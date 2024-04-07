Just 34 Fun And Quirky Things That Might Make Your Day

1. A dimmable sad duck night-light — honestly, same. Anytime you want to do some late night studying or reading, this soft-lit little dude's got your back. And on your roughest days, at least you can look down at him and know you're not alone. 🫶
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three styles).
2. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that you'll simply adore if nature brings you serenity. Just lay back and let its gentle light help you doze off into Dreamland, where you're a Pixie Hollow fairy.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
3. A purrrfectly adorable Post-It note holder to help you keep your stash of sticky notes organized and ready to grab whenever you need to jot something down. I will indeed be finding whatever excuse I can to show this off in every meeting. It also comes with a pack of pink sticky notes!
4. A set of vinyl record coasters for all the music lovers out there, especially those with an appreciation for the oldies but goodies! They'll keep your retro vibe on point while keeping condensation *off* of your coffee table.
Promising review: "The coolest gift I’ve ever given! They are obviously fake records but they have real artist/songs on them which top off the vintage feel. They are also pretty dang good at being a coaster, they don’t absorb the condensation but they are very easy to dry off and clean. The little record player holder is also super cute and hold the coasters together really well!" —Lanna Rose
Get a set of six for from Amazon $14.99 (available in three styles).
5. A set of colorful sushi magnets — aren't they (mi)so cute?? If sushi is your soy-mate, these surprisingly strong magnets are just the thing to add to your fridge. Sorry about all the sushi puns, I guess I'm just on a ~roll~.
And check out this creative reviewer, who used the magnets as cake toppers!
Promising review: "These magnets are super cute! We got them for our one-year-old daughter and she loves sticking them to the fridge! We didn’t think the small magnet on each piece would be strong, but we were wrong, they work great. Sushi pieces are realistic looking as well." —Stephanie Chan
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $12.99.
6. Or a set of Goldfish fridge magnets — can you believe it? We're now using our fave childhood snack as a functional item in our adult home. What a full-circle moment.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20 (originally $12).
7. An adorable crocheted mushroom crossbody bag, which reviewers say is roomier than it looks! No outfit will ever be boring with this little guy as your accessory.
Kitten Art Crotchet is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in crocheted bags, hair accessories, pet accessories, and more.
Promising review: "It was so nice my daughter loved it. I would recommend it for anyone. And it was a little bit bigger than I thought witch was really nice." —Orlando
Get it from Kitten Art Crotchet on Etsy for $7+ (originally $10+; available in 10 styles).
8. A groovy disco ball planter for giving your living room a dose of sparkle so that you can dance the night away (even if it's just with your plant babies).
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I recently added a disco ball planter to my room, and I'm really pleased with how it looks! The way it catches the sunlight at certain times of the day creates a beautiful and playful effect. It was easy to set up, and the planter itself is well-designed and sturdy. It adds a unique and fun touch to my room decor, giving it a bit of flair and personality. Whether I'm admiring the sparkling reflections or tending to the plants in the planter, it brings a sense of joy and vibrancy to the space. If you're looking to add a touch of whimsy to your room, I definitely recommend this!" —Jonathan Belle
Get it from Amazon for $25.97+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
9. A delightfully unique Lego flower bouquet, aka a countertop centerpiece that'll stay looking beautiful and colorful without you ever having to remember to water it.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
10. A pair of bubble and wand earrings that'll ~blow~ you away with how pretty they are. They're sure to be the center of attention, no matter what you wear!
Cosmic Drip Creation is a woman-owned small bizz based in Dallas, Texas. They make accessories like earrings, necklaces, and belts in iridescent and colorful styles!
Promising review: "Love the iridescence in the bubbles and I get a lot of compliments!!" —Lea Lopez
Get them from Cosmic Drip Creation on Etsy for $14.40 (originally $16).
11. Or a pack of adorably quirky earrings, which reviewers love because they're *major* compliment bait. And how could they not be? They're colorful, unique, and ridiculously cute!
Promising review: "I am really impressed with this set of earrings! All of them are so cute, they look exactly like in the pictures and they're pretty sturdy. Great value for money. I try to wear a different pair to work every day and there hasn't been a single day someone hasn't complimented me on them! Definitely getting them as a gift for a coworker as well :)" —Robin
Get a set of 20 pairs from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four different sets).