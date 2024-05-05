22 Pretty Floral Dresses That'll Make You Feel Like A Walking, Talking Bouquet

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A charming corset lace-up sundress with a cute slit and a bustier design that'll hug your body juuust right. This at a summer picnic? *CHEF'S KISS*
Promising review: "This is GORGEOUS! I bought a large and I’m 5’7 185 lbs. Wore it for dinner in Italy and received many compliments. Fabric is a little stretchy, good cut and little to no sewing errors. Will be good for at least four more summers and nice to keep on hand for tea/garden parties." —Sophie
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and in 14 styles).
2. A flirty long sleeve mini dress, which is designed with a classic square neckline and is fully lined so that you're not limited to nude underwear. Accessorize this with your fave pumps and some dainty jewelry, and you'll be good to go for your next girls' brunch.
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small business based in Australia.
Promising review: "OMG this dress is so amazing the fit is perfect and it’s also the perfect length. The colors are so so stunning and I received so many compliments. Since wearing this dress one week and I’ve had two friends who have also borrowed it and received so many compliments. Absolutely gobsmacked, it's stunning." —lucy o.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $84.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in eight styles).
3. A puff-sleeve dress you can wear on *or* off the shoulder, giving us the versatility we need in our lives. It features darling lil' flowers and has been said by reviewers to be super similar to the popular Nap Dress! BRB, gonna go get it in every color.
Promising review: "So happy with my purchase! I received many compliments when wearing this dress and it makes sense, because it’s lovely! It’s super comfortable, too. It’s beautiful to wear out but also comfortable enough to wear around the house. It’s just as beautiful on the shoulder, though I prefer it off, but the great thing is that it stays put whichever way you should choose to wear it. I highly recommend it!" —Melanie Grace
You can check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's review of this dress for more deets!!
Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes XS–XL and seven styles).
4. Or a vibrant, square-neck puff-long-sleeve dress, which would look *so* cute paired with wedges and a sunhat. With its cute lil' front cutout detail and colorful design, you'll be ready for the next family vacay.
Promising review: "This dress exceeded my expectations! I wasn’t sure what the quality would be, but it was fantastic. I’m a size six regularly and the medium fit perfectly. There’s a lot of stretch to this dress so I think I even could have sized down. I’m 5’7” and it went just above my ankles. The dress is high quality and there is a slip layer in between so it’s not see through. I got many compliments on it!" —Lauryn Flores
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes S—XXL and in eight styles).
5. *OR* a puff-sleeve embroidered gown that I can picture you wearing as you run through the fields in a Jane Austen novel. I mean, just imagine making a grand entrance to a springtime ball while wearing this stunning piece. Many reviewers have even worn this dress to the Bridgerton Ball Experience!
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous dress! I got so many compliments wearing this! My goal was to be fairy like and crushed the vision with this dress. The corset back is great, even my husband was able to help me do it. The sleeves were a bit loose, even after I tried to shorten the strap part but honestly loved the look either on my shoulders or off them!" —Becca L
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in 2–26 and 45 styles).
6. A fitted mesh strapless midi dress because you'll want to have a mini photoshoot with it while on your way back from lunch with your besties. Throw in a cute necklace and some sunnies, and you'll be receiving compliments left and right.
Promising review: "I’m not one to spend over $50 for a dress, but I saw this one and fell in love with it. I bought it but told myself that if I didn’t adore it once I tried it on, I’d return it bc of the price... just ordered a second one in another color, so do with that as you will. 🤗 Ps. The top feels SO secure." —saraaa o.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $79 (available in sizes XXS—XXL and in 13 styles).
7. A tie strap maxi dress that would look *so* cute with sandal heels and your go-to bag for a casual sunny day. Sun is shining, birds are chirping, and you are ~slaying~.
Promising review: "I was looking for a very flattering and cute cottage core dress that would be nice to wear during the summer time, stretchy, breezy, flowy, and not accidentally show too much. This is the perfect dress! It is very mildly sheer so I wouldn’t wear super bright undies with this dress, but I had no problem with it! I love it so much! Makes me feel like a princess at a great price." —Rebecca Lambert
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XXS—4XL and in 17 styles).
8. A flowy one-shoulder maxi dress — it's got wedding/bridal shower written all over it! Plus, with 30 (yes, 30!) styles to choose from, you're bound to find one that fits the aesthetic you're going for.
Promising review: "Styled this cute dress with a denim jacket and brown leather sandals. Super comfortable, fabric is light and flowy. I received several compliments which made me feel great. So glad I bought this dress!" —T. Farnsworth
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S—XXL and in 30 styles).
9. An absolutely dreamy camisole chiffon dress that'll truly let you live out all your cottage-core princess fantasies. Infinite twirls coming in 3...2...1...
Mr. Water New York is a New York-based small business filled with unique, stylish, and sometimes vintage-inspired pieces. It's also Asian-American woman-owned!
Promising review: "I’m so happy with my first ever Mr. Waters New York gorgeous dress. Love it. And I could not believe how quickly I received my order. This could all be very dangerous for me as I’m already putting more pretty dresses in my cart again." —Elizabeth
Get it from Mr. Water New York on Etsy for $129 (available in sizes S—XXL).
10. A wrap maxi dress because you can dress it up with some sandal heels and a cute purse or dress it down with white sneaks and a denim jacket. Plus, it comes in *many* unique styles and colors!
Promising review: "This fits like a dream, the fabric is thick and there’s no see-through issue. I love the little ribbing on the fabric, and the color is exactly as shown. I got this dress in five colors because they’re so perfect for summer! I cannot recommend highly enough! You should absolutely get one, it’s awesome value for the price. I machine washed them too, no issues with colors or with the ties getting tangled up! They also didn’t come out wrinkly, they seem really resistant to it which is awesome!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $38.39+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 37 styles).
11. Or a light, flowy boho V-neck dress wrap that I can picture you wearing while sightseeing in a different city. Reviewers also rave about its easy fit and vibrant colors. Two words: Compliment. Bait.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this dress. The color is beautiful especially for olive skin tones. I am five foot but very busty so trying to find dresses that fit and cover the boobs is incredibly difficult. I sized up so there would be room in the chest but thanks to the waist tie it helped define my waist. The dress covers the chest and thankfully it comes with a little button to add extra coverage. It is a perfect summer dress or work dress. I received so many compliments in this dress and I highly recommend it." —Chase
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S—XXL and in 41 styles).
12. A darling V-neck dress with puffy sleeves and an open back, because showing off a little skin never hurt anyone. 😍 It's giving "big city girl comes back to her hometown" vibes, and who doesn't love a good Hallmark moment??
Promising review: "Dress looks exactly like the picture. Very bright vibrant color, good quality material, and very light. Dress has a full inside lining covering top and bottom, so it’s not see through at all. Comfortable and cute with flats or paired with heels. Can easily pull over your head without having to unbutton the back of the dress. Will definitely purchase in another color!! Just buy it, you will not be disappointed!" —Destiny in Houston
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 styles).