These 38 Everyday Fashion Items Are So Versatile You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Buy Them Sooner

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A super soft and stretchy bodysuit tank that has over 26,000 5-star reviews. It has a lined chest area to avoid transparency and hugs your silhouette for a simple yet sleek look for your next brunch date with bottomless mimosas.
This bodysuit tank also has a snap-button fastening at the bottom (makes it easy to wear!).
Promising review: "Bought this bodysuit in three colors: white, brown, and olive green. The brown is definitely more of a burnt orange. These are amazing!! I don’t even bother wearing a bra with them, because the support is so nice. Since I am short, the bottom part is a little longer, but I don’t mind it because then I don’t have to deal with chafing. I’m definitely buying more colors! I’ve worn these with shorts, joggers, and jeans. Worn to date night and a Chicago Cubs game when it was 90 degrees! The material is breezy, so I don’t get hot. Think of like a bathing suit/workout tank material. So it allows for easy breathing and does not get hot. A summer staple!" —Ms. Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors).
2. A pair of super cute flared leggings, which many reviewers are comparing to the beloved Aerie ones! They're made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband to accentuate your figure. Talk about an elegant upgrade to your workout or loungewear ensemble. 😍
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 23 colors).
3. A lightweight jumpsuit because reviewers say it's perfect for the spring and summer. Its elastic waist, keyhole back, and elegant off-the-shoulder design make for an effortlessly put-together look on your next night out or backyard BBQ. Oh, and it has over 34,000 5-star ratings!
It's machine washable. Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I was really hesitant about buying this but I LOVE it!! I got my regular size and it fit amazing! It is super stretchy and loose so it can cover all areas. I like pulling it up a little bit and having the top area loose. It doesn't slide off the shoulder but if you want it to, it could. I love everything about this item! It is cute, comfy, great fitting, and a staple for my summer!" —amela
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 35 colors/patterns).
4. A lightweight, stretchy tank top bodysuit that you can wear under your clothing as shapewear or pair with jeans to achieve an outfit that has countless ways to accessorize. 😍 It's seamless, breathable, and will hug your body *just* right.
Promising review: "I can confidently say this bodysuit has been a game-changer in my wardrobe. This bodysuit combines comfort, support, and a seamless design to create remarkable shape wear. The versatility of this bodysuit is noteworthy. Whether I'm dressing up for a special occasion or looking for extra support in my everyday attire, this bodysuit seamlessly fits into my wardrobe. It's become a go-to choice for achieving a polished and refined look without sacrificing comfort." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XXL—5XL and in 11 colors).
5. A pair of Levi's jeans if you've been looking for a comfy new pair worthy of dethroning your old ones. Not only are they stylish and delightfully versatile, but they're designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg that'll give any outfit a unique flare.
Promising review: "Levi's Ribcage jeans are an absolute game-changer! I can confidently say that they are the best Levi's jeans on the market. The high rise and fit make me feel like a million bucks every time I wear them. The quality is top-notch and they are so versatile, perfect for any occasion. If you haven't tried Levi's Ribcage jeans yet, you're missing out on a wardrobe essential!" —Jae S.
Get them from Amazon for $31.80+ (available in sizes 20–39 and in 14 colors).
6. A flexible cropped tank with a padded bra because it has over 40,000 5-star ratings and a lightweight, moisture-wicking power fabric that's perfect for your next yoga sesh — or to pair with your favorite jeans for a casual sunny day!
I tried this tank out for the first time a couple of years ago (that's me in the first pic shown above!) and when I tell you I have bought almost every. single. color. I am not exaggerating. It's the perfect versatile essential to have in your wardrobe. Do size up though!
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I first bought it in black and absolutely loved it! Ordered two more in white and burnt red. As other reviews said, size up. I am 5'3" 120 lbs 32D with an athletic build. Medium fit perfectly and sits right above my belly button. I probably could have gone with a small, but wanted it to fit a little longer. I plan to use these when working out and for daily use in the summer. Also they're super soft! Loved this quality much more over my Lululemon Align tops." —Claudia
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
7. Or a long-line sports bra with a classic V-neckline. It's made of sweat-wicking fabric and goes with, well, anything! Pair it with your fave biker shorts or leggings, and you'll be able to go straight from your errand-packed morning to your afternoon spin class.
This sports bra/top combo comes with all the functional features you'd like: removable pads, a comfy and stretchy design, and fabric that won't leave you feeling like a sweat puddle during workouts.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I never, never, never, leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 14 colors).
8. A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings, which have moisture-wicking, fleece-lined material that'll make them become your new go-to leggings for errand days, workouts, coffee runs, or lazy days at home. They also have a hidden waistband pocket!
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, in 24 colors, and in two different pocket options).
9. An ever-reliable Hanes sweatshirt that TikTokers recommend getting in an oversized fit for that extraaa comfy feel. Plus, you might be surprised at the endless ways there are to style this little beauty!
Promising reviews: "I've had this sweatshirt for about three years now and it still looks exactly like it did when I bought it. And I wear this sweatshirt a lot, like two days out of every week, and none of the stitching has caused me problems and it's still almost in perfect condition. I loved this sweatshirt enough to buy it in navy blue and deep red. It's soft and thick, but not too thick. It keeps me warm in the winter but if I wanted to wear it during the summer, I wouldn't sweat my butt off, either. It's truly an amazing sweatshirt, and compared to other brands and sweatshirts I own, this one takes the cake big time. Overall, I definitely recommend this! Get it, get it, get it!!!" —five star
"Cheap and comfy. The material is light, making it versatile for different seasons." —Mohsin Rizvi
Get it from Amazon for $11 (available in men's sizes S–5XL and in 30 colors).
10. A basic long-sleeve shirt — another super classic basic! It's clean-cut, versatile, and just what you need if it's too warm for a jacket but still too breezy out to wear short sleeves (hello, spring).
Promising review: "I’m absolutely delighted with this long-sleeve top! The fit is impeccable, snug enough to flatter the silhouette but not restrictive, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The material is soft and offers just the right amount of stretch. It’s become a staple piece in my wardrobe because of its versatility — it pairs beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and even office wear for a touch of modernity. After several washes, it maintains its shape and vibrant color. It’s rare to find such a quality top at this price point. This top has exceeded my expectations and has been a fantastic addition to my collection." —Alaina Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors).
11. A ribbed halter top that has medium support and padding included so that you never have to reach for that strapless bra! Dress it up with a skirt or dress it down with your favorite pair of denim shorts.
The fit is loose, so it's recommended you size down for a more snug fit. See it styled on different body types on TikTok here!
Klassy Network is an Asian-American woman-owned small business based in Orlando, FL that sells stylish blouses, swimwear, eyewear, and their TikTok viral Brami top (aka a top that provides amazing support and doesn't require a bra underneath!).
Promising review: "These are my favorite tops to wear in the summer! I now have them in five colors because they’re so comfy and cute. I had to get the orange 🍊 because I got another style in the same color and loved it but I like this style more. Definitely the best tops for warm weather!!" —Klassy Network Customer
Get it from Klassy Network for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes XXS–3XL and three colors).
12. A lightweight cropped jacket, because who said a sporty outfit can't look effortlessly stylish? With thumbholes, sleek material, and a curved hemline, you'll be looking too good *not* to show off at the gym.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the viral TikTok jackets and it is very figure-fitting and cute. Has good stretch. I got an XL because I’m busty. Fits perfect and will also be cute with tights or slim fit jeans." —Amazon Customer
"I do indoor cycling and the room is usually very cold when we get in, I needed something light, and colorful but not bulky. This is the perfect lightweight workout jacket! The fabric feels high quality and the design is beautiful." —Patricia Ibarra
Get it from Amazon for $23.90 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 13 colors).