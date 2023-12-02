40 Home Decor Items You’ll Love If You Get As Excited About Christmas As Buddy The Elf

1. A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off with this holiday's centerpiece — this tree will give your home such a lovely, festive touch, you'll be tempted to brag about it on a daily basis (as you should).
Promising review: "With the price of this tree I was not expecting the quality to be just great but I wanted a flocked tree and I’d be happy with it! My expectations were definitely reached far beyond what I thought I’d get! It is a beautiful, full, flocked tree! Super easy assemble. Took about an hour and a half to fluff! Still need to decorate it but I am absolutely amazed! 10/10 100% recommend!" —Andrea Oaks
Get a six-foot tree from Amazon for $84.99 (available in two colors and four sizes).
2. An adorable set of reindeer tealight holders because if we only get a month out of the year to have our home reflect some Christmas spirit, the little details should count, too! I guess Rudolph will no longer be the only reindeer lighting the way for everyone.
Promising review: "So. Freaking. Adorable. I got them for my mom as an early Christmas present. Everyone who came over to our house during the Christmas season gushed over these cuties. And I had to send the link for their Amazon page to at least two people." —Haley Livingston
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.99.
3. Or a faux wood tealight candle holder that'll bring some life to your non-functional fireplace and some delightful coziness to your living room. Just remember to blow out the candles before bedtime (ya know, so that Santa has a clear path to delivering your gifts)!
It holds six tealight candles (or LED tealights), which aren't included.
Promising review: "We do not use our fireplace and were tired of the bare look. Decided to give the fireplace area a little glam and this piece looks amazing in it. We are using LED tealights until we purchase some tealight candles in glass holders. The LED lights still look great though, and we LOVE it!" —TM
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in birch and oak designs).
4. A beloved LED lights panel to give your home some Gimbels-level holiday cheer. This has over 78,000 5-star ratings (!!) and can be used indoors and out, so get ready to be completely surrounded by the soft, cozy vibes.
It comes with eight lighting modes and has a lifespan of 1,200+ hours!
Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for several hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" —Anon
Get a 6.6-foot by 9.8-foot set of lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).
5. Or some snowflake LED string lights if you weren't raised by elves and don't have Buddy's paper snowflake-cutting skills. Hang these little beauties up (inside or out!) to give your home a little touch of the North Pole.
These battery-powered lights come with two modes (flashing and steady), and are attached to flexible wires to give you creative freedom. Don't forget the AA batteries!
Promising review: "I loved how small the snowflakes were — I was expecting them to be bigger snowflakes and look a little more unrealistic, but these are perfect! I also love how they are battery-operated so I can put them outside, we don't have outdoor outlets where I live. Thanks so much for my amazing product!! :)" —Courtney
Get a set of two 21.3-foot-long strands from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in white light and warm light).
6. Or (!) festive snowflake window decals that give you the gift of a *super* easy application without the need to fumble with wires. Seriously, you can even make your kids (or lazy roomie) do it for you.
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They look great and you can barely see the cling outline! They stick easily and hold on well. If you're thinking about purchasing them, do it! They're so worth it!" —Amber Flavin
Get a pack of 135 decals from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side — now you can snuggle up in it with your hot cocoa in hand and laugh at Buddy getting hit by a taxi for the 100th time.
And it can be thrown in the washer and dryer when it's time to clean!
Promising review: "Bought this during Christmastime to cozy up watching holiday movies. Looks great, keeps us warm, and my family loves it!" —Cloud 9
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in twin, queen, and king sizes, as well as 15 other colors/prints).
8. A darling Rudolph doormat to welcome your guests with the most famous (and cutest!) reindeer of all. Many reviewers rave about how thick this mat is and how good it is at getting snow and mud off of shoes before stepping inside.
Just note that the red and black buffalo plaid mat in the reviewer photo is not included, but you can find a similar one here if you love that look!
Promising review: "Excellent doormat and super cute! Very thick — good for getting snow and mud off your boots in the winter. Great size! I am extremely impressed!" —Mtngrl84
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in five sizes).
9. Six feet of red berry garland if you're more into the classic, traditional Christmas feel. Lay it across your holiday table, wrap it around banisters, or hang it up in an arch over a doorway!
Promising review: "These garlands are sturdy and of good quality for the money. I loved the sparkly festive touch they add atop doorways and windows. They were pretty easy to hang with clear thumbtacks. I’d recommend and would buy again." —CocoKikiCash
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five styles).
10. Or glittery pre-lit garland that'll give your archway, mantle, or railing a festive accessory that's both elegant and glamorous. Plus! Its faux pinecones, berries, and artificial pine needles are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant.
Reviewers say it does shed a lot of glitter, but it can be used outside for less mess!
Promising review: "This garland is gorgeous. The berries and pinecones and lights just look so nice together. The wire running through it is stiff and doesn't lose its shape. It also has connectors on both ends. That being said, the glitter that falls off of this garland WOOOOOOOW! If you mind glitter being everywhere, this probably isn't the garland for you. If you're like me and don't mind the glitter, you won't be sorry that you bought this. It's absolutely beautiful!" —Rachel
Get a 9-foot-long strand from Amazon for $32.98+ (available in plug-in or battery-operated designs).
11. A pair of plush light-up gnomes — listen, I appreciate anyone who shares my affinity for elf culture, but we can give a gnome a home, too!
Don't forget the AAA batteries!
Promising review: "Love it! Exactly what my living room needed for extra holiday magic. Perfect size and lighting." —Lily Ice
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three styles).
12. An LED star tree topper, because if you say you don't want magical light projections dancing on your ceiling, you sit on a throne of lies. This is sure to give your tree that extra ~oooh~ factor. 😍
Keep in mind that reviewers say the projections are more effective when there's more space between the topper and the ceiling.
Promising review: "I adore this so much, I bought two and placed them in the corners of the room, so the snowflakes light up the entire vaulted ceiling! My 8-year-old thought we were in Frozen, and danced like Elsa." —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in gold or silver).