything). I can’t recommend this enough if you have kids or pets." —Cat B.
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
6. And a carpet cleaning solution you can use with your carpet cleaning machine to remove those seemingly impossible stains and leave your carpet with a delightfully minty scent. This is especially useful if your floor has suffered through too much abuse from your pet.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
7. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A double-ended extension chord for when it's your turn to host the movie night and there's a severe lack of outlets in the living room. With these, each outlet can charge up to six items so that everyone's phones stay nice and charged.
Cords are six feet long and have three plugs each.
Promising review: "We have a single in-floor power outlet in our open living room for two power recliners and a floor lamp. Our solution was an ugly oversized power strip that couldn’t be hidden. This clever split extension cord lets us tuck the cord under end tables and chairs while still providing plenty of outlets for the recliners and lights. Genius!" —D. Tenwinkel
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
9. Or an ultra-thin, universally compatible socket cover so that you can hide the outlet by your desk in a very sleek way, along with all the ugly plugs and cords hanging out of it. It takes long enough as it is to create the perfect office space — we're not about to let a few cords stop us!
Sleek Socket is a small biz focused on sleek power outlet solutions for your home!
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in two lengths and different styles, including surge protectors and dual power strips).
10. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers that stop your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time. And also because you're done struggling to untangle the bras, tank tops, and swimsuits that just love twining themselves together.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from Shark Tank!
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a four-pack).
11. A discreet indoor insect trap — aka a mighty bug-trapping trio. It has a catching airflow, UV light, and sticky glue board to draw in and catch small insects like fruit flies, mosquitoes, knats, and moths. You can even place it around your indoor plants to help reduce pests. Buh-bye pesky bugs!👋
Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked from repellents and poisons to bug zappers. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the vacuum to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant night light, and the hum of the fan is so low and to me very soothing. I had been battling mosquitoes keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
12. A pair of cooling pillowcases so you can finally stop having to constantly flip your pillow over to get that oh-so-wonderful chilly sensation.
Promising review: "Tired/annoyed with constantly fixing and fidgeting with pillowcases while trying to sleep and get comfortable. Bought these because of the zipper functionality and I honestly don't think I'll ever buy another pillowcase without zippers. They're hardly noticeable too, which is something I was originally concerned with. Best quality after the zippers is the coolness of these. 'Cooler than the other side of the pillow' takes on new meaning with these things. This material's 'cool' just seems to be cooler than any other pillowcases we own. Highly recommend — probably going to buy more for the rest of the bedrooms." —Craig S.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).
13. A bottle of bleach-free Wine Away red wine stain remover that works to remove both fresh and dried stains, in case the last time your bestie spilled Cabernet Sauvignon on your dining room chair wasn't the last time.
It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains, and pet accidents. And the brand is woman-owned!
Promising review: "I am re-ordering this product because it works amazingly well. My husband spilled an entire glass of red wine on a dining room chair and this product removed the entire stain. You can't even tell which chair it was. Last night, he spilled an entire glass of red wine on our WHITE Berber carpet. We immediately applied the product, and the stain is about 95% removed. I had no hope that it would work as Berber carpets are impossible to clean. But if you didn't know where the wine was spilled, you would not be able to tell. A definite MUST to have on hand, especially with a husband that has the 'dropsies'." —LBH
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.