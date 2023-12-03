26 Gifts For Kids That Are As Fun As They Are Educational

1. A three-string Loog Mini acoustic guitar if you've got a little rockstar on your hands! It comes with flashcards to help guide them with chord diagrams *and* access to the Loog guitar app so that they have all the tools they need to live out their musical dreams.
Promising review: "My daughter and I are learning how to play the guitar together. Even if we don't become rock stars the quality time we are spending together is all the justification I needed to make the purchase. The strings are perfect for her little fingers." —JSpriggins
2. A glow-in-the-dark fort-building kit for your little architect in the making. This kit encourages their imagination and lets them build caves, rockets, tunnels — there's really no limit!
Promising review: "Got this for my niece who was 4, and she could play with this for hours. She put her blanket over it, made flags, turned it into a wand, and a bunch of other versatile ways to play. It’s a great buy if you want to keep the kid busy for hours. It’s a bit challenging at times to get it disassembled, but it was super fun for her. Easy to store back in the bag or box." —S. Cheung
3. A Melissa & Doug loom if your kiddo is more crafty when it comes to the hobbies they decide to try. If they're already wanting to make their own blankets, scarves, or purses, this'll let them be their own designer! Just set it up on the kitchen table, let them weave away, and they might just have a new favorite blankie by the time you're done cooking that pasta.
The loom comes with an oversized wooden needle, craft materials, an illustrated design booklet, and 91 yards of rainbow yarn. Recommended for ages 6+.
Promising review: "My granddaughter loves it. She is 8 years old and had no problem watching a YouTube video and getting started. She is on her third project and can do this without any help. I have purchased other looms that where not as user-friendly and are collecting dust. Great loom, would not hesitate to buy it." —lily
4. A Skillmatics Search & Find Activity Map that has thousands of reviewers raving about how well it keeps their little ones engaged and entertained. It comes with 12 maps that have repeatable activities to help build your child's observation skills and vocabulary in environments like parks, campsites, and restaurants.
Promising review: "These Search and Find Mats are a hit in my house! This is the second set I've bought. Each scene tells a different story that my 3-year-old points out, and then tells me her own story of what she is looking at. The pictures are very detailed. She searches and finds the objects listed, then circles them with the marker. The mats are very durable, and the marker wipes off easily every time. They are double sided, so, double the fun! These make a great gift! I highly recommend them and will continue to purchase other sets." —Martha Vineyard
5. This simple magnetic maze because it'll sharpen your child's focus as they move the ball to the finish line *and* help improve motor skills. Plus, it requires concentration and no noise at all. Yep, it's time for some peace and quiet. 😉
Promising review: "Happy with this purchase. It is well-constructed. The balls and several internal pieces are metal (react to the magnet) and it’s all sealed up so nothing can get lost (yeah!). The string is long enough for me (adult hands) to manipulate everything so my kiddo should be just fine. Also, saw a comment about the board not having a goal — first, yes it does: get the balls into the matching slots. Second, I doubt my toddler, preschooler, will care. Overall a good buy and perfect for any diaper/busy bag." —sally
6. A 24-piece Melissa & Doug pet vet play set to encourage their empathy for animals. This set comes equipped with everything an aspiring vet could need like a toy stethoscope, thermometer, tweezers, and a cone of shame. Who knows — maybe one day those little plush animals will be real ones!
Promising review: "My 2 1/2-year-old has not stopped playing with this since Christmas morning, definitely a favorite gift. I love the bag for all the storage of small parts! This toy teaches curiosity, compassion, fine motor skills and so much more. I love Melissa & Doug toys and this one does not disappoint. My child is now playing doctor and caring for her animals (and dolls, and everyone else) and asking really great questions as a result. You won't be disappointed in this purchase!" —Kayla Phillips
7. A super easy-to-follow National Geographic Science Magic Kit for your future Einstein. This comes with 10 fascinating science experiments that'll keep your kiddo (and you!) oooh-ing and ahhh-ing with wonder. Plus, it comes with all the tools you need so that the magic can start as soon as you open the box.
Promising review: "Rather than toys, I love giving gifts that kids can do and explore. I recently gave this set to an awesome 9-year-old, and I’ve been told many times how awesome the set is and how much he’s enjoying it! Recommend!" —T.M.B
8. A National Geographic geodes kit — you won't get tired of hearing their curious little gasps as they smash into the rock (while you supervise, of course) to reveal the stunning, intricate textures within.
This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands, and one learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
9. A crystal growing kit to pique their interest in science by introducing them to one of the most beautiful aspects of it. It even comes with a light board, so they can show off their stunning collection to their friends!
The kit comes with materials to grow crystals in eight colors, four silicone growing chambers, and a light display for five crystals. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Promising review: "Bought for an 8-year-old's birthday gift. Such a hit!! The excitement of making the crystal, watching them grow and the final product makes it a perfect gift. Taking out the seed crystal requires a sharp tool, like a pointy small paring knife and patience. Be careful! This is going to be a go-to gift for me in the future!" —JosieJo
10. A Leapfrog learning pot if your little one is already becoming your sous chef. With five step-by-step recipes that guide them to making a pretend meal, they will also learn all of the vocabulary, colors, and numbers that an aspiring chef should know.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old grandson has one of these, and when I brought my granddaughter over to his house to play, she immediately fell in love with this toy. I had to buy her one for her 4th birthday and this became her favorite toy at her party. The crockpot talks to the kids, tells them what to put in it and counts with them, and does other activities. For some reason, it captivates the children and they love it." —Laura Zennie
11. A Craft-tastic "Make a Fox Friend" craft kit that gives them all the tools to create their very own stuffed animal. They'll learn the basics of sewing, and it even comes with a wardrobe of clothes and accessories for their new little friend and a tote to easily carry all their new crafts from place to place.
Promising review: "This craft was a hit! The fox was very easy to put together and it turned out so cute! You have to make the tutu by tying a bunch of knots but other than that all of the clothes are ready to go and do not require sewing! The fox came with a little fabric bag to conveniently store it for travel. The materials in the craft are good quality and hopefully will last a while. My daughter loved this little cute fox!" —Olivia O.
