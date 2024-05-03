28 Great Products To Try If You Wanna Shake Up Your Skincare Routine This Spring

1. A Beauty of Joseon serum, because we all know spring is the best time to bring out your glow. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there are different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $13.44 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
2. Or Pacifica's Glow Baby Booster Serum so that your skin can break out of its dull haze along with the weather. With vitamin C and glycolic acid as its superstar ingredients, this will brighten your skin, help with texture, and relieve clogged pores. Use it on its own *or* as a primer for makeup to keep your skin looking soft while minimizing shininess.
Promising review: "Pacifica has been my favorite lately. I didn’t discover them till 2022 and when I tried the Glow Baby Booster Serum it worked wonders. I’m medium to brown skin tone and this serum just enhances my skin color and I feel like I look more beautifully brown! Even my boyfriend noticed it one time when I was in the passenger seat and the sun was hitting my face. I thought yaaassss! I use the serum alone sometimes too because I feel it moisturizes my face. It also smells amazing and I’d rate the scent at least 8/10. It also makes my face feel plump :)" —Evey_smilies
Get it from Amazon for $17.66 (available in four other formulas) or from Pacifica for $18.
3. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen, because those strong sun rays will soon be making a more frequent appearance. This creates a silky smooth base and is approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears. (Hopefully tears of joy!)
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
I use this myself and OMG. It leaves your skin feeling sooo silky and soft and leaves absolutely none of the greasiness or shininess that products with SPF tend to leave — and this is coming from someone with oily skin! It also has a very light, pleasant scent.
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $18.94.
4. Or a Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 that acts as a sunscreen, primer, and BB cream with a light formula that protects you against harmful rays and blue light. Plus, It leaves you looking downright luminous. 😍
Promising reviews: "I can’t get enough of this product! I love the the consistency and the fact that it doesn’t have a scent. It wears really well under makeup and gives your face a pretty glow. I’m on my third bottle and will continue to purchase. Highly recommend!"—scw15
"This is a new holy grail SPF. I have gotten so many compliments while wearing this. It has the prettiest glow and is perfect for a no makeup day to give your skin a little color. No greasy texture like some sunscreens. I’ll always have this in my makeup bag!"—Ahannah75
Get it from Amazon for $18+ or Sephora for $22 (get the full-size version here).
5. A hydrating eye stick because losing an hour of sleep from daylight saving time (and indulging in mimosas during more frequent outdoor brunches) means your eyes might be a bit more puffy this time of year. This has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a collagen eye stick and in multipacks).
6. Or an eye cream for dark circles featuring yerba mate extract, as well as caffeine, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, at a bafflingly low price for the amount of compliments you're due to receive.
Good Molecules is a small bizz that creates simple, effective skincare products using science-backed ingredients.
Promising review: "For someone who’s tried hundreds of different skincare products, this stuff is amazing! It’s like a water gel consistency and a little goes a long way. I was skeptical of buying this because I’ve never heard of the brand and thought the low price was sketchy… but this stuff is really nice. I didn’t notice the cooling effect so much but it’s there! Get it if you're hesitant and on a budget!!" —Gail
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A super effective pore control cleansing oil to magically eliminate makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while preventing pore congestion — perfect to incorporate in a double cleansing routine! It's also hypoallergenic (since we already have *enough* trouble with allergy season) and works wonders for sensitive, acne-prone skin.
Promising reviews: "I tried this on a whim. My skin always holds onto everything and I was looking dull. I massaged this into my face for a while before my shower and then cleansed with my normal cleanser. Let me tell you when I got out out of the shower, my pores looked different. I noticed everything seemed like it was coming to the surface of the skin and so I used and omg... after two days I never had pores this clean since I was ten years old. People at work said I was glowing and my face has never been so soft. My skin has never felt so good. This stuff is magic. It makes all other products work better. It’s super gentle. I bought it for three friends because it made me look so youthful." —Bead maniac
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
8. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 62,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $15.19 (also available as a set).
9. A vegan and cruelty-free lip scrub that'll ensure all the glosses and pops of color you wear on your lips look extra cute! This magical lil' tub is enriched with coconut, sugar, avocado oil, and jojoba oil to nourish and soften your lips while exfoliating dead skin and reinforcing your skin's barrier. Get ready to achieve the luscious pout of your dreams. 😍
Promising review: "Decided to give this a try after looking at many reviews of it working really well. Now that I've tried it today after my shower, I think it's an amazing product. It really softened and smoothed out my lips and applying lip balm right after just even enhances how smooth my lips feel! LOVE how clean the ingredients are and how it's cruelty free!" —Kiana
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles and in multipacks).
10. A Truly Beauty boob polish to get the skin around your chest area looking extraaa soft for all those tank tops and sundresses that are about to see the light of day. This has an acai and retinol formula that helps firm, tighten, and smooth the skin around your boobies while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks. Not that you need to — you'll look mighty fine either way. 😉
11. A bottle of hydrating Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops that'll brighten both your skin and your day. It's infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and moringa oil to help even out your skin tone and give you a dewy finish that's perfect for spring. It also has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, making it ideal for all skin types so you can glow from the inside out.
Glow Recipe is an Asian-owned business that aims to create fruit-forward, clean beauty formulas to incorporate into your skincare routine.
Promising review: "I love this product with my heart and soul. I've been using it as a part of my skincare and prep routines for a few months, and my skin looks so natural, plump, even, and healthy. I'm ALL about a glowy, dewy, natural look and this product has helped me achieve that, plus it's a great serum packed with goodies that your skin will thank you for! It's definitely worth it. And I will always recommend this to anyone. I use it twice a day, in the morning as the last step before my makeup routine and at night before moisturizer! If using it during the daytime, don't forget to use sunscreen because its vitamin and natural acid contents make skin a little more susceptible and sensitive to sunlight! Hope this helps :)" —Andrea Velarde
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A fan fave facial ice roller — call it hay fever, seasonal allergies, or just the natural order of things, but this season makes puffiness pretty hard to avoid. This is a super ~cool~ way of making it easier! Just pull it out of the fridge or freezer in the morning, and it'll give your skin (and you!) a glorious wake-up call.
Promising review: "Kept showing up on 'products people love' lists so I finally went for it and it lives up to the hype! Pop it in the freezer and just a gentle roll on my face and neck is so calming and cooling. It's been so humid, it's gross, and this brought me from cranky to chill in like a minute. Love it!" —Ann
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
13. A container of Aquaphor multipurpose healing ointment, which is the holy grail here to soothe, protect, and restore smooth skin. Got some chapped skin brought on by the finicky weather? Just got a new tattoo? Dealing with allergies? This magical ointment is here to save the day.
Promising review: "At first I wasn't sure I'd like this product because it is so greasy; I even heard it referred to as 'the new Vaseline.' My doctor recommended it for my cracking cuticles and fingers. I discovered that I was using too much, my mistake; I was applying it like regular hand lotion/cream. Once I learned a little goes a long way, I love it!! I keep the jar beside my bed and rub a small dab on my hands before turning off the light so it has all night to soak in. My hands are now crack-free and soft even though it is the middle of winter with extremely frigid weather." —Mooselady
Get it from Amazon for $18.37.
14. Youthforia's Pregrame Primer, because with increased humidity comes increased sebum production. 🫠 Thankfully, this is formulated from sebum-reducing botanicals and plant-based ingredients and glides on skin while preventing other products on your face from evaporating. Get ready to achieve that bouncy, radiant complexion!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the brand's blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stua